7 Things to Know About the iPhone XR iOS 13.3 Update

Apple’s released the iOS 13.3 update for iPhone XR and the company’s milestone upgrade could help, or hurt, your device’s performance.

The latest release for the iPhone XR is a sizable upgrade with a collection of new features, enhancements, and bug fixes on board. Given what’s on board, most iPhone XR users should install iOS 13.3 today or at some point in the near future.

Before you hit download, note that iOS 13.3 is causing problems for some users. Some of the problems are minor bugs, others are far more problematic.

That means some of you might want to hang around on iOS 13.2.3, or whatever your device is currently running, for a little while longer.

If you decide to install iOS 13.3 on your iPhone XR, you’ll see a pretty sizable download if your device is currently running iOS 13.2.3.

If you’re running an older version of iOS 13 or if you’re still on iOS 12, your download and change log will be larger. That’s because the changes from the updates you skipped are baked into your version of iOS 13.3.

With that in mind, we want to take you through the important things to know, right now, about the iPhone XR’s iOS 13.3 update.

We’ll take you through the current state of iOS 13.3 problems, your downgrade options, the jailbreak situation, the update’s performance, and more.