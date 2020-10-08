7 Things to Know About the iPhone XR iOS 14.0.1 Update

Apple’s pushed an iOS 14.0.1 update to the iPhone XR and the software has the potential to help, or hurt, your device’s performance.

In late September, Apple released its first iOS 14 point upgrade. Dubbed iOS 14.0.1, the software is a tiny maintenance release that fixes some of the initial issues with the company’s new operating system.

While small, the software could have a big impact on iPhone XR. We’ve seen a lot of positive feedback about iOS 14 and iOS 14.0.1, but we’ve also heard about numerous problems. Some of these issues are minor, others are far more problematic.

If you decide to install iOS 14.0.1 on your iPhone XR, it requires a small download if your phone is currently running Apple’s first version of iOS 14, iOS 14.0.

If your phone is running an older version of iOS, your iOS 14.0.1 upgrade will be much larger. That’s because the features and fixes from the update(s) you skipped are baked into the firmware.

With that in mind, we want to take you through the most important things to know, right now, about the iPhone XR iOS 14.0.1 update.

This guide will take you through the software’s performance, the problems plaguing the device, the downgrade status, the iOS 14 jailbreak, and more. We’ll start with a quick look at its performance.

iPhone XR iOS 14.0.1 Impressions & Performance

If your iPhone XR is currently running iOS 14.0, the iOS 14.0.1 installation should take less than 15 minutes to complete. If you’ll be moving up from iOS 13, you can expect it to take a lot longer.

We’ve been using iOS 14.0.1 on the iPhone XR for several days now and so far the software is holding up really well. We haven’t run into any major problems with the software.

iOS 14.0.1 is fast, faster than iOS 13. Apps open up quickly, animations and transitions are crisp and fluid, and we haven’t noticed any real slowdown while moving around the operating system.

While some iOS 14 users have complained about lockups, reboots and crashes, we haven’t run into those problems during our time on iOS 14.0.1.

Connectivity is strong. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are working normally. Battery life is also solid at the moment.

Our core apps which include Netflix, Chrome, Gmail, Dark Sky, Asana, and Slack, are all stable. If you’re having an issue with one of these or another app, try downloading the latest version. App developers are still pumping out iOS 14 support updates.

As of right now, we recommend iOS 14.0.1 to most iPhone XR users. That said, if you’re having a good experience on iOS 14.0 or iOS 13, you might want to wait for more longterm feedback to arrive.

If you need more help making a decision, take a look at our reasons to, and not to, install iOS 14.0.1 right now.

You Should Prepare for iOS 14.0.1

If you do decide to move your iPhone XR phone to iOS 14.0.1, make sure you prepare.

If you don’t know how to do that, we’ve released a pre-installation guide that will take you step-by-step through the process we use before we install new iOS software on our iPhones. If you’re new to iOS or if you just want to play it safe, it should help you along.

If you don’t have a ton of time to commit to the pre-installation process just be sure to backup all of your files before you make the move to iOS 14.0.1.

iPhone XR iOS 14.0.1 Problems & Fixes

We’ve had a good experience on iOS 14.0.1, but some iPhone XR users are running into bugs and performance issues.

The current list of problems includes some of the usual suspects: abnormal battery drain, crashes, connectivity issues, issues with Widgets, UI lag, Wi-Fi problems, issues with first and third-party apps, issues with Face ID, and Exchange issues. That’s just a taste.

If these problems have you feeling nervous about an upgrade to iOS 14.0.1, you might want to hang back and wait for Apple’s next batch of bug fixes. We expect Apple to push a new version in October.

If you’ve already moved your iPhone XR to iOS 14.0.1, have a look at our fixes for the most common iOS 14 problems.

We’ve also released tips to improve iOS 14 battery life and a guide to fixing bad iOS 14 performance.

iOS 14.0 Downgrade Closed

If you move your iPhone XR to iOS 14.0.1, and you don’t like the performance, you no longer have the ability to downgrade your device’s software.

Apple stopped signing on iOS 14.0 which means you can’t drop your iPhone XR’s software back in an attempt to improve its performance. You can’t downgrade to iOS 13 either.

If you’re unfamiliar with the downgrade process, take a look at our guide.

iPhone XR iOS 14.0.1 Update: What’s New

iOS 14.0.1 includes four bug fixes for issues impacting the iPhone XR and other versions of the iPhone. Here’s the full list of changes:

Fixes an issue that could cause default browser and mail settings to reset after restarting your iPhone

Fixes an issue that could prevent your iPhone from connecting to Wi-Fi networks

Resolves an issue that could prevent sending email with some mail providers

Addresses an issue that could prevent images from appearing in the News widget

The software doesn’t have any features or security patches on board.

As for iOS 14, the iPhone XR gets a robust version of the new operating system. Highlights include Widgets on the home screen, improvements to Messages and Maps, the new Translate app, and a laundry list of changes to Siri.

We’ve put together a guide that will take you through some of iOS 14’s best features and it’s worth a look if you’re just now catching wind of the update.

If you’re moving up from an older version of iOS 13 you’ll get the features and fixes from any updates you skipped.

We’ve also released a guide that goes over the latest iOS 13 features and you should check it out if you’ve fallen behind on iOS software updates.

What’s Next for the iPhone XR

Apple’s working on a new version of iOS 14.

Apple recently confirmed its iOS 14.2 update and there’s also been chatter about an iOS 14.1 release alongside the iPhone 12 series in October.

If you don’t want to wait for the official iOS 14.2 release you can download the beta onto your device right now.

For more on iOS 14.2, check out our guide.

iPhone XR iOS 14 Jailbreak

Avoid iOS 14 if you’re jailbroken or want to jailbreak your iPhone XR.

The team behind the Checkra1n jailbreaking tool for iOS has released version 0.11.0 which adds support for iOS 14.0. The tool works with the following devices:

iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, and SE

iPad (5th generation)

‌iPad‌ Air 2

‌iPad‌ mini 4

iPad Pro (1st generation)

Apple TV 4 and 4K

The team says it hopes to bring support to newer models in the future, but we don’t have any specific timing. If you want to jailbreak your iPhone XR, you need to stay put on iOS 13.

For more on the iOS 13 jailbreak, head here.

