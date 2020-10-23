7 Things to Know About the iPhone XS iOS 14.1 Update

Apple’s iOS 14.1 update could have a huge impact on your iPhone XS’ or iPhone XS Max’s overall performance.

In September Apple pushed its new iOS 14 operating system to the two former flagships. A ton of iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max users have already made the transition from iOS 13 to iOS 14.

iOS 14 isn’t perfect. The software is plagued by a number of bugs and performance issues and some iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max owners are dealing with issues as we push away from the release.

In an effort to stabilize the operating system, Apple’s pushed out new software. The latest is iOS 14.1, a milestone upgrade that brings new features and bug fixes to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

If you’re dealing with problems on iOS 14.0.1 or iOS 14.0, iOS 14.1 could help.

If you decide to install iOS 14.1 on your iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max, note that it requires a fairly large download if your device is currently running iOS 14.0.1.

If your phone is running an older version of iOS, your iOS 14.1 upgrade will likely be much bigger because the features and fixes from the update(s) you skipped are baked in.

If you’re curious about the download and installation process, please take a look at our guide. It’ll walk you through everything you need to know.

Today we want to take you through the most important things to know right now about the iPhone XS Max and iPhone XS iOS 14.1 update.

Our guide will walk you through the software’s performance, its initial problems, the downgrade status, the iOS 14 jailbreak, and more.

We’ll start with a quick look at the iPhone XS iOS 14.1 update’s performance.

iPhone XS iOS 14.1 Impressions & Performance

We’ve been testing iOS 14.1 on an iPhone XS for a few days and performance is holding up pretty well.

While we’ve noticed lag on older iPhone models, iOS 14.1 is very fast on the iPhone XS. Areas where we typically see lag, like the keyboard and Notification Center, haven’t been problems for us thus far.

Battery life is excellent with no abnormal battery drain to speak of. Connectivity is also strong and we haven’t encountered any issues with Wi-Fi or Bluetooth yet.

Our core applications, which include apps like Asana, Chrome, Gmail, Slack, Dark Sky, Spotify, and Netflix, are all working fine at the moment.

If you’re having issues with one of these apps or another application, you might want to download the latest version. Developers are rolling out iOS 14 support updates and these could help stabilize the app’s performance.

iOS 14.1 is doing just fine and given what’s on board, we recommend it to most users. If you’re feeling leery, take a look at our list of reasons to, and not to, download iOS 14.1 right now.

You Should Prepare for iOS 14.1

If you do decide to install iOS 14.1 on your iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max, make sure you prepare for the upgrade.

If you don’t know where to start, we’ve released a pre-installation guide that will take you step-by-step through the process we typically use before we install new iOS software on our iPhones.

If you don’t have a whole lot of of time to devote to the pre-installation process, just be sure to backup the data on your phone. Data loss issues are fairly rare, but they can happen.

iPhone XS iOS 14.1 Problems & Fixes

We’ve had a great experience on iOS 14.1 thus far, but some users are running into trouble.

The current list of iOS 14 problems includes abnormal battery drain, issues with iOS 14’s widgets, crashes, connectivity issues, UI lag, Wi-Fi problems, various problems with first and third-party apps, issues with Face ID, Exchange issues, and more.

If you’re feeling nervous about an upgrade, you might want to hang back and wait for Apple’s next batch of bug fixes.

If you’re already running iOS 14.1, and you’re having issues with the software, have a look at our fixes for the most common iOS 14 problems.

We’ve also released tips to improve iOS 14 battery life and a guide to fixing bad iOS 14 performance.

iOS 14.0.1 Downgrade Open

If you move your iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max to iOS 14.1, and you don’t like the software’s performance, you can try downgrading your phone’s software.

Apple is currently signing on iOS 14.0.1 which means you can drop your phone’s software back in an attempt to improve its performance. You can’t downgrade to iOS 14.0 or iOS 13.

If you’re unfamiliar with the downgrade process, take a look at our guide.

iPhone XS iOS 14.1 Update: What’s New

iOS 14.1 for the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max includes new features and bug fixes. Here’s the full list of changes on board:

Adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and edit in Photos for iPhone 8 and later

Addresses an issue where some widgets, folders, and icons were showing up in reduced size on the Home Screen

Addresses an issue where dragging widgets on the Home Screen could remove apps from folders

Fixes an issue where some emails in Mail were sent from an incorrect alias

Fixes an issue that could prevent incoming calls from displaying region information

Fixes an issue on some devices where selecting zoomed display mode and an alphanumeric passcode could result in the Lock Screen emergency call button overlapping with the text input box

Addresses an issue where some users were occasionally unable to download or add songs to their library while viewing an album or playlist

Fixes an issue that could prevent zeroes from appearing in Calculator

Resolves an issue where streaming video resolution could temporarily be reduced at the start of playback

Fixes an issue that prevented setting up a family member’s Apple Watch for some users

Resolves an issue where the Apple Watch case material was displayed incorrectly in the Apple Watch app

Addresses an issue in the Files app that could cause some MDM-managed cloud service providers to incorrectly display content as unavailable

Improves compatibility with Ubiquiti wireless access points

iOS 14.1 doesn’t have any features or security patches on board.

If you missed iOS 14.0.1, you get its fixes with your upgrade. Here’s what iOS 14.0.1 fixed:

Fixed an issue that could cause default browser and mail settings to reset after restarting your iPhone

Fixed an issue that could prevent your iPhone from connecting to Wi-Fi networks

Resolved an issue that could prevent sending email with some mail providers

Addressed an issue that could prevent images from appearing in the News widget

If you’re still running iOS 13 and planning to move to iOS 14 in the near future, make sure you familiarize yourself with the new operating system. This way, you don’t get caught off guard.

If you’re moving up from an older version of iOS 13, you’ll get the features and fixes from updates you skipped.

We’ve released a guide that goes over the latest iOS 13 features and you should check it out if you’ve fallen behind on software updates.

What’s Next for the iPhone XS & iPhone XS Max

If you’ve run into trouble on iOS 14.1, or you’re feeling nervous about the move to iOS 14/iOS 14.1, you shouldn’t have to wait too much longer for new fixes from Apple.

The company’s confirmed an iOS 14.2 update and the software is currently in beta testing ahead of an unknown release date. We expect Apple to release iOS 14.2 sometime in November.

If you’re interested in iOS 14.2’s changes and the beta, have a look at our guide.

iPhone XS iOS 14 Jailbreak

If you’re jailbroken or want to jailbreak your iPhone, avoid iOS 14 for now.

The team behind the Checkra1n jailbreaking tool for iOS has released version 0.11.0 which adds support for iOS 14.0. The tool works with the following devices:

iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, and SE

iPad (5th generation)

‌iPad‌ Air 2

‌iPad‌ mini 4

iPad Pro (1st generation)

Apple TV 4 and 4K

The team says it hopes to bring support to newer models in the future, but we don’t have any specific timing. If you want to jailbreak your iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max, you need to stay on iOS 13.

For more on the iOS 13 jailbreak, head here.

