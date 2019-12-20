Apple
8 Things to Know About the iPhone 6s iOS 13.3 Update
Apple’s iOS 13.3 update could have a tremendous impact on your iPhone 6s or iPhone 6s Plus’ performance.
iOS 13.3 has replaced iOS 13.2.3 as the most up-to-date version of iOS 13 and most iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus users should download the new firmware today or sometime in the near future.
The iOS 13.3 update is a milestone release for iPhone and it brings new features, enhancements, patches, and bug fixes for lingering iOS 13 issues.
That said, some iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus users might want to hang around on iOS 13.2.3, iOS 13.2.2, iOS 13.2, iOS 13.1.3, iOS 13.1.2, iOS 13.1.1, iOS 13.1, iOS 13.0, or iOS 12 for a little while longer. The iOS 13.3 update is plagued by bugs and performance issues.
If you decide to move your phone from iOS 13.2.3 to iOS 13.3, you get the least amount of changes. If you’re running an older version of iOS, your iOS 13.3 update will be more substantial because the features and fixes from the updates you skipped are baked in.
In this guide we’ll take you through the changes on board iOS 13.3. We’ll also bring you through the problems impacting the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus, show you how to fix these issues, walk you through what to know about the downgrade, and tell you about what’s coming next from Apple.
We’ll start with some quick impressions of the iPhone 6s iOS 13.3 update’s performance. We’ve been using the software for several days now and here’s what we’ve found so far.
iPhone 6s iOS 13.3 Impressions & Performance
The iPhone SE's iOS 13.3 update is performing well as we push away from the release date.
iOS 13.3 feels just as fast as iOS 13.2.3 and iOS 13.2.2. We haven't noticed any lockups and animations/transitions feel crisp. Multitasking feels fast and extremely fluid.
This could change down the road, everything is still extremely fresh, but we like what we've seen in the speed department thus far.
We haven't noticed a dip in battery life nor have we encountered any issues with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or GPS connectivity.
We've kept our apps updated and thus far, all of our core applications are functioning normally. The list includes Dark Sky, Asana, Slack, Google Chrome, Gmail, and Netflix.
Given what's on board Apple's new firmware, we recommend it to most iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus users.
If you need additional feedback about iOS 13, take a look at our list of reasons to and not to install the iOS 13.3 update right now.
