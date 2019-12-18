8 Things to Know About the iPhone XS iOS 13.3 Update

Apple’s iOS 13.3 update could have an enormous impact on your iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max’s overall performance.

The company’s replaced iOS 13.2.3 with a new iOS 13.3 update. iOS 13.3 is a milestone upgrade which means it brings a mix of new features, enhancements, security patches, and bug fixes to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

While some iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max users have seen a performance boost after moving to the new software, others are running into problems. Some of these issues are brand new, others have carried over from previous versions of iOS 13.

So while some users should install iOS 13.3 today, others might want to hang around on their current version of iOS for a little bit longer. Some might even want to wait for Apple’s next iOS 13 release.

If you do decide to go through with the installation, you’ll see a fairly large download if your iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max is currently running iOS 13.2.3.

If you’re running an older version of iOS 13, or if for some reason you’re still running iOS 12, your iOS 13.3 download will be even bigger. That’s because the changes from the iOS updates you skipped are baked into the firmware.

With all of that in mind, we want to take you through the important things to know, right now, about the iPhone XS iOS 13.3 update.

We’ll take you through the update’s performance on our phones, some of the problems iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max users are seeing, your downgrade options, the jailbreak situation, and more.