10 Reasons to Buy the Xbox One in 2020 & 3 Reasons To Skip It
The Xbox One S and Xbox One X are great gaming consoles to buy in 2020, but you may be tempted to wait for the next Xbox or switch to the PS4 Pro.
If you are facing a lockdown and extended time inside, it’s a very good time to buy an Xbox One S or Xbox One X.
The Xbox One is available on Amazon, but delivery dates are slipping. You can also buy one at Best Buy for in-store pickup in an hour, and you can still pick a console up at GameStop or Walmart.
Microsoft offers a lot of awesome features in the Xbox One S and Xbox One X that allow you to game with HDR on both consoles and loads of power so you can game in 4K on the Xbox One X.
In 2020 you can buy the Xbox One S for $231 and the Xbox One X for $349, both of which offer a lot of value and fun. Even with Black Friday behind us, there are are a number of Xbox One S and Xbox One X deals that last through the holiday shopping season. This includes the Xbox One S All Digital for $149
If you are thinking about buying the Xbox One we have the reasons you should take the plunge and the reasons you should look at PS4 or PC Gaming instead. While you may wait for the Xbox Series X,
The Xbox One is almost six years old, but thanks to massive updates the system is still fresh and there are loads of games to play and accessories to upgrade your gaming experience.
Frankly, this is the best time to buy the Xbox One, with only a few reasons to skip it.
Xbox One S and Xbox One X Offer Tons of Value
The Xbox One S and Xbox One X are very different from the original Xbox that launched back in 2013. There are new features and when it comes to gaming and entertainment it's hard to beat the value that you get from a $299 Xbox One S.
You can even find Xbox One S deals that cut the price down to $199. We've seen Xbox One X deals cut $100 off the price of the more powerful model as well. You can also buy a bunch of different Xbox One S bundles that include at least one game starting at $249.
Both the Xbox One S and Xbox One X support HDR gaming and play all the Xbox One games. You also get access to tons of Xbox 360 and even some older Xbox games thanks to backwards compatibility.
In addition to gaming you can use the Xbox One to watch Netflix, Hulu, Fox Sports Go, HBO, Showtime and tons of other entertainment apps that let you upgrade your entertainment hub as well as meet your gaming needs.
Icefire527
10/10/2018 at 12:50 pm
Out of these 9 reasons, 7 of them are pretty unimportant, like for play anywhere, what’s the point when you can use a PC. And with exclusives, get them on PC. With a 4K blu-ray, get a 4K blu-ray player. If you want to play Xbox 360 games and only Xbox 360 games, get an Xbox 360, they’re cheaper than this pointless console. Xbox game pass is only worth it if you want to play around 5 or more games, pointless with 1 game because when the subscription expires, you can’t play the game. Only reasonable stuff are playing with your friends, although that’s no longer going to be valid with newer games, and streaming your games from your console to PC, but only with titles that are not play anywhere. So PS4 or PC are a better buy still and there’s really only 2 reasons to get an Xbox One.
