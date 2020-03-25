Connect with us
[adinserter block="2"]

Apple

9 Things to Do Before Installing macOS Catalina 10.15.4

Published

4 hours ago

on

This is what you need to do before installing macOS Catalina on your Mac. This will make the process go faster, smoother and if you do run into any problems, you will be better prepared to solve them. You should do this before installing the macOS 10.15.4 update, even though it is a small update than the initial Catalina upgrade.

This guide focuses on what you need to do before installing macOS Catalina or if you are already on it, the macOS Catalina 10.15.4 update.

macOS Catalina is a huge upgrade, akin to iOS 13, and you shouldn’t install this without taking some steps to prepare yourself or your Mac. This macOS 10.15.4 update does focus on bug fixes and a few small features, but it is still important to prep.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

If you are still on macOS Mojave, this update also adds tons of new features that allow you to use your Apple Watch and your iPad with your Mac in new ways. It adds Apple Arcade and Apple TV to your Mac as well as a plethora of new apps.

Read: How to Fix macOS Catalina Problems

Here’s your game plan of what you need to do before you install macOS Catalina on your Mac at home or at work. This will help you avoid issues and fix problems that you may run into. This is what you need to do before you install macOS 10.15.4;

  1. Learn About macOS Catalina
  2. Decide If You’re Upgrading or Doing a Clean macOS Install
  3. Backup Your Mac
  4. Make Sure You Know Your Passwords
  5. Research macOS Catalina Feedback
  6. Prepare Yourself for macOS Catalina Problems
  7. Check App Reviews, Compatibility and Install Updates
  8. Talk to IT Before Installing
  9. Learn About the macOS Catalina to Mojave Downgrade Options

Keep in mind that this will take a while to install. We’re in the process of calculating that time, but you can expect to spend several hours with the current slow downloads. Even if you skip some of these steps, make sure you back up your Mac before you install macOS Catalina.

Learn About macOS Catalina

Learn About macOS Catalina

The macOS Catalina update is full of features, and it's a very important step in expanding the macOS ecosystem to better use the iPad and the Apple Watch.

Here's a look at the most exciting new macOS Catalina features that are a part of this update.

The macOS 10.15.4 update specifically adds and fixes these problems;

Finder

  • iCloud Drive folder sharing from Finder
  • Controls to limit access only to people you explicitly invite or grant access to anyone with the folder link
  • Permissions to choose who can make changes and upload files and who can only view and download files

Screen Time


 

 

  • Communication limits for controlling who your children can communicate with and be contacted by throughout the day and during downtime
  • Playback control of music videos for your children

 

Music


 

 

  • Time-synced lyrics view for Apple Music, including the ability to jump to your favorite part of a song by clicking a line in lyrics view

 

Safari


 

 

  • Option to import Chrome passwords into your iCloud Keychain for easy AutoFill of your passwords in Safari and across all your devices
  • Controls for duplicating a tab and for closing all tabs to the right of the current tab
  • HDR playback support on compatible computers for Netflix content

 

App Store with Apple Arcade


 

 

  • Universal Purchase support enables the use of a singular purchase of a participating app across iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV
  • Recently played Arcade games appear in the Arcade tab so you can continue playing on iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

 

Pro Display XDR


 

 

  • Customized reference modes that you can tailor to specific workflow needs by selecting from several color gamut, white point, luminance, and transfer function options

 

Accessibility


 

 

  • Head pointer preference for moving a cursor on the screen based on the precise movements of your head

 

This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements.


 

 

  • High Dynamic Range output to HDR10-compatible third-party displays and TVs connected with DisplayPort or HDMI
  • OAuth authentication support with Outlook.com accounts for improved security
  • CalDav migration support when upgrading to iCloud reminders on a secondary device
  • Resolves an issue where text copied between apps may appear invisible when Dark Mode is active
  • Fixes an issue in Safari where a CAPTCHA tile may display incorrectly
  • Resolves an issue where Reminders may send notifications for completed reminders
  • Fixes an issue with screen brightness for the LG UltraFine 5K display after waking from sleep

Once you spend time learning about this update, you can proceed to the next steps. 

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *