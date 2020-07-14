9 Things to Do Before the Galaxy Note 20 Release Date

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 release date is just a few weeks away and that means those of you thinking about buying one should start prepping for its arrival.

Galaxy Note 20 rumors continue to hint at major upgrades. We’ve heard about a souped up S Pen, a new processor, an upgraded user interface, improved cameras, and a lot more. The specs aren’t official yet, but that will change in a few weeks.

Samsung has scheduled an online-only Unpacked event for August 5th and that’s when you can expect the company to outline all of the important details regarding the next Galaxy Note.

Advertisements

We expect Galaxy Note 20 pre-orders to start shortly after the event with the release date arriving a few weeks later. All signs point to a release in the United States in late August just weeks ahead of Apple’s iPhone 12.

With the Galaxy Note 20 release date on the horizon, prospective buyers should begin to prepare for its arrival. If you do a little work ahead of time you could avoid a stressful situation.

If you’re planning to buy the Galaxy Note 20, or even if you’re just thinking about it, here are a few things you should do before the release date.

Try TIDAL Free for 30 Days

Track Galaxy Note 20 Rumors

If you’re interested in replacing your current device with the Galaxy Note 20 you should a) get caught up on the latest rumors and b) track the latest news as we push toward the device’s launch event in early August.

Advertisements

The rumor mill will keep you informed about the device’s features. Likewise, it will help you set realistic expectations about the phone’s hardware, release date, price, and more.

For more on the Galaxy Note 20, check out our guide. It’s updated frequently.

Check Your Upgrade Status

If you’re planning to buy a new phone in the weeks ahead, you’ll want to keep an eye on your upgrade status as we push closer to the Galaxy Note 20’s release next month.

If you’re not eligible for an upgrade right now, you might not be able to put in an order right away.

Carriers sometimes bump your upgrade status so you’ll want to check in on it to see if anything changes in the buildup to Samsung’s announcements.

Checking your status is extremely easy and will only take you a few minutes. Here’s how to check your upgrade online at AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and U.S. Cellular.

Get Familiar with Android 10 & One UI

If you’ll be moving from iOS to Android or from a non-Galaxy device to a Samsung phone, we recommend getting familiar with Samsung’s version of Android before you buy the Galaxy Note 20.

It would be great to see the Galaxy Note 20 run Android 11 out of the box, but that’s not going to happen. Not with the Android 11 release date slated for early September.

The Galaxy Note 20 will run Android 10, and a new version of Samsung’s One UI (One UI 2.5) out of the box.

If you aren’t familiar with Samsung’s software, use this time to get acquainted with it. This way you aren’t caught off-guard by the look and feel.

Lots of people love Samsung’s version of Android, but many others hate it. You won’t know which group you fall into until you dig into it and try it yourself (if you can).

Find a friend with a newer Galaxy device running Android 10 and One UI and give it a whirl. If you don’t have a friend with a newer Galaxy phone and stores are open in your area, you might want to head in and try out the software.

You can also get acquainted with the software via our guide to Samsung’s Android 10 update.

Research Accessories

Use this time to get familiar with the companies that make accessories for the Galaxy Note series. If you do some research ahead of time, you’ll know which accessory makers to avoid and how much to spend if you want a case, screen protector or something else.

We recommend reading reviews and digging into the best Galaxy S20 cases, Galaxy S20 screen protectors, Galaxy Note 10 cases, Galaxy Note 10 screen protectors, and other accessories before the release date.

Get familiar with pricing, styles you like, the pros and cons of popular manufacturers, and the level of protection these accessories will provide.

Look at Other Galaxy Phones

Before you decide on making the Galaxy Note 20 your next phone, make sure you try Samsung’s current flagships, the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 10.

The Galaxy Note 10 is a year old, but it’s a lot cheaper than it once was. It’s a great phone and it’s absolutely worth a look.

You should also check out Samsung’s Samsung Galaxy S20 series which includes the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. We’ve seen some outstanding Galaxy S20 deals as well.

Samsung’s also got a number of cheap mid-range phones (like the Galaxy A51) and you also might want to check out older former flagships like the Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 9, and Galaxy S9.

Going with the latest and greatest is tempting, but a lot of you will be perfectly fine with another Galaxy device.

Research Other Galaxy Note 20 Alternatives

If you aren’t married to a Samsung device or Android, you’ll also want to explore Galaxy Note 20 alternatives. Here are some of the best:

You’ll also want to look into rumored devices like Apple’s iPhone 12 and Google’s Pixel 5.

Make a Plan for Your Current Phone

You should have a plan for your current phone so you aren’t scrambling when you buy a new device.

You might be able to find a friend or relative who could benefit from your current device. You might also might want to look into donating your current phone to charity.

If you plan on selling your current device to help offset the cost of your new phone, you’ll want to dig into prices at resellers like Gazelle and NextWorth.

You’ll also want to keep your current phone in pristine condition. This is how you’ll get the most money back from resellers, your carrier, or Samsung if you decide to trade it in for cash.

Decide If You Need Samsung Premium Care

The Galaxy Note 20 won’t be cheap and you’ll probably want to protect your investment. You can buy a case, but you also might want to grab Samsung’s Premium Care warranty for added protection.

Samsung Premium Care provides you with a bunch of additional benefits like video chat and an extended warranty. Of course, this comes at a cost.

Samsung will probably offer a free 30 day trial, but after you’ll have to open up your wallet and shell out $3.99, $11.99 or $19.99 per month for support.

As we approach the Galaxy Note 20 launch, research the program and see if it’s worth it for you and your phone.

Compare Carriers

If you’re unhappy with your data plan or your provider’s coverage, use this time to dig into competitors and see if you can find a better fit.

Each carrier has its pros and cons, but you might find one that stands out. If you’re interested in switching carriers, please take a look at our guides covering AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

You’ll also want to dig into smaller carriers like Spectrum, Xfinity, and others. They might not get the Galaxy Note 20 right away, but they’re often cheaper.

8 Reasons to Wait for the Galaxy Note 20 & 4 Reasons Not To

Last update on 2020-07-14. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API