9 Things to Do Before the NBA 2K22 Release Date

If you’ve pre-ordered NBA 2K22 or you’re thinking about ordering, there are some steps you should take before the game’s release date later this year.

2K has finally confirmed the next installment in the NBA 2K series and NBA 2K22 is heading to Xbox, PlayStation, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch on September 10th.

Several versions of NBA 2K22 are currently available to buy through various retailers. These include the NBA 2K22 standard edition, NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition, Cross-Gen Digital Bundle, and the NBA 2K22 WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition.

With pre-orders live and the NBA 2K22 release date creeping closer, there are some things prospective buyers should do before the game arrives on shelves. We’ll take you through them in this NBA 2K22 release guide.

Decide If You Want to Pre-Order NBA 2K22

While you might be tempted to buy a copy of NBA 2K22 right now, there are some great reasons to put your wallet away and wait.

We’ve put together a guide that will take you through the best reasons to pre-order NBA 2K22 and the best reasons to wait a bit longer.

Remember, most retailers will allow you to cancel a pre-order, free of charge, ahead of the game’s release date.

Buy the Right NBA 2K22 Edition

If you do decide to buy NBA 2K22 before its release date in September, make sure you pick the edition that fits your interest level and budget.

Again, there are several versions of the game and they have differences you should be aware of. The standard edition is the cheapest option, but it comes with the least amount of additional content while the NBA 2K22 NBA 75th Anniversary Edition comes with more bonuses, but is a bit more expensive.

We’ve put together a guide that will take you through the pros and cons of each NBA 2K22 edition and help you decide which one is the best for you.

Keep Tabs on Your Order

If you order a copy of NBA 2K22, make sure you keep an eye on your order as we progress toward the release date. This will help you avoid potential headaches.

You’ll want to make sure your delivery information is up-to-date. If you recently moved to a new house, you might not have changed your shipping address.

You’ll also want to make sure all of your payment information is correct so you don’t hit any snags when the retailer charges your credit card.

Buy an External Hard Drive If You Need One

NBA 2K22 will likely require a massive chunk of storage space on your console or Windows PC.

If you typically have a ton of available space on your internal storage, you should be good to go. However, if you’re rocking an older console with a limited amount of space, and you don’t like deleting files to make room for new games, you might want to invest in an external hard drive.

The Samsung T5 Portable SSD is one of our favorites and you’ll also want to check out the WD My Passport 4TB.

Look for NBA 2K22 Deals

If you don’t want to pay full price for the game, keep an eye out for NBA 2K22 deals as we push toward the release.

It’s early, but we’ll probably see a few retailers knock $5-10 off the price ahead of launch so make sure you look around before pre-ordering.

Going forward, you’ll want to monitor sites like Slickdeals for NBA 2K22 deals.

Follow NBA2K on Twitter

If you’re interested in the game, make sure you follow the NBA 2K Twitter account for the latest information about NBA 2K22.

Think About Upgrading Your Console

If you’re still holding onto an original Xbox One or PlayStation 4, and you own a 4K television, you should consider buying an Xbox Series X or PS5. They’re still hard to find, but stock should improve in the weeks ahead. NBA 2K22 will run and look the best on current-generation platforms.

If you don’t want to deal with tracking one of these systems down, you should consider buying an Xbox One X or PS4 Pro. These are still fantastic consoles and they’re cheaper than they once were.

If you purchase the NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle, you’ll get the game for PS4/PS5 or Xbox One/Xbox Series X. This is a route to consider if you’re dead set on buying a PS5 or Xbox Series X in 2021.

Download the NBA 2K22 Demo

Unless 2K changes things up, you can expect it to release an NBA 2K22 demo ahead of the game’s official release date in September.

The demo will be free and it will give you a chance to play a portion of the game early. Those of you on the fence about a pre-order should take advantage of this opportunity because it could help you decide if the full game is worth the price of admission.

We’ll let you know when we learn more.

Preload NBA 2K22

You’ll be able to start playing NBA 2K22 on September 9th if you buy the right version and live in a western time zone.

If you pre-order a digital copy of NBA 2K22 you’ll likely be able to pre-load the game and start playing when the clock strikes Midnight Eastern on September 10th. If you live in California, that means you’d be able to start playing at 9PM on September 9th.

We haven’t heard about any midnight launch events this year so if you pre-order a physical copy of the game you’ll be able to start playing the morning, afternoon, or night of September 10th.

