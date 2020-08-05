9 Things to Do Before the Pixel 5 Release Date

Google’s confirmed the Pixel 5 release for later this year. With the release on the horizon, interested buyers should start preparing for its arrival.

In a bit of a surprise, Google confirmed the existence of the Pixel 5 in its Pixel 4a announcement. The Pixel 4a, the company’s new budget phone, arrives later this month while the Pixel 5 lands sometime this fall alongside a 5G version of the Pixel 4a.

Google says the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 will be available in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan and Australia and that it will provide more information about the devices in the coming months.

We don’t have a firm release date for the Pixel 5, but there’s a chance it launches in the company’s standard October window. Last year, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL launched in mid-October.

If this holds, Google’s new flagship would clash with Apple’s new iPhone 12 series. Apple typically releases new iPhones in September, but it now looks like the company will ship the new models in October.

If you’re planning to buy a new phone this fall, and you’re interested in picking up the Pixel 5, here are a few things you should do before the release date.

Google Pixel 4a - New Unlocked Android Smartphone - 128 GB of Storage - Up to 24 Hour Battery - Just Black New, unlocked Android phone gives you the flexibility to change carriers and choose your own data plan; works with Verizon, T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T, and other major carriers

Capture great photos using your cell phone on the 12 MP dual pixel rear camera with features like Live HDR+, Night Sight, and Portrait Mode; share photos directly from the viewfinder of your Pixel camera to Google and popular third party apps

The Adaptive Battery lasts up to 24 hours[1] as it learns your favorite apps and reduces power to the ones you rarely use

HDR+ makes your photos look better by automatically adjusting for color and lighting; Night Sight lets you capture rich detail and color even in the dark; Portrait Mode helps you take beautiful portraits with a DSLR quality look

Get things done with just your voice: Send texts, get directions and reminders, and multitask on the go on your mobile phone with help from Google

Track Pixel 5 Rumors

If you’re interested in upgrading to Google’s new flagship you’ll want to get caught up on the latest information and track Pixel 5 rumors as we push toward the official announcement.

The rumor mill will keep you informed about the Pixel 5’s potential hardware and software features. It will also help you set realistic expectations about the device’s pricing, specs, and release date.

Check Your Upgrade Status

Make sure you keep an eye on your upgrade status as we push through the summer and fall.

Carriers will sometimes bump your upgrade status so you’ll want to check in on it to see if anything changes in the buildup to Google’s announcements.

Google hasn’t confirmed the Pixel 5’s carriers, but we imagine that you’ll be able to take an unlocked model to any one of the major carriers.

Checking your status is very easy and should only take you a few minutes. Here’s how to check your upgrade online at AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile.

Get Familiar with Android 11

Unlike the Pixel 4a, the Pixel 5 will run Google’s Android 11 operating system out of the box. We recommend getting familiar with Android 11 ahead of the device’s arrival.

Android 11 is currently in beta testing ahead of a release in Q3. Google hasn’t announced a release date, but current signs point to a release in early September. Fortunately, you don’t have to wait until September to familiarize yourself with the software.

If you have an eligible device, you can download the Android 11 beta right now and get acquainted with it.

If you don’t have a phone that works with the beta, or you don’t want to install beta software, dig into feedback from testers.

We’ve released a guide that runs down some of the bigger changes on board. Google also has a dedicated website that outlines the operating system in detail.

Doing this will ensure that you aren’t caught off-guard by the look and feel of the Pixel 5’s software.

Lots of people love Google’s pure version of Android, but many others prefer the skins from companies like OnePlus and Samsung. You won’t know what group you fall into unless you do some research.

Research Accessories

Use this time to get familiar with the companies that make accessories for the Pixel line. If you do this early enough, you’ll know which accessory makers to avoid and how much to spend if you want to pair a case, screen protector or something else with your Pixel 5.

We recommend reading reviews and digging into the best Pixel 4 cases, Pixel 4 screen protectors, and other accessories before the device’s release date.

Get familiar with pricing, styles, the pros and cons of popular manufacturers, and the level of protection these accessories will provide.

Look at Google’s Other Pixel Phones

Before you decide to make the Pixel 5 your next phone, make sure you look into Google’s other Pixel devices.

The Pixel 4a is the company’s new budget model. It doesn’t come with the latest and greatest features, but it’ll be more than enough for a lot of people, especially at its $350 price point.

You’ll also want to investigate the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL from 2019. They’re solid options and their prices have dropped in the months since their arrival.

Make sure you check out the Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3 XL as well. The Pixel 3 series is getting older, but it can still hold its own in 2020.

Research Other Pixel 5 Alternatives

If you aren’t stuck on buying a Pixel device, you’ll also want to check out top Pixel 5 alternatives on shelves right now. Here are a few we recommend:

You’ll also want to look into upcoming devices like Apple’s iPhone 12 series.

Make a Plan for Your Current Phone

Make sure you have a plan for your current phone so you aren’t scrambling when you go to buy your new device.

If you plan on selling your current device to help offset the cost of your next phone, you’ll want to dig into prices at resellers like Gazelle and NextWorth.

Make sure you keep the phone in pristine condition. This is how you’ll get the most money back from resellers, your carrier, or Google.

If you’re feeling generous, you might be able to find a friend or relative who could benefit from your current phone. You might also might want to look into donating your phone to charity.

Decide If You Need Preferred Care

Given the Pixel 4a’s status as Google’s budget device, the Pixel 5 won’t be cheap so you’ll probably want to protect your investment. You can buy a case, but you also might want to join Google’s Preferred Care program for added protection.

Google Preferred Care warranty covers accidental damage and device malfunctions. You can learn more about it over on Google’s website.

As we push toward the Pixel 5’s launch, research the program and see if it’s worth it.

Compare Carriers

If you’re unhappy with your data plan or your provider’s coverage, use this time to dig into competitors and see if you can find a better fit.

Each carrier has its pros and cons, but you might find one that stands out. If you’re interested in switching carriers, please take a look at our guides covering AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

You’ll also want to dig into smaller carriers like Spectrum, Xfinity, and others. They might not get the Pixel 5 right away, but they’re typically cheaper.

5 Reasons to Wait for the Galaxy S21 & 5 Reasons Not To

Last update on 2020-08-05. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API