9 Things to Know About the iPhone 6 iOS 12.4.5 Update

Apple’s iOS 12.4.5 update could have a significant impact on your device’s performance. And while some iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus users will see a positive impact, others will run into problems.

Apple’s rolled out a new version of iOS 12 and the company’s iOS 12.4.5 update comes with a very short list of changes.

The iOS 12.4.5 update doesn’t have a whole lot on board, but some iPhone and iPad users are noticing big changes in performance after installing Apple’s new firmware.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

We haven’t run into any major bugs during our time with iOS 12.4.5, but those of you thinking about upgrading from iOS 11 to iOS 12 or iOS 12.0/iOS 12.0.1/iOS 12.1.1/iOS 12.1.2/iOS 12.1.3/iOS 12.1.4/iOS 12.2/iOS 12.3/iOS 12.3.1/iOS 12.4/iOS 12.4.1/iOS 12.4.2/iOS 12.4.3/iOS 12.4.4 to iOS 12.4.5 need to be careful.

iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus users are complaining about a variety of issues ranging from UI lag to app issues to severe battery drain. Some of these issues are new and some of them have carried over from older versions of iOS 12.

With all that in mind, we want to guide you through the most important things to know, right now, about the iPhone 6 iOS 12.4.5 update.

Our walkthrough goes over the iPhone 6’s iOS 12.4.5 problems and provides you with potential fixes. It also highlights the changes on board iOS 12.4.5, provides you with information about the iOS 12 downgrade, and gives you a look ahead at what’s ahead for the iPhone 6.

We’ve been using the iOS 12.4.5 update on the iPhone 6 for a short time and we want to start with a quick review of its performance.