9 Things to Know About the iPhone 6 iOS 12.4.5 Update
Apple’s iOS 12.4.5 update could have a significant impact on your device’s performance. And while some iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus users will see a positive impact, others will run into problems.
Apple’s rolled out a new version of iOS 12 and the company’s iOS 12.4.5 update comes with a very short list of changes.
The iOS 12.4.5 update doesn’t have a whole lot on board, but some iPhone and iPad users are noticing big changes in performance after installing Apple’s new firmware.
We haven’t run into any major bugs during our time with iOS 12.4.5, but those of you thinking about upgrading from iOS 11 to iOS 12 or iOS 12.0/iOS 12.0.1/iOS 12.1.1/iOS 12.1.2/iOS 12.1.3/iOS 12.1.4/iOS 12.2/iOS 12.3/iOS 12.3.1/iOS 12.4/iOS 12.4.1/iOS 12.4.2/iOS 12.4.3/iOS 12.4.4 to iOS 12.4.5 need to be careful.
iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus users are complaining about a variety of issues ranging from UI lag to app issues to severe battery drain. Some of these issues are new and some of them have carried over from older versions of iOS 12.
With all that in mind, we want to guide you through the most important things to know, right now, about the iPhone 6 iOS 12.4.5 update.
Our walkthrough goes over the iPhone 6’s iOS 12.4.5 problems and provides you with potential fixes. It also highlights the changes on board iOS 12.4.5, provides you with information about the iOS 12 downgrade, and gives you a look ahead at what’s ahead for the iPhone 6.
We’ve been using the iOS 12.4.5 update on the iPhone 6 for a short time and we want to start with a quick review of its performance.
iPhone 6 iOS 12.4.5 Impressions & Performance
We've been using the iPhone 6 since September, 2014. The first two years with the device were great, but the device's performance started to degrade over time. This is normal for old tech, but iOS 11 made things worse.
While some iPhone 6 users dealt with battery drain issues and connectivity problems, we spent most of our time on iOS 11 dealing with user interface lag.
Lag was virtually everywhere on iOS 11. We'd see it when we opened up apps, when we were typing on the keyboard, when we pulled up Control Center, when we were moving between home screens, and when we were using our core apps. We got used to it after awhile, but it was obviously far from ideal.
So when iOS 12 debuted in June and Apple made bold promises about improving performance, we were ecstatic. Leery, but ecstatic.
We've been using iOS 12 on the iPhone 6 since September of 2018 and we're still blown away by the upgrades Apple made to the operating system.
At the moment, iOS 12.4.5 is doing pretty well on our iPhone 6 models.
We're still seeing a little bit of lag in some areas (pulling up Control Center, keyboard), but the operating system still feels smooth.
Battery life is solid. Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth are both working fine. And we haven't noticed any catastrophic bugs on board Apple's new firmware.
Apps, for the most part, continue to run fine on the iPhone 6. If you're noticing issues with app, try downloading the latest version.
As of right now, we recommend iOS 12.4.5 to most iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus users. If you're in need of additional feedback, take a look at our list of reasons to and not to install the iOS 12.4.5 update right now.
David
02/17/2019 at 9:09 pm
After updating iPhone 6s and iPad to 12.1.4 I cannot access marketplace on either. Restarted them, downloaded the app again with no joy. Friend has iPhone 6 did the update and has no problems. I’m at a loss.
Jo Litt
02/24/2019 at 6:08 am
So it’s a hit or miss.. I’ll stay where I’m at then.
anon
03/31/2019 at 12:40 pm
You can jailbreak iOS 11.0 → 11.4.1 and iOS 12.0 → 12.1.2 (Currently A12 devices like iPhone XR, XS and XS Max are not yet supported, please wait for an update. )
Enver
06/06/2019 at 1:17 pm
After updating my iPhone 6 to iOS 12.3.1, both caller name (from Contacts) and Recents don’t display.
Dave Nielsen
06/09/2019 at 1:28 pm
After updating to 12.3.1 my iPhone 6 will not connect to the internet unless connected to a WiFi network. Not happy…
Glenn
06/13/2019 at 8:24 am
I’ve had problems with GPS accurately displaying my location since the update to 12.3.1. My compass is off at times too. It’s not always wrong, but most often both malfunction. It’s a major problem if you use Google or Apple Maps often! I’ve reset network settings and all settings. Last to do is erase and reset?
Muhammad Shamroz Idrees
07/04/2019 at 11:41 pm
After updating of 12.3.1 version in my Iphobe it creates some hanging problems. Sometimes i am stuck to open other applications.
Jordan
07/11/2019 at 8:08 am
Since updating to 12.3.1, my iPhone 6 stopped being able to find a network completely, it just keeps saying “searching”. The “LTE” fixes seem to have broken it.
Mohamad kamarul hak
07/26/2019 at 11:20 am
When i update my phone 6 plus it affect my fringer not working or battery is also problem why my fingering plz solve this issue plz
L.h. Glass
08/18/2019 at 11:21 am
Apple does this intentionally. They want to force you to buy newer devices. Which is why so many ditched apple and jumped to the competition. After using Apple products for so long. I’m about to do the same. Sick of the greed. If they have nothing left maybe then they will look back and say yea. I guess we shouldn’t have done that. Ya think?
therayyanias
08/22/2019 at 10:42 am
after upgrading to ios 12.4 my iphone 6 fingerprints can’t activate and the battery very fast draining. disappointed with apple, i’m ready to find android back
Sam
09/01/2019 at 2:39 am
I’m unable to activate TOUCH ID on my phone after downloading the new IOS software (12.4.1). The toggles are off and when I turn them on I get an error message which says “failed to set up Touch ID, please try again later”…been doing that all morning. Send help please.
dileep
09/04/2019 at 6:20 am
after updating to 12.4.1 my mobile display is not spreading entire the screen it was left blank 1mm from the bottom
Dave
09/09/2019 at 7:27 pm
This ios firmware screwed up 2 of my iphone 6+.
After upgrade, the both phones were restarting randomly. After doing a restore/recovery procedure, both phones cannot boot up anymore.
Air
09/14/2019 at 3:27 pm
After updating to iOS 12.4 my Iphone6 has no service tried everything the internet told me to try to fixing the problem nothing worked no resets no turning it off. Contacted the carrier said it was fine on their end. Idk waiting for next update if that doesn’t work I’m switching to android. Done with iPhones greed.
happy wheels
09/27/2019 at 12:39 am
“After updating to 12.3.1 my iPhone 6 will not connect to the internet unless connected to a WiFi network. Not happy…” Me too.
Maj
09/29/2019 at 9:37 pm
After updating to 12.4.2, wifi drops connectivity always. I know this is the culprit as I did not update my iphone 5 and it has a stronger connectivity. Now my older phone is better.