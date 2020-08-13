Amazon Fire Kids Edition Deals Take Up to $50 Off Tough Tablets

Save $20 to $50 Today

Fired HD 8 Kids Edition is the Best Deal

Kid-Friendly Case and Warranty

The Amazon Fire Kids tablets are on sale for $20 to $50 off right now. This sale is dropping the price of the Fire 7 Kids Edition as low as $80 right now and taking the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition to $89.99. You can even buy the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition for $149.99.

With these deals, you get the newest models, and on the Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10, you also get a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited included, which boosts the savings significantly.

All models come with a kid-ready case and a 2-year worry-free guarantee that covers a broken tablet, even if your kid dropped it.

Most buyers should spend the extra $10 to get the Fire 8 HD Kids Edition over the entry-level 7-inch model. That’s a great way to get a bigger, better screen and a year of kid-ready content with no ads or in-app purchases.

Sale Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 7" Display, 16 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case Save up to $89 on a full-featured Fire 7 Tablet (not a toy), 1 year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a Kid-Proof Case with built-in stand, and 2-year worry-free guarantee, versus items purchased separately.

2-year worry-free guarantee: if it breaks, return it and we'll replace it for free.

The included 1 year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited gives your kids access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more. Your subscription will then automatically renew every month starting at just $2.99 per month plus applicable tax. You may cancel at any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.

Over 20 million kids (and their parents) have enjoyed the award-winning Amazon FreeTime service. Amazon FreeTime parental controls allow you to set educational goals, create time limits, and filter content.

Stream through Wi-Fi or view downloaded content on the go with 16 GB of internal storage and up to 7 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music. Add a microSD card for up to 512 GB of expandable storage.

Sale All-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case Save up to $94.98 on a full-featured Fire HD 8 tablet (not a toy), 1 year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a Kid-Proof Case with built-in stand, and 2-year worry-free guarantee—versus items purchased separately.

2-year worry-free guarantee: if it breaks, return it and we'll replace it for free.

The included 1 year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited gives your kids access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, Audible books, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more. Your subscription will then automatically renew every month starting at just $2.99 per month plus applicable tax. You may cancel at any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.

Over 20 million kids (and their parents) have enjoyed the award-winning Amazon FreeTime service. Amazon FreeTime parental controls allow you to set educational goals, create time limits, and filter content.

Stream over wifi or view downloaded content on the go with 32 GB of internal storage and up to 12 hours of battery for reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music. Add a microSD card for up to 1 TB of additional storage.

Sale 6,791 Reviews Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet – 10.1” 1080p full HD display, 32 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case Save up to $99 on a full-featured Fire HD 10 tablet (not a toy), 1 year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a Kid-Proof Case with built-in stand, and 2-year worry-free guarantee ─ versus items purchased separately.

2-year worry-free guarantee: if it breaks, return it and we'll replace it for free.

The included 1 year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited gives your kids access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, Audible books, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more. Your subscription will then automatically renew every month starting at just $2.99 per month plus applicable tax. You may cancel at any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.

Over 20 million kids (and their parents) have enjoyed the award-winning Amazon FreeTime service. Amazon FreeTime parental controls allow you to set educational goals, create time limits, and filter content.

Stream through Wi-Fi or view downloaded content on the go with 32 GB of internal storage and up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music. Add a microSD card for up to 512 GB of additional storage.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition arrived in 2020, the Fire HD 10 in October 2019, and the Fire 7 in June 2019.

With the overall features and the current discounts, the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is the best value of this deal.

