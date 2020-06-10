Android 11 Beta Problems: 5 Things to Know

Google’s finally released the first Android 11 beta. And while it might be tempting to install on your Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, or Pixel 4 XL, it’s important to take note of the problems that could popup if you decide to take the plunge.

After a bit of a delay, Google’s pushed the Android 11 Beta 1 to Pixel devices ahead of the official release later this year. The Android 11 beta is open to the public and it’s free to download if you own a compatible device.

The Android 11 beta lets Pixel users try out new features ahead of time and it will also help Google squash bugs and performance issues ahead of the final release. It’s a tempting endeavor, but the company’s betas aren’t for everyone.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

This is pre-release software and early software is often buggy. In fact, Google’s already called out several potential issues testers could encounter once they get the software on board. Some of these issues are minor, others might have you thinking about a move back to Android 10.

If you’re debating a move to the Android 11 beta, you should be familiar with these issues before you install the firmware. This way you aren’t caught off guard.

And if you’re already running the Android 11 beta on your device you should keep an eye out for problems. If you do run into something you should report the issue to Google so the company can improve the final product.

In this guide we’ll take you through the current state of Android 11 beta problems, provide you with potential fixes, show you where to find feedback about the Android 11 beta, and show you how to report issues with the software.

Sale Google - Pixel 3a with 64GB Memory Cell Phone (Unlocked) - Just Black - G020G Capture stunning photos with features like night sight, portrait mode, and HDR+.

Save every photo with free, unlimited storage at high quality through Google photos [1].

The Google assistant is the easiest way to get things done – including screening calls.[2]

Fast Charging battery delivers up to 7 hours of use with just a 15-minute charge.[3]

Comes with 3 years of OS and security updates] and the custom-built Titan M chip.[5]

Android 11 Beta Problems

The first Android 11 beta could have a tremendous impact on your Pixel’s performance. While some of you might see improvements, others will run into issues.

Google’s highlighted several potential issues with the software. The list includes:

This release may have various stability, battery, or performance issues on supported devices.

For users with accessibility needs, this release may not be appropriate for daily use.

Some apps may not function as expected when running on this release. This includes Google’s apps as well as other apps.

Device may crash (reboot) while using gesture navigation to switch apps in different orientation and while rotating the device at the same time.

On Pixel 3 and 3a, users setting up devices after reset may not be able to activate a pSim service if the phone is currently using an eSIM service.

Users might experience an issue during Android Auto projection with audio routing. When a user is connected with Android Auto in the vehicle and playing music or using navigation, the audio may be played on the phone’s speaker instead of the vehicle speakers.

In Android 11 Beta 1, the system incorrectly enforces Bluetooth privileged permission for RemoveBond. This can affect pairing, unpairing, and bond reset flows for Bluetooth devices, such as for Forget Watch on Wear OS devices.

We’re also hearing about installation issues, keyboard issues, Pixel Launcher problems, and audio problems. The software is extremely new so you can expect the list of problems to grow as more people move to the Android 11 beta.

If you rely on your phone for work, school, or communicating with friends and family, you’ll want to consider staying put on Android 10.

How to Report Android 11 Beta Problems

If you run into a bug or performance issue on the Android 11 beta, you’ll want to report the issue to Google. Your feedback will help the company identify, and fix, issues before the official version arrives later this year.

There are a few different ways to send feedback about Android 11. Google recommends sharing feedback on the Android Beta Reddit. You can also share feedback directly

Platform : Issues with Android 11 system software or APIs (platform), NDK (platform), device hardware (Camera, Sensors, CPU, GPU), or Android Runtime (ART).

: Issues with Android 11 system software or APIs (platform), NDK (platform), device hardware (Camera, Sensors, CPU, GPU), or Android Runtime (ART). App compatibility: Issues that occur with an app running on Android 11.

Issues that occur with an app running on Android 11. Third Party SDKs: Issues applicable to a third party library, software development kit (SDK), or development environment that is breaking with Android 11.

Issues applicable to a third party library, software development kit (SDK), or development environment that is breaking with Android 11. Scoped Storage: Issues applicable to Scoped Storage in Developer Preview and Beta builds.

Issues applicable to Scoped Storage in Developer Preview and Beta builds. Android Generic System Image (GSI): Issues applicable to Generic System Image (GSI) builds during Developer Preview and Beta.

You can also track the status of Android 11 issues using the Android 11 issue tracker. This is the same tracker tool Google uses.

How to Fix Android 11 Beta Problems

If you encounter an issue with the beta you can’t rely on Google to fix the issue. The company won’t release a new beta every week and there’s no guarantee the next beta will have a fix for your problem on board. If you want to stay on the beta and don’t want to wait for Google, you’ll have to take matters into your own hands.

Our fixes for the most common Pixel 4, Pixel 3, and Pixel 2 are great starting points. Our guides will show you how to fix bad battery life, issues with connectivity, random reboots, and other common problems.

If you’re having trouble installing the Android 11 beta please check out Google’s guide.

If you the problems become too much, you can move your phone off Android 11. However, you won’t be able to unenroll from the beta and go back to a public release until you’ve wiped all locally saved data on your device. Google also notes that you might encounter issues restoring a backup.

Where to Find Android 11 Beta Feedback

As we push away from the release, you’ll want to monitor feedback from Android 11 beta users. We’re seeing feedback emerge on social media sites like Twitter and YouTube.

We’re also seeing feedback on Google’s Pixel Help Forums, XDA-Developers, and the Android Beta Reddit.

Short-term feedback can be extremely useful, but you’ll also want to make sure you dig into long-term feedback from beta testers if you’re on the fence about making a move from Android 10 to Android 11 beta.

What’s Next

The Android 11 beta 1 release is a huge step toward the final release.

In July, Google says it will release the Android 11 beta 2 for Pixel devices and that will be followed by the first release candidate build, Android 11 beta 3. Android 11 beta 3 will arrive in August. These betas should bring added stability to the operating system.

The company says it plans to release the final version of Android 11 in Q3 though it hasn’t provided a specific date for the release.

7 Reasons to Wait for the Galaxy Note 20 & 5 Reasons Not To

Last update on 2020-06-10. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API