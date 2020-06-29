Apple Watch 3 Deal Cuts Price to $169

The Apple Watch 3 is back to $169 at Amazon. This is one of the best deals we’ve seen this year, and it’s $30 off the normal price of this model. the Apple Watch Series 3 includes GPS, it’s water-resistant so you can go swimming with it and you get notifications as well as full workout tracking. Apple plans to upgrade this model with watchOS 7 in the fall, so you will get new features.

While the Apple Watch 4 and Apple Watch 5 offer additional features and a bigger screen option, the Apple Watch 3 is still a good buy in 2020. You can buy this model in 38mm or 42mm sizes and you get free delivery as soon as tomorrow with Amazon Prime.

This is the aluminum Apple Watch model, sometimes referred to as the Apple Watch Sport, even though Apple dropped that name a while ago. It’s a nice option if you are looking to upgrade from an older model since the Series 1 and Series 2 will not get watchOS 7.

Check the Apple Watch 3 options at Amazon.

61 Exciting Things You Can Do With the Apple Watch

Last update on 2020-06-29. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API