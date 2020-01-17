Arlo Video Doorbell Deal: Save $50 When You Upgrade

If you’re looking to upgrade your Video Doorbell to the new Arlo Video Doorbell, you can save $50 when you trade in a competing doorbell and choose the vertical video doorbell from Arlo.

The new Arlo Video Doorbell offers a taller video, so you can more easily see packages that are left and a bigger overall picture of your porch. The Arlo Video Doorbell also calls your phone with a video call when someone rings, or a specific item is detected.

With the deal, you can use the Arlo.com coupon code Doorbell50 to get $50 off your new video doorbell. Arlo will send you a prepaid label so that you can send the old model back to the company within 30 days. This works for doorbells from popular brands like Ring, SimpliSafe, Eufy, Nest, and others. You can see the terms and the models that work with this deal.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

The Arlo Video Doorbell is $149.95, so this promotion cuts the price down to $99.95. That’s a solid deal for a video doorbell with smart detection options. The Video Doorbell features include;

Optimized front entry view – industry-leading vertical field-of-view with an optimized 1:1 aspect ratio

This is an especially tempting deal if you are using or thinking of using the Arlo cameras for around your house. Check out our Arlo Ultra review and Arlo Pro 3 review for more on these systems. It’s also worth checking out the new Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight that lets you add a wireless floodlight camera to your system.

The Video Doorbell, Arlo Ultra, and Arlo Ultra Pro 3 cameras are available now. The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Cameras is coming in April.