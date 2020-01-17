Connect with us
Arlo Video Doorbell Deal: Save $50 When You Upgrade

If you’re looking to upgrade your Video Doorbell to the new Arlo Video Doorbell, you can save $50 when you trade in a competing doorbell and choose the vertical video doorbell from Arlo.

The new Arlo Video Doorbell offers a taller video, so you can more easily see packages that are left and a bigger overall picture of your porch. The Arlo Video Doorbell also calls your phone with a video call when someone rings, or a specific item is detected.

With the deal, you can use the Arlo.com coupon code Doorbell50 to get $50 off your new video doorbell. Arlo will send you a prepaid label so that you can send the old model back to the company within 30 days. This works for doorbells from popular brands like Ring, SimpliSafe, Eufy, Nest, and others. You can see the terms and the models that work with this deal.
Save $50 when you trade in your current video doorbell for the Arlo Video Doorbell.

The Arlo Video Doorbell is $149.95, so this promotion cuts the price down to $99.95. That’s a solid deal for a video doorbell with smart detection options.  The Video Doorbell features include;

  • Optimized front entry view  industry-leading vertical field-of-view with an optimized 1:1 aspect ratio
  • Motion detection and alerts  receive alerts when motion is detected
  • Video call  calls your phone directly so you never miss a visitor
  • Quick reply messages  pre-recorded messages to quickly reply to visitors
  • Night vision  see who’s at your door at night, even without a light on
  • HD video  capture vivid detail in bright and dark areas with HDR
  • Zoom  zoom in on a subject while on a live video call
  • Silent mode  disables push notifications and silences chime
  • Weather-resistant design  designed to withstand heat, cold, rain or sun
  • Tamper detection  siren can be triggered if someone attempts to remove the doorbell

This is an especially tempting deal if you are using or thinking of using the Arlo cameras for around your house. Check out our Arlo Ultra review and Arlo Pro 3 review for more on these systems. It’s also worth checking out the new Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight that lets you add a wireless floodlight camera to your system.

The Video Doorbell, Arlo Ultra, and Arlo Ultra Pro 3 cameras are available now. The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Cameras is coming in April.

