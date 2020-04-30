Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Which Edition to Buy?

The next entry into the long-running Assassin’s Creed series is official and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla arrives later this year. With the game now confirmed, pre-orders are live and there are six editions to choose from. In this guide we want to help you choose the right one for your interest level and budget.

As expected, the next version of Assassin’s Creed will put players into the shoes of a Viking and take us back to ancient Norway and England.

If you’re excited about the prospects of becoming a Viking and building out your settlement, you don’t have to wait too long for the game to arrive.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is scheduled to arrive on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, and Windows PC later this year assuming it doesn’t get delayed. Ubisoft hasn’t provided a firm release date for the game only saying that it’ll touch down during the holiday season.

While a lot of games offer a few different versions to buy, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla comes in six different flavors. There’s the standard version of the game, the Gold Edition, the Gold Steelbook Edition, the Ultimate Edition, the Ultimate Edition Steelbook, and the Collector’s Edition.

Each version has different bonuses and different price points. Most of the bonuses are in-game items, but some are collectibles aimed at the biggest fans of the series.

With the release confirmed for 2020, some of you might be thinking about putting in a pre-order. If you do decide to pre-order, you’ll want to make sure you purchase the correct version.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Standard Edition

The most basic version of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the standard version. The standard version comes with a copy of the game and nothing else. That said, if you pre-order a copy, you’ll get access to a bonus mission called The Way of the Berserker.

The standard edition retails for $59.99, but you might be able to find a deal ahead of the game’s release date. Best Buy typically offers $10 in rewards to those who pre-order, but the deal isn’t live yet.

This version of the game comes with the least amount of items, but it’s the safest way to buy the game. You should buy the Standard Edition if:

You’re new to the Assassin’s Creed series.

You don’t know how much time you’ll be able to commit to the game.

Don’t want to spend a lot of money.

You can buy the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla standard edition at Amazon, GameStop, and other retailers.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition

If you want a little more than the game and the pre-order bonus (which, by the way, is included in every pre-order regardless of the edition you order), you might want to go with the Gold Edition.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition features a copy of the game and the game’s Season Pass. We don’t have all of the details yet, but Ubisoft says the Season Pass includes new content, new lands, and new gear. You’ll also get access to an immersive story mission that’s available at launch. Of course, this comes at an additional cost.

The Gold Edition retails for $99.99 without a deal which makes it far more expensive than the standard version of the game. And while the extra $40 might be money well spent for some, it won’t be for others.

Who should spend the extra money on the Gold Edition?

People who know they are going to invest a ton of time in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s world.

Those who want more than just the base game’s Story Mode.

Those who like to customize their character and their character’s home base.

Those who want access to a larger arsenal of weapons and items.

You can find the Assassin’s Creed Gold Edition at Amazon, GameStop, and other retailers.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Steelbook Edition

As the name suggests, the Gold Steelbook Edition is essentially the Gold Edition, but it comes with a collectible steelbook case. This means that, unlike the Gold Edition, you can’t buy it digitally. It’s also $10 more than the Gold Edition.

You can buy the Gold Steelbook Edition at Amazon, GameStop, and other retailers.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition

For those looking for even more content, there’s the expensive Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition which offers even more than the Gold Edition.

The Ultimate Edition includes a copy of the game, the Season Pass, and something Ubisoft is calling the Ultimate Pack. The Ultimate Pack includes a bunch of in-game customization items including the Berserker Gear Pack, the Berserker Settlement Pack, the Berserker Longship Pack. You’ll also get a set of runes to improve weapons or gear.

If this sounds interesting to you, you’ll have to spend $119.99. Here’s who we think should buy this edition:

People who know they are going to invest a ton of time in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Those who really like to customize their character and their character’s settlement.

Those who want access to a larger arsenal of weapons and items.

Those who want to improve items faster than normal.

You can buy the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition at Amazon, GameStop, and other retailers.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition Steelbook

GameStop is selling an exclusive Ultimate Edition Steelbook for those who want the Ultimate Edition and a collectible steelbook case.

This version of the game includes everything you get with the Ultimate Edition though, much like the Gold Steelbook Edition, it only comes in physical form.

GameStop is charging $129.99 for the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition Steelbook.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Collector’s Edition

And finally, there is the Assassin’s Creed Collector’s Edition which, again, is aimed at big fans of the series and this entry in particular.

We don’t have pricing just yet though we’d expect it to cost in and around $160 which is what retailers charged for the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey collector’s edition.

The most expensive bundle includes a copy of the game, the Season Pass, the Ultimate Pack, a 30cm statue of the female player character Eivor, a collector’s case, a steelbook, a certificate of authenticity, a 5cm statuette of the male version of Eivor, a selected soundtrack, and lithograph prints.

You should only pre-order this version of the game if:

You want to play all of the game’s content

You’re a collector and a huge fan of the Assassin’s Creed series.

We haven’t been able to find the Collector’s Edition anywhere just yet, but that should change soon.

Digital vs. Physical

You’ll also need to decide between buying a physical copy or a digital version of the game.

If you buy the physical version of the game, you’ll be able to sell it to a retailer like GameStop for credit toward another game once you finish it. You’ll also be able to get rid of it for cash on resale sites like eBay and Craigslist.

If you buy the physical version you’ll be able to easily lend the game to someone else once you’re done or if that person wants to try it before they buy it.

If you buy a digital copy you’ll avoid having to find the disc every time you want to play. You’ll also cut down on the clutter around your entertainment center, avoid potential damage to a disc, and you’ll never have to worry about misplacing the game.

If you pre-order a digital copy you should be able to pre-load the game before its release date. Pre-loading will allow you to play as soon as the game goes live on release day.

Games typically go live at 9PM Pacific, 12AM Eastern on release day.

