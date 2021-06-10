Battlefield 2042 Beta: 5 Things You Need to Know

EA’s confirmed a Battlefield 2042 beta and today we want to guide you through everything we know, and everything we think we know, about early access to EA DICE’s new entry in the Battlefield series.

Battlefield 2042 is official and the highly anticipated game hits Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC on October 22nd. Fortunately, there are ways to try the game before its official street date.

You can pre-order a copy of the game to get early access to the final version of the game in October. You can also join EA’s Play service.

Another way to try the game early is via the Battlefield 2042 beta. The beta will give players a chance to test a portion of the game weeks before the global release.

The Battlefield 2042 beta will help players get familiar with game modes and game mechanics and it will also help DICE’s team catch bugs before they make it into the final version of the game.

We don’t know everything about the Battlefield 2042 beta, but we do have some details to share as we push toward EA’s next round of announcements.

Battlefield 2042 Technical Playtest

Before EA DICE hosts the Battlefield 2042 beta it will launch the Battlefield 2042 Technical Playtest. This is much different than the beta.

The Battlefield 2042 Technical Playtest will be limited to a number of Battlefield veteran players when it launches in July. It’s not a Closed Alpha like it was with previous Battlefield titles.

EA says the Technical Playtest will be done in a closed setting where it will use a grey box environment of the game. Participants will be under NDA.

You can learn more about the Battlefield 2042 Technical Playtest right here.

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta

The Battlefield 2042 beta will be an open beta which means anyone with who owns one of the following consoles will be able to download and install the beta for free:

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Xbox One X

Xbox One S

Xbox One

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4 Pro

PlayStation 4 Slim

PlayStation 4

Windows PC

Those looking to try the Battlefield 2042 beta on Windows PC will need to meet the minimum specification requirements. EA DICE will likely post those much closer to the beta’s release.

EA DICE hasn’t confirmed the Battlefield 2042 beta’s release date, but it probably won’t launch for awhile.

With the Battlefield 2042 release date slated for October 22nd, we expect the Battlefield 2042 beta release date to land a few weeks before that, probably in early September. This is the same time frame EA DICE used for the Battlefield V open beta.

How to Get the Battlefield 2042 Beta Early

If you want to get early access to the Battlefield 2042 beta, you can do so by pre-ordering a copy of the game. There are three versions of the game and all of them give you early access to the beta.

EA DICE hasn’t provided an early access date, but you can expect to gain access a day or two before those who don’t pre-order a copy.

What to Expect from the Battlefield 2042 Beta

Here are a few more things you can expect from the Battlefield 2042 beta:

Expect a large download. The Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V betas required massive downloads.

Don’t expect your progress to carry over to the base version of the game.

Expect a lot of bugs and performance issues

Expect a small portion of the multiplayer to be available.

We don’t know how much of the game will be available, but the beta’s features might be similar to the features in the Technical Playtest.

The Battlefield 2042 Technical Playtest will include the map Orbital in a 128-player Conquest experience, Specialists like Mackay, Boris, Falck, and Casper, new weapons, Specialties, and vehicles.

These will include the M5A3 and AC42 Assault Rifles, the Ranger, and the return of helicopters and jets with the F-35E Panther and MV38-Condor.

We’ll let you know when we learn more.

3 Reasons to Pre-Order Battlefield 2042 & 5 Reasons to Wait