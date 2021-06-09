10 Things to Do Before the Battlefield 2042 Release Date

If you’re thinking about buying a copy of Battlefield 2042 there are some things you should do before the game arrives later this year.

EA and DICE have confirmed the next Battlefield game and Battlefield 2042 is heading to PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows PC in October.

It’s one of the most anticipated games of the year and you can buy it right now if you so choose. Retailers are currently taking Battlefield 2042 pre-orders ahead of its release in the fall.

There are three versions of Battlefield 2042 on sale. There’s a standard edition, a Gold edition, and an expensive Ultimate Edition that comes with a bunch of extras.

With pre-orders live and the Battlefield 2042 release date confirmed, you’ll want to start prepping for its arrival. This guide we’ll take you through a few things that will help prospective buyers and those who pre-order.

Decide If You Want to Pre-Order Battlefield 2042

While you might be tempted to buy Battlefield 2042 right now, there are actually some legit reasons to put your wallet away and wait.

We’ve released a guide that will take you through the best reasons to, and not to, pre-order a copy right now. It’s worth a look if you’re currently on the fence.

Go through our guide, and others if you need to, and decide if the game is worth the investment. Remember, most retailers allow you to cancel a pre-order, free-of-charge, before a game ships.

That said, there are some retailers that will charge you for a game immediately. Sony is one of them. That’s something to think about if you aren’t prepared to cough up the cash right now.

Buy the Right Battlefield 2042 Edition

Again, retailers are selling three versions of the Battlefield 2042. And while most people will probably want to go with a standard copy, the Gold and Ultimate Editions do have appeal.

If you aren’t sure which one to buy, take a look at our guide that goes over the Battlefield 2042 editions. It will take you through each and make some recommendations.

Keep Tabs on Your Order

As we push through the summer and fall, make sure you keep an eye on your Battlefield 2042 pre-order. This will help you avoid headaches.

Make sure your delivery information is up-to-date. If you recently moved, you may have forgotten to change your address. You’ll also want to make sure your payment information is correct.

Upgrade Your Console

If you’re holding onto an original Xbox One or PlayStation 4, and you own a 4K television, you might want to look into buying an Xbox One X, PS4 Pro, PS5, or Xbox Series X.

Battlefield 2042 is coming to older consoles, but there will be some limitations. For instance, while Xbox One and PlayStation 4 support 64 players on a map, 128 players and massive-scale maps will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and PlayStation 5.

If you want the best possible Battlefield 2042 experience, you’ll want the best possible machine. The Xbox Series X/S and PS5 are still hard to find, but if you manage to find one in stock, think about making a move.

Buy a Hard Drive

Battlefield 2042 will likely require a huge download.

If you already have a huge internal and/or external hard drive, you should be good to go. However, if you’re rocking an older console with a limited amount of space, you might want to invest in an external hard drive. Fortunately, you’ve got a lot of options to choose from.

The Samsung T5 Portable SSD is one of our favorites, but it’s a little pricey. If you don’t want to spend that much, we recommend taking a look at the WD My Passport 4TB.

Look for Battlefield 2042 Deals

If you don’t want to pay full price for a copy of Battlefield 2042, make sure you keep your eyes out for deals as we speed toward the release date.

There aren’t a ton of Battlefield 2042 deals out there though EA Play subscribers can knock a bit off the price right now. You can expect sporadic pre-launch deals so make sure look around while you shop.

Follow Battlefield

If you’re interested in the game, make sure you follow EA’s Battlefield Twitter account for the latest info about the game, contests, and more.

Try the Battlefield 2042 Beta

EA DICE will launch a Battlefield 2042 beta in the weeks ahead. It’ll be an open beta which means anyone will be able to try the game before it’s officially released. If you pre-order a copy you get early access to the open beta.

The Battlefield 2042 beta is crucial if you’re on the fence about the game because you’ll get a feel for the combat, movement, and more.

It’ll also help EA DICE fix bugs ahead the official release in October.

Battlefield 2042 Pre-Load

If you pre-order the digital version of Battlefield 2042 you can pre-load the game ahead of its release date. Pre-loading will let you play the game the second it unlocks on October 22nd (or earlier if you buy one of the more expensive editions).

Try Other Battlefield Games

You don’t need to play older Battlefield games to enjoy Battlefield 2042, but now is a great time to jump into one of the older games if you haven’t played in awhile.

Just like the open beta, playing these games will help you decide if Battlefield 2042 is worth the price of admission. They’re pretty fun too.

Battlefield 2042 will obviously be a lot different than previous titles, but it will utilize a lot of the core elements Battlefield games are known for.

If you don’t find all-out warfare and objective-based game modes fun, you might want to spend your money elsewhere.

3 Reasons to Pre-Order Battlefield 2042 & 5 Reasons to Wait