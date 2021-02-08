Battlefield 6 Release Date & Features: 10 Things to Know

There’s a good chance the new Battlefield 6 game will be released in October or November of 2021. EA hasn’t confirmed a Battlefield 6 release date, but this is the best estimate at this time. With that in mind, here’s what you need to know right now about the new Battlefield game release based on usual release cycles, rumors, and tradition.

Battlefield 5 is still EA’s flagship Battlefield game, but that will change this year when the company announces a new entry into the long-running series.

EA’s confirmed a new Battlefield game though we’re missing most of the pertinent details. Fortunately, it looks like the Battlefield 6 launch is just a few weeks away so we should gain clarity soon.

With the game confirmed, we know a lot of gamers are interested in EA’s plans for DICE’s popular series. The below guide will give you a closer look at what you can expect from Battlefield 6’s features, release date, launch date, price, console compatibility, and more.

While we don’t have an official Battlefield 6 launch date we do have an official launch window.

During EA’s earnings call for Q3 of FY2021, CEO Andrew Wilson confirmed the company’s plans to announce the new Battlefield game in the spring of this year. That means we’ll get the first official Battlefield 6 details and trailer in March, April, May, or June.

For reference, while Battlefield 5 was initially unveiled in May 2018, EA released the bulk of the information about the game in June 2018 at EA Play. Battlefield 1 was also announced in May back in 2016.

So if EA follows this traditional timeline, we could see Battlefield 6 launch in May with additional information coming a few weeks later.

We don’t have an official Battlefield 6 release date yet though we do have an official window thanks to EA.

According to the publisher, the Battlefield 6 release date is on track for Holiday 2021. Unless it’s delayed, you can expect it to arrive sometime before Christmas.

Battlefield 1 arrived on October 21st, 2016 while Battlefield 5 launched a bit later in 2018. Battlefield 5 hit consoles and PC on November 20th.

So unless EA and DICE are forced to postpone the release, you can expect the Battlefield 6 release date to be in either October or November 2021.

You can expect at least two versions of Battlefield 6. There will be a standard version and we should see some type of Deluxe Version aimed at those who want something extra. It might also provide early access to the base game.

Pre-ordering a copy of Battlefield 5 Deluxe Edition granted buyers a head start with three days early access to the base version of Battlefield 6.

As for the special items, here’s what Battlefield 5 Deluxe Edition came with:

Five Sets of Paratrooper Outfits: You can choose five Special Soldier Sets from the eight available when deploying as the British Special Air Service or German Airborne troops.

You can choose five Special Soldier Sets from the eight available when deploying as the British Special Air Service or German Airborne troops. Special Assignments: Access to Assignments inspired by the British Special Air Service’s raids on German air bases, and ones based on the defense of airfields on the North African coastline by the German Fallschirmjäger troops. You’ll also get Starter Assignments providing more ways to test your skills on the battlefield and earn rewards.

Access to Assignments inspired by the British Special Air Service’s raids on German air bases, and ones based on the defense of airfields on the North African coastline by the German Fallschirmjäger troops. You’ll also get Starter Assignments providing more ways to test your skills on the battlefield and earn rewards. 20 Weekly Items with Airlift: Receive vital supplies with 20 weekly Airlifts, each containing one customization item.

The Battlefield 6 special edition’s extras won’t mirror this, but look for the bundle’s extras to revolve around in-game currency and the game’s various game modes.

Battlefield 6 Pre-Orders

You can expect Battlefield 6 to go on sale when EA announces the game. Don’t buy any Battlefield 6 pre-orders from eBay or other services promising early access right now.

You can expect EA to provide pre-order bonuses. To give you an idea, here’s what was offered to those who pre-ordered a copy of Battlefield 5. EA called it the “Enlister Offer.”

Early Access to the Battlefield 5 Beta

Paratrooper Outfit : Once Battlefield 5 launches, choose one of eight Special Soldier Sets available in the game to customize your troops.

: Once Battlefield 5 launches, choose one of eight Special Soldier Sets available in the game to customize your troops. Special Assignments : Earn rewards and get an edge over the competition when you complete Special Assignments.

: Earn rewards and get an edge over the competition when you complete Special Assignments. Immediate Access to Five Battlefield 1 Weapons: Unlock five of the Great War’s most modern weapons for use in Battlefield 1, as you bridge the interwar period on the road to Battlefield 5.

Again, the Battlefield 6 pre-order bonuses won’t mirror this, but you can expect EA to offer bonuses.

Battlefield 6 Consoles

You can count on a Battlefield 6 release for most current-gen platforms. There’s no question the game will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Windows PC. It’s unclear if we’ll see a launch on Nintendo Switch or Google Stadia.

It’s also unclear if the game will support last-gen platforms like the PS4 and Xbox One. We’ve heard that the game might be coming to PS4 and Xbox One platforms though it might be a scaled-down version of the game.

Battlefield 6 Price

EA hasn’t confirmed the Battlefield 6 price, but here are a few things you can expect based on EA’s approach with other games.

Assuming EA launches multiple Battlefield 6 editions, we’ll likely see tiered pricing starting at $60. That’s how much the base versions of games for PS4 and Xbox One cost without a deal.

If EA offers a bundle with extras, you can expect it to cost more. The Battlefield 5 Deluxe Edition was $20 more than a standard copy.

It’s also worth noting the base version of popular EA games like Madden 21 for Xbox Series X and PS5 retail for $69.99 or $10 more than a standard copy for Xbox One and PS4.

Nothing is confirmed, but there’s a chance PS5 and Xbox Series X owners have to pay a premium for Battlefield 6. We won’t know for sure until EA officially launches the game.

Battlefield 6 Name

As of right now we, and many others including Battlefield’s social media team, are calling the game Battlefield 6. Of course, that doesn’t mean it’s the official name.

We’ll let you know when we learn more.

Battlefield 6 Setting

The last two Battlefield games put players on the battlefields of World War 1 (Battlefield 1) and World War 2 (Battlefield 5). It appears that won’t be the case with EA’s new Battlefield game.

Battlefield 6 rumors indicate the game could be based on warfare from the present day or the future. If true, it would be the first Battlefield game (unless you count Hardline) with this type of setting since Battlefield 4 back in 2013.

EA says the next Battlefield game will “return to all-out military warfare” though it didn’t provide any details about the specific setting.

Fans of the series have been hoping for a departure from old school warfare and it looks like they might get their wish in the next installment.

Battlefield 6 Features

We don’t have specifics yet, but here’s what we know about Battlefield 6 features thus far.

Unsurprisingly, EA plans to leverage the power of the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. That likely means we’ll see upgraded graphics and performance. The publisher’s already hinted at some of these improvements and you can see them at the :29 mark in the video below.

The company also said the next edition of Battlefield “takes all the destruction, player agency, vehicle and weapon combat that the franchise is known for and elevate it to another level.”

EA’s Andrew Wilson has already stated that DICE is making the next Battlefield game with “never before seen scale.” It’s unclear what that means, but rumors have hinted at 128 player battles.

As for the rest of the game, we haven’t heard anything definitive about single-player or EA’s plans for a Battle Royale mode.

Battlefield 6 Beta

We should see EA provide a Battlefield 6 beta ahead of the game’s official release date.

The company launched open betas for Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 5 weeks ahead of their official release dates. If EA launches a Battlefield 6 beta, you can expect it to arrive weeks before its street date.

The Battlefield games are huge with tons of moving parts so beta testing is important because it helps DICE squash bugs and improve game balance before thousands of people jump on their servers.