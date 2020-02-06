The Best Android Games Available (2020)

This guide shares a list of the best Android games worth downloading in 2020. Fun mobile games that will keep you entertained for hours on end. Most of these games are completely free, some cost a few bucks, and we even have a few offline games. Either way, all of them are worth checking out at home or on the go.

We know PUBG and Fortnite took over the internet for a while, but they’re not your only options. There are dozens of amazing other games whether that’s the best mobile shooter games, action-adventure games, or other trendy titles.

We broke them down by genre below, making it easy for you to find great games that interest you. Following that is a big list of what we consider the absolute best Android games of 2020.

The Best Android Games of 2020

PUBG Mobile

It’s no secret that PUBG Mobile and Fortnite are taking over the world. What you probably didn’t know though, is just how great these games are on Android. PUBG Mobile is an extremely exciting PvP shooter where you drop on an island along with 99 other players and fight for survival. We shouldn’t need to explain this game by now, but if you’re living under a rock, watch the launch trailer video above.

Drop into the island as a solo player, or part of a team, and look for supplies like guns, ammo, helmets, and other things to help you win. The game isn’t over until there’s only one man standing. You’ll be amazed by how great the graphics look, as PUBG Mobile looks almost identical to the PC version. And, you can tone them back if you have an older phone that can’t handle it.

PUBG is by far one of the best and most popular Android games around.

Stranger Things: The Game

If you’re a die-hard fan of the hit Netflix show Stranger Things, this game is for you. Using graphics from the year 1984, where the show takes place, you’ll solve puzzles, visits locations from the show, and do other tasks in this action-adventure game. You’ll even find unique abilities for each character and get the chance to play each character. This game will give older players some nostalgia, while the younger generation enjoys following hints from the hit TV show.

It’s a great adaption of the show, it’s completely free, and the controls are perfect for mobile. Seriously, this could be one of the best games of the year even if you don’t love the show. So, roam the town of Hawkins and look for Eleven.

Madden NFL Mobile

The NFL season just ended in 2020 with the Kansas City Chiefs taking down the 49ers, but for you football addicts like myself, you can keep the excitement and season going with the official Madden NFL Mobile game for Android.

You get to enjoy competitive and dynamic NFL seasons, co-op mode, tournaments, entire seasons, or even create your own player and make your way through the practice squad into gameday on Sundays. Or, you can be an NFL GM if that’s your style. The graphics are pretty great and it continues to be the best NFL game for mobile.

HQ Trivia

If you want to test your knowledge, have fun, and earn money, play HQ Trivia. This was the first “live from your phone” mobile trivia game, and it’s one of the best. Yes, you’re playing for real money that gets sent via PayPal. Every week you can win real money, no bs.

You answer 12 questions a day and try to split the cash pot with other contestants. We’re not talking about a few dollars either. We’ve seen the reward reach around $5,000 during the week and over $20,000 on busy weekends. Seriously, here’s everything you need to know about HQ Trivia.

Even if you only manage to win a few dollars, that’s a few bucks you didn’t have yesterday. Or, try Trivia Crack 2.

Alto’s Adventure (and Odyssey)

Alto’s Adventure is one of those simple yet crazy addicting games that everyone can enjoy, love, and appreciate. It won multiple awards (and game of the year) on both Android and iOS, it’s that good. It’s an endless runner side-scrolling game unlike anything you’ve ever played before.

You’ll be snowboarding down a mountain with Alto and his friends while trying to avoid obstacles, hit Llamas, and other fun things. The graphics are simple yet elegant, as is the soundtrack and calming music that plays in the background. It’s extremely addicting, so be warned. Alto’s Odyssey is the follow-up game, but I’m still a big fan of the original.

Call of Duty: Mobile

In 2019 the folks from Call of Duty finally put in the effort and millions of dollars to create a true, top-of-the-line COD game for Android. Call of Duty Mobile combines all the fan-favorite maps, missions, characters, voices and more into one game that you’ll totally enjoy.

Furthermore, COD: Mobile has the popular battle royale mode, too, where you battle to the death in a closing circle map similar to Fortnite. It’s all the rage right now, and probably my absolute favorite Android game so far in 2020. I honestly don’t really have anything bad to say about COD Mobile. If you love shooter games, download it today.

The Room: Old Sins

If you’ve played any game from “The Room” series you know exactly what to expect from The Room 4: Old Sins. These epic puzzle games are fun, creepy, scary, rewarding and more all rolled into one. It’s an emotional roller-coaster that will test your brain, make you think, and give you something to do.

The Room: Old Sins is the 4th installment from Fireproof Games, but could be its best title yet. You’ll explore the home of an engineer that’s missing, along with multiple rooms from a dollhouse in the attic. Work through the puzzles, contraptions, find random objects, and unlock secrets as you start to learn what happened to the Engineer and his wife.

Every game from The Room series is worth downloading this summer, just don’t play it alone in your room at night.

Bloons TD 6

For whatever reason, these ultra-competitive Bloons games are still really popular, so much that they made the 6th game. I’ve never been a fan, but millions and millions of people on Android, iPhone and other consoles all love this game.

If you love Tower Defense strategy games than Bloons 6 is absolutely for you.

Brawl Stars

One of the best games released in 2019 is Brawl Stars. This is an exciting top-down shooter from the creators of Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. Supercell knows how to make a good game, and Brawl Stars is no exception.

A good way to explain it is Overwatch and Clash Royale meets PUBG. It’s a 3v3 battle royale game with over 20 characters and 5+ game modes. One of which, is actually a battle royale showdown mode. You collect brawlers with unique abilities and weapons, then battle other people in a variety of fun and exciting ways. It’s super addicting, and will likely be one of the biggest games of 2019.

Fire Emblem: Heroes

One of the most popular games this year is Fire Emblem: Heroes. This is the first game from Nintendo made for Android and mobile devices, even if it’s the 8th game in the franchise. You’ll build the ultimate team of Heroes from all of your favorite Fire Emblem characters, then enjoy several in-game events so things are always changing.

This is a strategy-RPG game, for those unaware, and you’ll take your heroes to multiple arenas and battle to defend the kingdom. You can play story mode, arena duels, unlock special maps and much more. Give it a try today if you’re a Nintendo fan.

Tropico

Honestly, there really aren’t enough detailed and exciting strategy games in the Play Store, so the redesigned Tropico is one of your best options. As a result, they’re charging $12 for it but this is one heck of a mobile game you’ll spend hours and hours and hours playing.

As the freshly elected leader of an underdeveloped Caribbean island with untapped resources and enormous potential, you get to be the leader and build up the city any way you see fit. You can be a dictator, run a clean democracy, or anything else in-between. Play some politics and get rich all at the same time. You can live vicariously like Donald Trump, as the El Presidente of Tropico.

Framed 2

While Alto’s Adventure is the most popular game from these developers, you’ll love Noodlecake’s Framed and Framed 2 series. It’s a completely new take on puzzler games. If you love comic books, this game is for you.

In Framed 2 you’ll solve puzzles and re-arrange panels of an animated comic book magazine until you change the outcome of the story and beat each level. Years ago, a mysterious ship smuggled precious cargo into an exotic land, and that’s where the book starts. You literally control the story and comic book as you complete missions and change things around on the fly. It’s amazingly fun, unique, and a blast to play in your spare time. And if you enjoy this style, we highly recommend the original game from 2014.

Shadowgun Legends

Changing gears here, Shadowgun Legends is one of the best shooter games for Android, period. MadFinger Games released this epic shooter at the end of March, and it has an amazing storyline that’ll keep you hooked for months. If you’re looking for a new FPS and hate Fortnite, try this.

What makes Legends so great is that not only can you play the epic story campaign, they added an exciting fast-paced competitive and co-op multiplayer mode for all you online gamers. You can walk around a “social hub” and meeting grounds inside the game, then jump into different battles, multiplayer matches and more. It even has bluetooth controller or Android TV support, making it even better.

Pokémon GO

Seriously, would this list be complete without Pokémon GO? It’s the game that took the world by storm a few years ago, invaded nearby parks or landmarks, and is still going strong. In fact, the developers at Niantic continue to offer exciting new game modes, quests to acquire Mew, shiny Pokemon, Trainer battles, community days, trading and more. They’re adding so much to the game that it’s almost too much to keep up with.

Players can see, find, and catch various Pokemon in the real world through the camera on a phone or tablet. Catch em all, battle in gyms, or do raids to get Legendary monsters and more. And, new generations keep getting released every few months.

Into the Dead 2

It might not be the “best new Android game” but Into the Dead 2 is still one of the best FPS games for mobile. You’ll arm yourself with a huge arsenal of weapons, grenades, or chainsaws as you fight through the hoards of zombies to save your family. Killing anything that moves, this bloody and action-packed game is sure to keep you entertained for hours on end.

The developers did a great job of adding an evolving storyline and multiple ending to the game, so it’s never really “over”. Following several updates over the last six months, you can now fight your way through 7 chapters, 60 stages and hundreds of missions or challenges. It’s also completely free, but you can spend a few bucks for additional content and better weapons.

It doesn’t hurt that Into the Dead 2 is a blast, has amazing graphics, and looks like a console-quality game even on your older Android phone.

Asphalt 8: Airborne

While Asphalt 9: Legends is pretty awesome, I’m still a fan of the older Asphalt 8 Airborne. Drive some of the hottest, fastest, luxurious cars around the fastest tracks in the world. This game has stunning lifelike graphics, tons of cars to choose from or unlock, and plenty of different game modes.

Gameloft’s Asphalt series set the standard for mobile gaming early on, and they continue to impress each year. In fact, this game offers over 190 supercars and bikes you can push to the limits, wreck, or even go airborne from the high-speeds and octane boosters. You can enroll in over 400 events from the campaign mode too, so it’s a never-ending journey.

Injustice 2

Directly from Warner Bros Inc, choose and battle your favorite DC comic superheroes right from your Android smartphone. Assemble a team of heroes like Batman, Flash & Wonder Woman to combat Villains, or create your own Justice League.

If you played the first Injustice you’ll love this mobile game thanks to better fighting dynamics, new moves, and multiple new characters to enjoy. I love the 3-on-3 battles, epic graphics, and realism this brings to Android devices. Give it a try as we wait for Wonder Woman 2 to hit theaters eventually.

NOVA Legacy

NOVA is one of the best mobile shooter games of all times, or Android of old. They were the first developer to offer a console-like experience for Android, and they still do to this day. Millions of people love and play multiple different NOVA games.

As a newly retired Near Orbit Vanguard Alliance soldier, you must battle a scary new alien force before it destroys the entire world and all of humanity. This game is a mix of Crysis and HALO blend into one fine mobile shooter game. Seriously, it’s almost like HALO for Android. You can even join 8v8 battles, use special powers in your suit, and get headshots all day long. It’s an amazing game worth playing.

Sonic 4 (Sonic the Hedgehog)

If you’re looking for a truly classic game that you’ll enjoy for hours on end, play Sonic 4. SEGA redesigned the game from the ground up for mobile devices, and you can play both Sonic 4 episodes 1 and 2 today. Race your hedgehog through multiple levels collecting rings and defeating enemies along the way.

Sonic 4 picks up right where Sonic and Knuckles left off, so you won’t miss a beat from your childhood. Each episode costs a few bucks, but they’re worth it.

BADLAND

This next game isn’t necessarily new, but it’s still one of the best Android games I’ve played in years. With more than 50 million downloads and tons of awards, you know it’s a game worth playing. BADLAND is an atmospheric side-scrolling action adventure platformer game. It takes place in a gorgeous forest full of various inhabitants, trees and flowers. The graphics are beautiful yet simple, as it the gameplay.

You tap and hold on the display to control little characters from the forest, which quickly goes from a beautiful place to a scary dark area. The game has unique controls, awesome physics, and a soundtrack you’ll love. Seriously, download this if you haven’t beat it already. You can even try BADLAND 2 if you’d like, even though it’s from another developer team.

PAC-MAN 256

If you’re looking for another fun, free, nostalgic game this one is it. The classic game Pac-man designed for smartphones. PAC-MAN 256 is the maze that never ends, but be careful, as the glitch is coming for you. IT takes everything you know and love about all the original PAC-MAN games and delivers it nicely for smartphones and tablets.

There’s a new gang of retro ghosts that’ll try to track you down before you finish the maze, so be careful.

Super Mario Run

Pac-Man and Sonic aren’t the only cool (old) kids on the block, because Super Mario is available on mobile too. In case you didn’t know, Nintendo released Super Mario Run for Android and iPhone to plenty of success. This is a new kind of Mario game you can play with one hand, easily, as he runs sideways on the screen.

It’s a side-scrolling action or adventure game that’s plenty of fun, and one of the best ones available. If you love the Temple Run style, you’ll enjoy Super Mario Run. It’s free for the first few minutes, but eventually, you’ll have to pay if you want to save the princess, enter the Toad Rally, or join the World Tour. Either way, it’s still a fun and great Android game worth paying for.

Fallout Shelter

From Bethesda themselves comes Fallout Shelter, a companion game and app any Fallout fan will absolutely love. Following all the destruction you’ll create a thriving community underground. Away from all the trouble that is the rest of the Fallout series. You’ll build the perfect vault to live in, craft amazing things from worthless junk, enjoy the wastelands and more in this epic simulation game.

Fallout Shelter is a few years old now, but it’s still one of the best free Android games you can download in 2018 and 2019. It has over 10 million downloads for a reason.

Clash of Clans

Last but not least is Clash of Clans which is still one of the top overall Android games over 6 years after being released.

Clash of Clans is the original game that started it all on mobile. Build and upgrade your village, raise a clan, attack enemies and take part in epic Clan Wars. The game has evolved year in and year out for over six years and remains one of the main games I recommend to anyone. It still gets updates every few months, with a few massive updates each year. They even added a secondary village inside the main one, for those returning to the game.

Titles like Clash of Clans and Clash Royale are extremely addicting, so use caution. I’ve played Clash for over 6 years, and don’t plan on stopping anytime soon. If you somehow haven’t played it yet, give it a try and enjoy all the new content and continuous updates.

In closing, we wanted to recommend a few things that will help you with your Android gaming experience, including a battery when your phone is about to die, and a few other things. Here are a few of our favorite portable chargers, aka compact batteries you can keep in a bag, and top off your device while gaming. Whether that’s on the go or in your car. Then, get a Bluetooth controller or some wireless earbuds.

Try any of these amazing mobile Android games in 2020, as they’re all pretty great. Then, stay tuned for multiple fun and exciting new games throughout the year, as a lot are coming.