10 Best Android Games to Play With Your Girlfriend

These are the best Android games to play with your girlfriend, wife, husband or significant other in 2020. Fun games you can play together on your Galaxy S10, Pixel, Android tablets and more. These are games you can play in the same room together, or even if you’re in a long-distance relationship. Most are cross-compatible with the iPhone, too.

You can have fun playing competitive strategy games, trivia, board games, or even the latest battle royale game like Fortnite. We have a little of something for everyone below.

So, whether you want to keep the conversation and fun flowing after meeting someone on a dating app, or you’re in a committed relationship, give these games a try.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

The type of relationship you have will determine what types of Android games you can play with your girlfriend, obviously. If she’s into shooters and being competitive, play Fortnite, PUBG, or COD Mobile together. Or if he’s into them, trying Fortnite will show him you care and are willing to try new things. If those are too hard or competitive try Clash of Clans.

Another popular game to play with friends or a girlfriend are board games. We also have role-playing games or a Trivia game that lets you earn real money as you play. If you and your better half have enough skills maybe you’ll earn enough cash for a vacation, or to bring your long-distance relationship together.

Before we share a list of all the games, we wanted to quickly recommend a few chargers, as you’ll need them to keep your phone full while you’re playing games with your GF. Here are a few of our favorite portable chargers, aka compact batteries you can keep in a bag, and top off your device while gaming. Whether that’s on the go or in your car.

In closing, we want to mention that most of these games are completely free. If not, they only cost a few dollars and are worth the investment as it brings you closer together. Or it should, at least. So, here are several fun mobile games you can play with your girlfriend or significant other.