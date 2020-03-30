Android
Best Android Phones Under $200 (2020)
These are the best Android phones under $200 available so far in 2020. Our list suggests several cheap Android phones that are perfect for people on a budget. You don’t need to sign a 2-year contract or spend $800+ for a good experience, so here are some affordable phones we can comfortably recommend.
With expensive phones like the Galaxy Note 10 and Pixel 4 XL heavily advertised sometimes buyers forget about cheaper options. If you haven’t been paying attention you won’t know what’s good or what to buy. Plus, it’s pretty hard to get under $200 and still be happy with your choice. That’s where we come in and show you the cheaper side of Android.
Finding a great Android phone is really easy, but finding a good phone that’s also cheap, isn’t. There are dozens of cheap budget smartphones with awful screens, poor performance, outdated software, and terrible battery life. That’s what we want to help you avoid. Motorola continues to lead the market with some of the best price/performance phones, but so does Nokia and a few other brands.
Best Android Phones Under $200
This is our shortlist of recommended phones, then read on for more details and links to buy one below. Additionally, if you can afford a little more we highly recommend Google’s Pixel 3a.
1. Samsung Galaxy A20
For years Motorola dominated the budget Android phone market, but lately, Samsung has started offering great phones that deliver high-end looks at a wallet-friendly price. Perhaps the best phone on this list is the Samsung Galaxy A20, which came out near the end of the summer in 2019.
The first thing you’ll notice is the big, beautiful 6.4-inch HD AMOLED display. This phone packs a decent punch, has dual rear 13+5MP cameras, and a tiny little notch on the front that’s even smaller than the iPhone’s. If you watch a lot of movies or play games, this is a great option. Not to mention the 4,000 mAh battery inside so you can game for hours or the expandable storage for all your movies and music.
Something else we really like about this phone is the fact that it works with almost all US carriers — including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Some models only work on GSM (AT&T or T-Mobile) while others work everywhere.
2. Moto G7
Buy it Now on Amazon for $130 or from Motorola
Whenever you need a budget phone you should instantly check out the latest from the Moto G lineup. For years the Moto G has been one of the most popular budget Android phones. Right now, that’s the Moto G7, G7 Play, or G7 Power. Initially, the main Moto G7 came in for $249, but now you can find it for under $200 which makes it perfect for this list.
Along with the low price and a decent screen is amazing software. You get clean stock Android, somewhat fast updates, and some neat software add-ons that Motorola owners always seem to enjoy. My favorite is Moto Actions — where you can twist the phone quickly in your hand to launch the camera or swing it like an axe to fire up the camera. These are actually useful day-to-day and work even if the screen is off.
In 2019 Motorola worked closely with Amazon’s Alexa, for better or worse, and most of the G7 models have the power of Alexa readily at your fingertips. That said, you can always use the Google Assistant instead. Aside from that you’re getting a big 6.2-inch HD display, two cameras on the back, expandable storage, USB Type-C, a dedicated fingerprint scanner and it works with just about every carrier. The battery is only 3,000 mAh so keep that in mind if you game a lot.
3. Nokia 4.2
Perhaps one of the best overall options is the newer Nokia 4.2 smartphone. Yes, Nokia is back and they make excellent phones with a guarantee of software updates. Something we can’t say about Motorola anymore.
While the screen is only 5.71-inches, not everyone wants a giant phone. The real benefits are the low price point and the software experience. The Nokia 4.2 is part of the Android One program, which ensures updates, and it already has Android 10. You’re also getting dual rear cameras, a tiny notch in the screen for the front-facing camera, expandable storage, a fingerprint scanner, and a dedicated Google Assistant button. It’s a nice little phone.
4. Samsung Galaxy A10e
Our next recommendation is the Samsung Galaxy A10e, which is similar to the A20 but a little more affordable, newer, and it works on virtually every carrier in the US — even Verizon and Sprint.
Again, this phone looks like a far more expensive device than it really is, and that’s mostly thanks to the edge-to-edge 5.8-inch HD AMOLED display. Samsung also threw in 32GB of storage, microSD support up to 512GB for all your content, and a decent 8MP camera on the back. It’s also made of plastic on the back, not glass, so it’s very durable and won’t break the first time you drop it.
5. LG Stylo 5
Buy it Now from Amazon for $139 or Boost Mobile
LG still makes some pretty great budget phones and those include the LG Q7 and the newer LG Stylo 5. It’s basically a poor man’s Galaxy Note 10, and that’s ok. With the LG Stylo 5, you’re getting a big 6.25-inch Full HD display and a built-in stylus — which are the two stars of the show.
This phone has a powerful Snapdragon processor, 3GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and microSD support up to 2TB. You can add plenty of storage and do just about anything with this phone. And while you only get a single 13MP rear camera it does have a physical fingerprint scanner button, the stylus, and Amazon Alexa built-in.
The LG Styl0 5 works with most carriers and you can even find it at a heavy discount from carriers like Metro and Boost Mobile. If you’re a busy professional or want to do more with your phone the stylus will really come in handy.
6. Moto G7 Play (With Alexa)
We already recommended the Moto G7, but Motorola actually has a few different models and the Moto G7 Play is another excellent phone for under $200. And while the notch is way bigger than the Galaxy A10e or even the Moto G7, it has a few other features or aspects that might make you choose it over others on our list.
The biggest differences are the smaller 5.7-inch display and battery-efficient processor which allows for all-day battery life. If you don’t want a huge phone and want a device that is durable, works great and lasts plenty long, consider this over some of the flashier options. It works on every carrier from Verizon to Cricket, and it’s the cheapest of the Moto G7 lineup.
7. Xiaomi Mi A3
Xiaomi might not be a household name in the United States, but they’re one of the biggest smartphone manufacturers outside of America and in places like India. They even stole a Google/Android VP to run the smartphone division for several years, and excellent phones like the Mi A3 were a result of that move.
Looking at this phone you’d never guess it’s only $175. It packs a vibrant 6-inch AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner like the Galaxy Note 10. There’s a tiny notch at the top for the front-facing camera, then three capable cameras on the back. There’s also a Snapdragon processor inside with 64GB of storage, face ID unlock features and a big 4,030 mAh battery. The downside is it only works with GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile.
8. Nokia 2.2
If you’re really on a budget something like the Nokia 2.2 is a great option worth considering. It’s usually under $120 but you will have to make some sacrifices to pay such a small premium. However, it doesn’t look like a cheapy phone either, so it’s a win-win, really.
The Nokia 2.2 is part of Google’s Android One initiative, so it’ll get Android 10 soon if it hasn’t already. Plus, it has a nice little 5.7-inch screen and a durable plastic design. It’s small, lightweight, durable, fast and affordable. There is only 32GB of storage and the camera probably isn’t great, but for the price, you can’t really complain. It’s a good little budget Android smartphone.
9. Redmi Note 8
Over the last few years, Xiaomi has really started offering great budget phones, starting with the Redmi lineup. Near the end of 2019 they released the Xiaomi RedMi Note 8 and it’s one of the best Android smartphones for under $200. I mean, just look at it.
You’re getting a huge Samsung-style 6.3-inch AMOLED HD display that looks amazing and has a tiny little teardrop notch for the front-facing camera. There are almost no bezels anywhere, which means it’s not that big physically either and will be a joy to use. Then, around back, you’ll quickly notice a Quad-Camera setup. Yes, this has four rear cameras like the new Galaxy S20.
The Redmi Note 8 has a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a macro telephoto zoom lens and more. It’s packing quite a bit in that sleek package, including 64GB of storage and a big 4,000 mAh battery. Buy this and love it.
Xiaomi offers an even bigger Redmi Note 8 Pro for around $230.
10. Moto e6
Buy it Now on Amazon for $139 or Motorola
Last but not least, we wanted to recommend the ultra-affordable Moto e6 for those on a really tight budget. This phone is only $119 and certainly has some compromises, but it’s still a nice little phone.
This little phone has a 5.5-inch 720p HD screen and a single rear camera that’ll be just good enough for social media. However, it’s small, portable, durable, lasts plenty long and it’s affordable. This is a great starter phone for young children or as someone’s first smartphone. It’s fairly updated with Android 9 Pie and should see Android 10 in 2020, has 16GB of storage, but does take a microSD card so you can expand the storage if necessary.
Our favorite part of this little phone is it’s globally unlocked and works for almost any and all carriers everywhere. Buy it for a vacation and don’t worry about losing it, or keep it as a backup. There are countless great reasons to get this phone. They even have a newer and bigger Moto e6 Plus in select regions for about $140.
Final Thoughts
You really don’t need to spend a ton of money on a smartphone these days, at least if you don’t want to. Just a few years ago $200 got you a terrible phone with outdated software, low-resolution screens, and single rear cameras. Now, you can get highly capable devices with in-display fingerprint sensors and beautiful edge-to-edge screens like the latest $1,000 Samsung Galaxy or iPhone.
Throughout 2020 you’ll be quite surprised by just how much you can get for $200, and we’ll be seeing more great budget phones as the year moves ahead. For now, consider that Samsung Galaxy A10e or something like the Nokia 4.2 as they’re both excellent phones that work on any carrier. MetroPCS even has a 6.7-inch Alcatel phone for just $189. You have a lot of options.
In closing, you’ll be happy with any of these phones. And while everything on our list is certainly worth checking out, as are a few others we left off, to keep things short and sweet recommend the Galaxy, Nokia or Moto G7 ahead of the rest.
