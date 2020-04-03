The Best VPN for Android in 2020

These are the best Android VPN apps available and why you should use one in 2020. Similar to how a firewall and anti-virus protects your data on a computer, a VPN protects it online. And these days that type of protection is very important.

The biggest reason to pay for a VPN is to keep your information private, safe and secure. Whether that’s while downloading torrent files, streaming sports, 0r using a public WiFi connection. A VPN makes you anonymous online.

A virtual private network (VPN) is a powerful and popular tool. People use them to get around regional restrictions for streaming Netflix or MLB.TV. The VPN tells apps you’re in a different location than you really are, like letting someone in the UK watch U.S. Netflix shows.

By using a mobile VPN, all of your internet activity gets encrypted and protected from prying eyes, potential threats and bad guys. I’m sure you have your own reasons for using a VPN, and that’s fine. Keep in mind that these VPN’s all should work with your computer or iPad, too.

Best VPN for Android Phones in 2020

The problem with choosing a VPN is the huge selection available. Basically, there are hundreds of different VPNs to choose from, including a bunch of free VPNs, and not all are created equal. There are so many awful options and “free VPNs” on the Google Play Store that it’s easy to choose something that’s not any good. Basically, it’s important to know what you’re using or paying for.

All we’re essentially saying is to do your research and trust the VPN you connect to daily. This is especially true with free VPN services, which is why we carefully chose and recommend the 10 mobile VPN apps below. These are ones we trust, and most in the industry trust as well, instead of just random services listed on the Play Store.

The list above is a great place to start, but our slideshow below goes into more detail, pricing and shares links to each VPN. So, find a great VPN for Android that is safe, supports the OpenVPN protocols or is completely free. These are the best VPN apps for Android phones, tablets, Chromebooks and more.