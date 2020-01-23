Best Apps for Anxious Flyers

These are the best apps for nervous flyers in 2020 and they will help you cut down on the anxiety you might feel before you head to the airport, while you’re waiting for your flight, and while you’re in the air.

I used to get extremely anxious before traveling to the airport. Even if I was heading somewhere fun on vacation I wouldn’t be able to relax until I got to the destination and unpacked my bags.

I’d get nervous at the airport counting down the minutes until I’d have to board a big tube of metal and put my life into the hands of people I’d never met before.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

And you’d better believe I’d start feeling the anxiety creep in once airborne. The slightest jolt of turbulence or an unfamiliar noise that didn’t sound quite right could have me feeling uptight for hours on end.

I still get anxious in these situations, but it’s not as frequent or as bad as it used to be. One way I accomplished this was by learning more about flight and airplanes themselves. This helped me get more comfortable with turbulence and the odd noises you often hear while in the air.

I’ve also helped cut down on nervous flying using technology. Your phone (or tablet) is a powerful tool and it could help you eliminate some of the stress you might feel before you head out on a business trip or a fun family vacation.

Cutting down the stress will help make travel more enjoyable not just for you, but the people you’re traveling with. No one wants to spend five plus hours in a plane with a ball of stress.

If you own an iPhone, iPad, or an Android phone or tablet you’ve got access to a significant number of apps that could help ease your worries. Some of these apps are well-known, others I’ve discovered while trying to calm my nerves over the years.

Some of these apps will help you limit the amount of stress you might feel heading to the airport. Some will help you while you’re at the airport waiting for your boarding call. And some will help you while you soar through the air with friends, family, and strangers.

Most of these services are free and all of them are easy to use. Try them out and see if you can’t fit them into your next travel itinerary.