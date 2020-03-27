If you need a cheap Chromebook for your kids to use at home or school these are your best options in 2020. We’ve gathered a list of the top Chromebooks in several different sizes and price points so you’ll surely find something that works for you and your children.

With so many different models and options on the market, often with confusing names, it can be hard to know where to start. The Chromebooks from our list below are all relatively new and offer good performance, big screens, or a durable design.

If you’re in the market for a laptop that’s inexpensive, fast and versatile, Chromebooks are an excellent choice and a great alternative to something like a MacBook Air. Chromebooks run Android apps too, giving them more options than most laptops on the market and your child will love it.

Best Cheap Chromebooks for Kids in 2020

Samsung Chromebook 3 (11.6-inch) – $195

Acer Chromebook 14 (14-inch) – $199

ASUS Chromebook C423NA (14-inch) – $248

Lenovo C340 Chromebook (11.6-inch) – $259

ASUS C523 Chromebook (15.6-inch) – $249

HP Chromebook 14 (14-inch) – $199

Dell Chromebook 3100 Student (11.6-inch) – $254

Acer Chromebook R13 (13.3-inch) – $329

Cheap is important, especially when you’re buying for kids. Just keep in mind that those really cheap $120 Chromebooks are likely old and won’t offer a very good experience, so you’ll want to stick to something we’ve suggested here.

1. Samsung Chromebook 3 (11.6-inch)

$195 at Amazon or Best Buy

The Samsung Chromebook 3 might not be the biggest or the best, but it’s a great all-around kids’ Chromebook for several reasons. It’s small, lightweight and portable so it’ll be easier for your child to carry, weighing under 3 lbs. The big bezel around the screen will keep it safe from accidents, too. Other benefits include HDMI-out so they can mirror content or Android apps to a TV or monitor, SD support to expand storage, and a webcam to video chat with teachers, friends and more. It also has an Intel Celeron processor and 32GB of storage.

Samsung Chromebook 3 Key Features:

Portable 11.6-inch design

1366 x 768 HD LED screen

11-hour battery life

2. Acer Chromebook 14 (14-inch)

$199 at Walmart or Amazon

One of my favorite Chromebooks still to this day is the Acer Chromebook 14. You can find faster ones with nice touchscreens, but this device has a massive 14-inch screen and a 100% full metal design making it look and feel like a premium MacBook Air. That big screen looks great, too, as it has a full 1920 x 1080p HD resolution while still getting 12-hour battery life. Not to mention a decently powerful Intel Celeron N3160 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and an SD slot for quick and easy storage expansion.

If the size isn’t a concern your kids will love the bigger HD display on the Acer 14.

Acer Chromebook 14 Key Features:

Big 14-inch screen

Metal design

Free carry case sleeve

3. ASUS Chromebook C423NA (14-inch)

$248 at Amazon

Another solid option if you’re ok with spending over $200 is the ASUS C423NA. This Chromebook has a beautiful HD display with a nano-edge (slim bezel) so even though it packs a 14-inch screen it’s small, portable, and easy to carry. While the screen is the biggest selling point, you’ll also love the 180-degree hinge and its lay-flat feature. We also really like that it comes with USB Type-C, regular USB ports, storage expansion and more all in a sleek package.

ASUS Chromebook C423NA Key Features:

Beautiful Nano-edge display

64GB internal storage

180-degree hinge

4. Lenovo C340 Chromebook (11.6-inch)

$256 at Best Buy or Amazon

One of our favorite smaller Chromebooks is the Lenovo C340 convertible, thanks to its 2-in-1 design. This thing has a small 11.6-inch touchscreen, so your child can interact with the display and take advantage of even more Android apps. Plus, the screen folds completely backward 360-degrees so it can be used tent-style, or as a tablet.

The Lenovo C340 has a premium design, a better screen than most on our list, and its touch compatible, which is really important. It’s a great little device that you’ll love.

Lenovo C340 Convertible Key Features:

11.6-inch touchscreen

360-degree hinge

Stylish convertible design

5. ASUS C523 Chromebook (15.6-inch)

$249 at B&H or Amazon

If your child isn’t going to take the Chromebook anywhere and you’re ok with a big screen you’ll want to consider the ASUS C523. It packs a massive 15.6-inch touchscreen, but it’s only 1366×768 instead of 1080p. It still looks good, and again, having a touchscreen is a big deal. Don’t worry about it being massive, either, as the bezels are really small so it is physically about the same size as a 13-inch laptop.

With a huge touchscreen and a powerful Intel processor, this Chromebook is sold out often, but you can find it at B&H, Amazon, Best Buy and more.

ASUS C523 Key Features:

Big 15-inch touchscreen

64GB of storage

180-degree hinge

6. HP Chromebook 14 (14-inch)

$199 at Best Buy or Amazon

Some cheap Chromebooks skimp on specs or pack slow, old, outdated processors. And while even some of the newer MediaTek chips are fast, if you want something you know can handle any and all Chrome OS apps, Android apps, and maybe a few games, consider the HP Chromebook 14 and its AMD processor. We also like that this Chromebook has two USB C ports, two regular USB ports, and a smaller microSD slot for storage expansion. It’s a little bulky and heavy, but you’ll love the power and big display.

HP Chromebook 14 Key Features:

Big 14-inch screen

AMD Processor

4GB of RAM

7. Dell Chromebook 3100 Student (11.6-inch)

$269 at Dell or Amazon

The Dell 3100 Studen Edition isn’t the biggest or the best, yet it’s still fairly expensive. Why? Because this is a student edition Chromebook that’s built to last. Whether that’s for several years of abuse, or all-day thanks to 14-hour battery life. The lowest model only comes with 16GB of storage, which isn’t a lot, but you can always pay a few bucks more for extra storage. Plus, like everything else on this list you can add an SD card and fill it with learning apps and games. If you want the rugged design AND a touchscreen the more expensive model is $300.

Dell Chromebook 311 Key Features:

Highly durable design

14-hour battery life

Customizable

8. Acer Chromebook R13 (13.3-inch)

$329 at Amazon or Walmart

Last but not least we have one more Chromebook, and it’s actually my favorite. The Acer Chromebook R13 Convertible is a little more expensive, coming in over $300, but it’s a beautiful, compact, versatile machine that you and your kid will love. For starters, it has a premium design and a 360-degrees hinge so you can use it at any angle, flat, or as a tablet. Then, the big 13.3-inch screen is 1080p HD so it looks great, and it’s a touchscreen.

It packs plenty of power, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, plenty of ports and an SD slot for storage expansion. If you get it from Walmart you get 64GB of storage for the same price as most other retailers are offering the 32GB model, so keep that in mind. If it were me, I’d get a discount on this Chromebook by getting the Amazon renewed model.

Acer Chromebook R13 Key Features:

13.3-inch Full 1080p HD display

Touchscreen

360-degree hinge

These are some of the best, most durable yet affordable Chromebooks for kids available right now. Then, stay tuned as we’ll update this list with more options as they’re released or go on sale.