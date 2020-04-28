Best Cheap Office Chairs in 2020

The best cheap office chair worth buying is the Hon Exposure which is under $250 on Amazon and ready to ship today. An excellent upgrade and must-have for bigger users is the Secretlab Titan.

We’re walking you through the best budget office chairs that you can buy in 2020. This is designed with your new work from home life in mind, and even if you think you are heading back into the office later this year, a good chair is an excellent option for your home office.

Each of these chairs can pull double duty as an office chair or a gaming chair, so you can pull it into the other room while you relax. All of the options are under $400 and most of the options are closer to $200.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

Best Cheap Office Chairs

All the options here come with good reviews and recommendations from users or our experience with the chair or the brand.

Hon Exposure at Amazon

Sale HON Exposure Mesh Task Chair - Computer Chair with 2-Way Adjustable Arms for Office Desk, Black (HVL721) BREATHABLE MESH COMPUTER CHAIR: This work chair's contoured sandwich mesh seat and dramatic mesh back design keep your body happy, supported and cool so you can concentrate on work

FULLY ADJUSTABLE: Why adapt to your chair when it can adjust for you? Modify the seat position forward or backward, change the seat width, choose how far you want to recline and adjust the seat height until it's a perfect fit

ERGONOMIC ADJUSTMENTS: Let this comfortable office chair take care of your body with adjustable lumbar support, an ergonomic seat design that comfortably aligns your legs and hips plus adjustable arms for outstanding all-day support

ON THE MOVE: Pull up to your computer desk, swivel around to collaborate with your teammate, or wheel over to the snack area for a quick break with this five-star resin base and durable wheels. Seat Depth- Useable-20 inch. Seat Overall Depth-19 inch. Seat Width-20 inch Overall Depth: 26.75" Overall Height: 42.5" Overall Width: 26.5".Back Width: 19 inch

DURABLE TASK CHAIRS: We use only high-quality materials to keep your chair rolling for years but keep you covered with the HON 5-year Limited Warranty just in case something goes wrong.User weight Capacity: 250 lbs

The Hon Exposure chair is a great option if you can afford to spend about $250. You’re getting a chair from a well-known company that includes a 5-year warranty, a lot of adjustment options for the back support, tilt and you can adjust the armrests. This chair is rated for users up to 250 pounds.

Secretlab Omega & Titan – $359 and $399 at Secretlab

You may think that a gaming chair goes with a gaming computer or in front of a TV, but it’s a great office chair. And, if you are looking for a new work from home chair to get you through this isolation period, it’s a nice dual-purpose chair.

The Secretlab gaming chairs are very supportive, offer a lot of customization to the armrests and the tilt. I really like the full recline feature, which is handy when you need a break.

Secretlab offers a wide range of design options including eSports, Dark Knight, Overwatch, deadmau5, Game of Thrones, and other designs.

The Omega is rated for users up to 240 pounds and the TItan is rated for users up to 290 pounds. The Titan XL is rated for users up to 390 pounds.

Buy at Secretlab

The Myochair is a mesh chair with good support, a recline option that includes a footrest and adjustable armrests. This is a budget option, but it comes with high reviews and we are a huge fan of the Autonomous.ai standing desk that we’ve been using for several years. The footrest and headrest option adds $40 to the price.

With this chair, you get a 30-day trial, a one year warranty, and free shipping.

Buy at Autonomous

Hyken Mesh Chair – $144.99 at Staples

The Hyken Mesh Chair is affordable and you can get quick delivery from Staples, sometimes as fast as the next day. With nearly 6,0000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, it is a great option.

You get lumbar and head support, height-adjustable armrests, and multi-tilt control. This is a great budget option if you are looking for a nice upgrade that does not break the bank. You get a 7-year warranty and it supports users up to 275 pounds.

Buy at Staples with Coupon Code 43602

Respawn 110 Gaming Chair – $145.99 at Amazon

RESPAWN 110 Racing Style Gaming Chair, Reclining Ergonomic Leather Chair with Footrest, in Red GAMIFIED SEATING: A racecar-style gaming chair that provides luxury and comfort, whether it's used for intense gaming sessions and climbing to the top of the leaderboards, or long work days.

ERGONOMIC COMFORT: With segmented padding designed to give highly contoured support when and where you need it most, this ergonomic chair is also equipped with an extendable footrest for position reinforcement. Adjustable headrest and lumbar support pillows, as well as padded armrests provide all-around comfort.

4D ADJUSTABILITY: Find your optimal position by raising or lowering your chair and reclining between 90 - 155 degrees with tilt tension adjustment and infinite locking positions. Soft, padded armrests pivot with the chair as it reclines. Full 360 degrees of swivel rotation enable dynamic movement.

PREMIUM MAKE: Upholstered in bonded leather in bold, contrasting colors but maintains a professional look, this gamer chair can also be used as an office chair. Gaming chair includes a 275 pound weight capacity for long-lasting use. Steel tube frame construction

WE'VE GOT YOUR BACK: Sit back and relax knowing this video game chair is backed by the RESPAWN by OFM Limited Lifetime warranty, and dedicated, year-round representative support.

The Respawn gaming chair is another excellent affordable option that is available in a range of colors and styles. You can browse these options on Amazon and on Respawn.

Amazon Basics Mesh Office Chair – $72.49 at Amazon

AmazonBasics Mesh, Mid-Back, Adjustable, Swivel Office Desk Chair with Armrests, Black Comfortable office chair with contoured mesh back for breathability

Pneumatic seat-height adjustment; padded seat for comfort

225-pound maximum weight capacity

Dual-wheel casters; user manual with assembly instructions included

BIFMA Certified

Do you need a simple office chair that is better than your kitchen chair or a folding chair? The Amazon Basics Mesh chair is a good entry-level option that is under $100 and will leave you feeling better at the end of the day.

Last update on 2020-04-28. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API