Best Dash Cams For Your Car or Truck (2020)

These are the best dash cams available in 2020 and why you should buy one for your car or truck. When it comes to choosing a dash cam there are several things you’ll want to consider. Things like the video quality, storage limits, collision detections, and companion apps for iPhone or Android.

However, the most important thing is video quality, so you have proof of an accident. So while there are dozens of dash cams to choose from, including several that cost upwards of $500, you can get a lot for far less. Our list has excellent options anywhere from $49 to $250. That way you can record a meteorite falling from the sky, crazy drivers, police interactions, or be protected in the unfortunate event of an accident and insurance claims.

Best Dash Cams in 2020

Nextbase 422GW – $190

Anker Roav DashCam S1 – $90

Garmin Dash Cam 65w – $160

Cobra Dash 2208 – $99

Kenwood DRV-A601 Dual – $279

Crosstour CR300 – $36

Magellan MiVue 420 – $99

Aukey DR02 4K – $69

Vantrue N2 Pro – $199

Yi NightScape Dash Cam – $69



1. Nextbase 422GW

One of the best brands when it comes to a dash cam is Nextbase, and they’ve been a favorite for a long time. And while the latest series is more expensive, and they have a 522GW that’s amazing, the Nextbase 422GW is the best all-around option in terms of overall value and the price.

$190 at Amazon

The Nextbase 422 has an easy click and go mounting system, records stunning 1440p HD video (30fps) at 140-degrees angles, and is one of the first dash cams that have Amazon Alexa, emergency SOS response, Bluetooth AND WiFi all in one system. Basically, it’s one of the most feature-complete options available.

We also really love the 3-inch touchscreen and built-in battery that lasts two weeks at a time. Not to mention the company offers a slew of add-ons like an inside camera for Uber/Lyft drivers, a rear window camera, and other attachments for a more complete experience.

2. Anker Roav DashCam S1

Another option is the Anker Roav S1, which uses a unique mount style that makes it very sleek and out of the way, angling with the windshield instead of dangling down out of the way. Not to mention it comes from a brand we know, use, and trust for smartphone accessories.

$90 at Amazon

This dashcam gives you a crisp 1080p HD video at 60 fps, has a decent wide-angle lens, HDR, GPS-tracking and even emergency accident recording. And while they don’t mention how wide the lens is, it does promise 4-lane views. You also get night-vision, an easy to use mobile app, and two USB ports for faster recharging. They even throw in a 32GB card, but you’ll likely want to add something bigger.

3. Garmin Dash Cam 65w

Garmin is a pioneer in the world of car accessories like GPS units and dash cams, which is why they had to make this list. And while they offer several quality cameras, the Dash Cam 65w is a great all-around option for the price category.

$160 at Amazon

The Garmin Dash Cam 65w is a tiny little thing in an unassuming package, but it’s a powerful device. You get an excellent 180-degree video in clear 1080p at 30 fps, GSP tracking with auto-incident recording and more. We really love the collision and lane-departure audible warnings, voice controls to start recording or take photos hands-free, and the 2-inch screen is a nice addition too.

4. Cobra Dash 2208

Another brand you’re probably familiar with is Cobra, and honestly, they have so many options it’s easy to get overwhelmed. A good middle ground in terms of quality, features, controls and pricing is the newer Dash 2208 for under $100.

$99 at Amazon

With the Cobra Dash 2208 you’re getting a great little camera that records in stunning 1296p HD on a capable 160-degree lens. There’s a 2-inch screen, voice controls, accident and lane-departure warnings and much more. Honestly, some of the voice options are great for teenagers, while is a big selling point. It has big, easy to use controls, and the dedicated emergency-recording button at the top is great for any situation. They also offer additional add-ons like passenger cams and such for those interested.

5. Kenwood DRV-A601 Dual

If you’re looking for a complete camera package that covers both the front and the back, there are several dual-camera setups. However, the Kenwood DRV-A601WDP should be near the top of your list.

$279 at Amazon

This Kenwood camera system connects to both the front and rear windows and they both offer crisp and clear 1080p video at 30 FPS with a wide-angle lens, night mode, and high dynamic range to avoid sun or road glare. Then, the front camera offers 4k capture too, for those that want a little better quality. The Magnetic mounts make them easy to install and remove, the main module does GPS-tracking, accident recording and more just like most on the market. This is a pretty great package for you or your teen drivers.

6. Crosstour CR300 (Great Value)

If you’re looking for a cheap and effective dash cam that does a little of everything, without breaking the bank, consider the Crosstour CR300. This camera system offers an insanely high feature-set while coming in at just $38.

$36 at Amazon

The Crosstour CR300 has a 1080p camera with a wide 170-degree lens that has a decent night mode too. They’ve packed in a 3-inch screen so you can easily see what you’re recording, too. However, it also has a G-sensor that can detect shocks, accidents, or even heavy braking and will instantly start recording. Most models this cheap don’t have the G-sensor.

You’re getting security options like motion-detection when parked, loop recording, on-off audio, license plate and time-stamps, and more. We like that it’ll automatically record over the oldest file when you’re out of space, that way you never miss a moment or accident when you need your dash camera the most.

7. Magellan MiVue 420 Dash Cam

Magellan is another brand that’s no stranger to car accessories like a dash cam, and you’ll love the 2k video the Magellan MiVue 420 has to offer. They also deliver some of the best enhanced and bright night vision video quality we’ve tested so far.

$99 at Amazon

Similar to a few others on our list, we love the big, blue, dedicated recording button in case of emergencies or while you’re getting pulled over. Perfect for any dangerous situation. The default recording option is Super HD (1296p) which looks great, and the included 8GB card will store plenty of hours of driving. However, we recommend getting something closer to 64 or even 128GB.

Magellan offers a 3-axis G-sensor for incidents and automatic recording moments, and an audible parking mode and forward-collision warning which you’ll love. I hate the lane-change and speed limit warnings, but you can turn those off. Oh, and this is guaranteed to work with 128GB microSD cards and the entire camera can swivel to face passengers if you’d like, or even toward the driver and a police officer at the window. Giving you full control over the recording when necessary.

8. Aukey DR-02 Dash Cam 4K

Aukey is another smartphone accessory brand that we know and use, and its DR-02 is a pretty great dash cam for the price. We really like the stealthy design, where it’ll hide behind your rear-view mirror and be completely out of sight. Furthermore, the adjustable camera lets you get the perfect view no matter the angle of your windshield glass.

$69 at Amazon

The Aukey DR-02 offers all the features of more expensive options, although the image does have a bit of that fisheye look with rounded edges. Still, you’re getting a 1080p HD video with 170-degrees views enough to see 6-lanes of traffic, support for 128GB microSD cards, and emergency recording with the G-sensor. You’re also getting video loop recording, night vision, and you can buy add-ons like an antenna for better GPS and speed controls.

9. Vantrue N2 Pro Dual Dash Cam (Uber Cam)

Next up is the Vantrue N2 Pro, which is a great dash cam for consumers or someone driving an Uber or Lyft vehicle. And while the N1 is more affordable, the Vantrue N2 Pro is a powerful system worth paying a little extra for.

$199 at Amazon

The N2 Pro has some of the best video quality in this price range, which is one of several things that makes it special. You’re getting a high-end Sony sensor shooting 2.5K HD video out the windshield at 170-degrees for a wide view. Then, there’s a passenger-facing 1080p HD camera at 140-degrees, all in one easy to use system.

This thing has Sony IR night-vision (which you’ll want as an Uber driver) along with 24/7 motion and parking modes for security, extremely great battery life, and support for 256GB micro-SD cards. Then, to preserve storage you can switch to dual 1080p front/rear recording at the same time, which is great. Honestly, this is one of the most feature-complete dash cameras available for under $200.

10. Yi NightScape Dash Cam

Last but not least, for those trying not to spend too much, is the Yi NightScape Smart Dash Cam which offers a pretty great package without breaking the bank. Plus, this is one of the cheapest models that offers an enhanced night-vision mode.

$69 at Amazon

Not everyone needs tons of crazy features. If you just want a capable little dash camera consider this one. The Yi Smart Dashcam has a 1080p HD camera at 60 FPS, so it’s super smooth, plus a 165-degree wide-angle view. There are DVR recording options, the G-sensor for emergencies or accidents, night-vision, lane departure warnings, and even an audible distance and collision warning.

Honestly, the built-in 2.4 inch screen, loop recording to delete old clips in case of emergencies, and the WiFi quick video sharing app are all pretty great for the price. You can instantly access your videos with your phone, or save them in a few seconds.

Everyone has different needs, wants and price points, so choose what dash cam is best for you. Then, for more car goodies check out our 30 favorite smartphone car accessories.