Best Father’s Day Gifts 2020

The best Father’s Day 2020 gifts may look a little different than what you’ve been giving dad in previous years. Here is a look at some perfect for 2020 gifts for dad.

This list includes our favorite gadgets and services, with a focus on things that are even more important in 2020 as we are spending more time outdoors and at home.

Most of these will arrive in time for Father’s Day, and a few may take a couple of days longer, but with the deals, they are worth it.

Arlo Security Cameras

If your dad wants to keep an eye on what’s happening around the house, or get alerts when someone is at the door, check out the Arlo Security camera setups. These are wire-free, so you can easily install and place them anywhere. You can also opt for an Arlo Video Doorbell that replaces his existing doorbell and calls your phone when someone presses the button.

Read our Arlo Pro 3 review for more details on that system. We’re testing the Arlo Video Doorbell and love the feature that calls you when it rings as well as the option to send a pre-recorded greeting and take a message.

Sale Arlo Pro 3 – Wire-Free Security 2 Camera System | 2K with HDR, Indoor/Outdoor, Color Night Vision, Spotlight, 160° View, 2-Way Audio, Siren | Works with Alexa | (VMS4240P) Wire-free and weather-resistant design, works with Alexa and Google Assistant, and includes 3 months of Arlo smart service with rolling 30 day cloud recordings

2K video with HDR: zoom in on objects and see clearer details and colors in 2K HDR

Color night vision: see what’s lurking with color night vision or black and white. Battery Life - 3-6 months. Charge Time to Full (via camera)- 3.5 hrs. Charge time to Full (via charger accessory)- 2.9 hrs

Integrated spotlight: light up the night and ward off unwelcome guests

Fast and easy Wire-Free set up: magnetic mount makes it easy to install and adjust

Check Arlo Pro 3 Deals at Amazon and Arlo

Check Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Deals Amazon and Arlo

Check Arlo Video Doorbell Deals Amazon and Arlo

Epson EF-100 Mini-Laser Streaming Projector with Android TV

Sale 46 Reviews Epson EF-100 Smart Streaming Laser Projector with Android TV - Black STUNNING PICTURE QUALITY – Imagine an incredibly bright and colorful projected image up to 150 inches on virtually any wall or dedicated screen – even when the lights are on (2).

INCLUDED ANDROID TV – Built-in Android TV with a simple-to-use remote – including voice search with built-in Google Assistant. Watch all your favorite streaming channels including Netflix, HBO, YouTube, hulu, ESPN and more. Even stream live TV with apps like YouTube TV.

INTEGRATED AUDIO SYSTEM – Internal high-quality bass-reflex speaker for an impressive audio performance. Additionally, the EF-100 includes a standard 3. 5mm stereo output connection with preset tone controls.

ELEGANT COMPACT DESIGN – Designed with simplicity in mind, the Epson EF-100 has a clean, compact, and modern design available in white and silver, or black and copper to beautifully fit within any décor.

EPSON MICROLASER ARRAY PROJECTION TECHNOLOGY – Unique multi-array laser diode technology to produce an exceptional level of brightness while significantly enhancing the black density. The result is an exceptionally bright and clear image – far beyond most projectors in this class (1, 3)

The Epson EF-100 Mini-Laser Streaming Projector with Android TV is a smart laser projector that you can easily set up to project up to a 150″ screen. It’s perfect for a massive movie experience in the house or in the backyard. With Android TV built-in you just need power to the projector and an Internet connection to start enjoying movie night. It is available in black or white to match your decor.

The projector features 2,000 lumens of brightness and uses 3LCD technology. The projector includes a built-in speaker system and you can also connect to other speakers or plug in a game console. The power cord and HDMI are easily stored in the back. The projector features a 1280 x 800 HD resolution, which should do fine for movies and many games, but keep in mind that this is not Full HD or 4K.

Starting June 14th the Epson EF-100 is $200 off at Amazon, B&H Photo, Nebraska Furniture Mart, Best Buy, Walmart, Epson, OfficeDepot, and Staples.

Hiking Upgrades

OGIO FUSE Lightweight Backpack (25 Liter, Cobalt, Zip Top) Built with purpose: this OGIO FUSE backpack is outfitted with 25 liters of storage and constructed to be lightweight and high-capacity, enabling you to fly freely throughout your day

Mobility: premium lightweight water-resistant rip-stop Cordura fabric and ultra-refined design delivers efficiency in weight and durability while maximizing movement

Ergonomics: cushioned shoulder straps with load lifters make this backpack extraordinarily comfortable for everyday wear

Organization: modern design and engineering deliver the pockets and features in the right places specifically designed for daily use, including a dedicated 17” laptop compartment and large volume shoe tunnel

Trusted: OGIO is serious about materials we use and the way we manufacture to make the very best products in the world; as such, we stand behind our products in a serious way

If your dad is spending more time walking and hiking this year, there are some excellent gifts that you can pick up for him. We recommend a great battery pack for his phone so that it stays charged up on long hikes and there are a lot of other great options.

A great backpack like the OGIO FUSE is another great gift for dad. This one has plenty of room for gear, and there is a spot in the bottom to hold shoes so it can easily double as a gym bag or even as a carry on for short trips.

BackCountry also offers tons of amazing bags, shoes, and hiking gear that is a great fit for father’s day. If you use coupon code ADVENTURE20 at checkout you can get 20% off one full-price item.

You can also check out our best hiking apps and gift dad a pro membership to one of these apps.

Audible Gift Membership

Does your dad love to read, but doesn’t have the time? Get him an Audible Gift Membership so that he can get one book a month and member pricing on additional books. The membership includes one book of his choosing and several Audible Originals and bonus items that are free.

3-months – $45

6-months – $90

12-months – $150

You can purchase a 3, 6, or 12-month gift subscription from Amazon.

Home Office Upgrades

There are some excellent home office upgrades that you can get dad for his work from home office, or that he can take into the office when he goes back. We’re currently in love with the look of the Waterfield Designs Leather Collection.

They offer a leather desk pad, leather mouse pad, a beautiful leather charging valet, and leather coasters. If you buy three items from the collection by June 14th, you get a free set of leather coasters.

Don’t forget to check out their awesome bags for laptops and gadgets. They have excellent looking Nintendo Switch cases as well if dad is a gamer.

Last update on 2020-06-11. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API