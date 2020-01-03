The Best Workout Apps for 2020

The best workout apps help you get in shape as 2020 kicks off. We’ll focus on the fitness apps that can keep you focused and on track, even when you don’t want to move. On top of that, we’ve rounded up the best workout apps so you can add variety to your workouts and fitness routines so you don’t get bored.

From the actual fitness and workout apps to apps that will help you keep with your goals, these are the fitness aids that can make the difference between getting in shape and falling back into bad habits.

We’re not focusing on the best weight loss apps in this roundup, instead, we’ll look at the apps that can help you focus on your fitness and on your workouts. From motivation to fitness tracking and workout help that even includes a personal trainer this is your home for the best Android and iPhone fitness apps.

Fitness trackers are helpful and calorie logging is important, but your workout strategy is also an essential part of your overall health and fitness.

Finding the time to workout is tough, so we’ve added fitness apps like the 7 Minute Workout that can help you make strides towards better health every day even if you only have a few minutes at home.

More advanced fitness apps will walk you through more intense activities and work in other exercises. The best workout apps will also help you find new areas to focus on at the gym or at home. Some of the best workout apps can even take into account your recent workouts and activity levels to suggest a focused workout that targets an area that you’ve been resting.

Whether you are just getting started, or you are looking for the next step, here are the best fitness apps for iPhone and Android;

Many of the best fitness apps are free to download and free to try, but you’ll discover that there are many fitness and workout apps that you need to buy or that require a subscription for continued use.

Aaptiv

You don’t need to stare at your phone screen for the full workout to be able to get the benefits of a fitness app. Aaptiv is an audio only fitness class that you can pull up on demand.

No more trudging to the gym to sweat with a bunch of strangers. Pull up Aaptiv and you’ll be able to listen to a trainer that lives on your iPhone and in your ear.

Set your goals, choose a workout, trainer, music and other details and get going. Put your headphones in and it’s time to workout with a trainer guiding the way and music to keep your going.

Aaptiv offers a free 7 day trial and is $14.99 a month or $99 a year. There is also a 50% off deal for students.

7 Minute Workout

The 7 Minute Workout focuses on delivering a short, but incredibly focused workout session that uses tested methods to deliver your path to fitness in less than 10 minutes.

The Johnson & Johnson 7 Minute Workout app delivers the science-based workout routine developed by Chris Jordan. This includes 72 exercises and 22 workouts that can combine to deliver over 1,000 variations of the 7 Minute Workout.

The app includes a Smart Workout feature that understands your fitness level and your motivation fo deliver the right mix of workouts and intensity.

The 7 Minute Workout app is free on iPhone, Apple Watch and Android.

Cyclemeter

Cyclemeter is one of the best cycling fitness apps on the market. When you connect this to your bike, it turns any bike into a smart bike with maps, graphs, splits, intervals, laps, announcements and training plans.

With Cyclemeter, you can record an unlimited number of workouts and see all kinds of stats, check out your workouts on a calendar view and see a summary of your progress.

There is also Apple Watch support and connectivity to the Casio STB-1000 sports watch and Wahoo RFLKT+ bike computer.

Cyclemeter is free, but the app really shines when you upgrade to the Elite features that unlock new controls and way more features.

Cyclemeter is iPhone only, and available on the App Store. You can unlock Elite features for $9.99.

Nike+ Run Club

The Nike+ Run Club app faced some backlash after a redesign in 2016, but overall it is still one of the best fitness apps you can download for iPhone or Android.

When it comes to looking for the best running app to get fit, the Nike+ Run Club app is definitely on our list. This app will help you with a plan to match your goals.

The Nike+ Run Club app tracks your runs using GPS, you get motivation from Kevin Hart, Mo Farah, and Allyson Felix as well as the option to share runs with friends.

When you are running the app offers music controls and includes audio alerts to cheers from friends and encouragement to keep going.

Nike+ Run Club is free for iPhone and Android.

Endomondo

The Endomondo app is a free personal trainer app that helps you find the best workouts to meet your fitness goals.

With Endomondo, you get a personal trainer for running, cycling, walking and other activities where you can track distance.

You can connect with a number of watches and sensors to track your workouts and see your stats.

The app includes FPS tracking and a live map that allows people to watch your progress. Other features include; audio coach feedback, workout goals, music options, social motivation, a training plan, interval training support and much more.

Endomondo is free to download on iPhone or Android with premium features available from $2.99 to $29.99.

Fitbit

The Fitbit app offers great social support through friends and groups that can help you stay motivates. The company found that users who have at least one friend take 700 more steps than users without friends so there is a major focus on finding connections.

Instead of limiting yourself to friends you know, you can use this fitness app to find connections in communities that let you connect with others who have the same workout or fitness goals. There are 20 communities that you can currently join, raining from weight loss to getting fit.

Part of the update is a news feed that delivers inspirational information to you, tips and other content from health and fitness experts.

The Fitbit app is free for iPhone and Android. This works best with a Fitbit device to track your steps.

Strava

Do you need a fitness app that can handle your fitness level and help you grow? Check out Strava for Running and Cycling. This free app is made by athletes for athletes with the features and options that you need to truly push yourself.

When you use Strava, your iPhone or Android tracks your run or ride to help you learn from your run when you are done. You can connect this app to GPS enabled watches and accessories as well as connect to a heart rate monitor and other devices to get more data about your workout. Strava also offers community sharing as well as a Beacon that lets people see you in real time.

The Beacon service, segmented leaderboards, real-time data from your connected gadgets as well as a race and workout analysis are some of the premium features you can unlock for $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year.

Download Strava for iPhone or Android today.

Sweat: Kayla Itsines Fitness

Sweat with Kayla is the resource for Bikini Body Workouts. This is the official app that connects with the Bikini Body workouts and fitness plans.

If your fitness goals include dramatically changing the way you look to get prepped for the beach this is the app you need to try out. The Bikini Body app includes workouts that you can do at home with no or little equipment. There are also high sweat 28-minute workout sessions. Part of this is the meal plan that allows you to choose five new recipes each day and tailor to your dietary needs.

The app includes a free seven-day trial and then it is $19.99 a month. Subscriptions auto-renew, but you can cancel in iTunes. There is a 20% discount for military, first responders, government workers, teachers, and students.

Download Sweat with Kayla for iPhone and Android.

Weight Loss Running App

If your fitness goals include losing weight, check out the Running for Weight Loss app. This app focuses on running to lose weight, not to win a 5K.

The 8-week plan includes exercise and healthy eating to help you burn more calories and lose weight that you can keep off through better habits. You will find Training plans to help you meet your goals and diets that help you lose weight while you still enjoy your food.

The app includes workouts three times a week and uses interval training plans to help you lose weight faster with shorter workouts. The app includes music that adjusts to the tempo with mixes from DJs built right in. You will get voice encouragement during your runs and help from a virtual personal trainer that you choose.

Running for Weight Loss is free on iTunes and Google Play with subscriptions at $11.99 a month or $49.99 a year.

Couch to 5K (C25K)

The Couch to 5K app is based on the nine-week workout plan that can help you go from sitting on your couch to running your first 5K. The idea behind this is to help you get moving without overdoing it in the first several weeks. This prevents you from becoming discouraged by pushing too hard and helps you build your strength and endurance.

The C25K app can help you get into running with just three days a week in a pattern that builds you up to the stamina needed to complete a 5K. The app includes audio cues when you need to run and when you need to walk. There is integration with Spotify, Pandora and other music apps as well as MyFitnessPal integration.

Couch to 5K is free with an option to remove ads and another option to go Pro for $2.99 and $4.99 respectively. If you need to go further there is an option to go to the 10K trainer when you are done.

Download Couch to 5K C25K free on iPhone or Android.

Walking for Weight Loss

Walking for Weight Loss is an app that focuses on helping you lose weight by walking and then speeding up for short intervals. You don’t need to run with this app, but you will need to change the pace of your walk. If you are trying to work your way into a fitness plan it is a great option.

Choose a three-month training plan that fits your time and fitness level with workouts 5-7 days a week. You will see various options for beginners and for users who are already walking. Audio instructions tell you went to pick up the pace and when to return to a walk. The app includes stats and allows you to listen to music, audiobook, and podcasts inside the app. You’ll also have options to share your workout and get tips.

You can use the app indoors on a treadmill or outside. A premium subscription is $9.99 a month with a year available at $39.99.

Download Walking for Weight Loss for the iPhone.

Beachbody on Demand

The Beachbody on Demand app is a subscription to HD workout videos that include P90X, Insanity, and TurboFire allowing you to reach your fitness goals through cardio, dance, weights, yoga, low impact workouts and more.

In addition to a wide-range of workouts you can choose from, you get daily calendars and eating plans to keep you on target. You don’t need to buy or bring DVDs with you — just tap into the online workouts with over 100 to choose from.

You can use the Beachbody on Demand app on your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Roku, FireTV or Chromecast for one subscription fee. Users can choose a 3-month, 6-month or 12-month subscription with a free 30-day option.

Download BeachBody on Demand for iPhone or explore other options online.

Sworkit

Sworkit is a fitness app that puts you in charge. Choose the part of your body that you want to workout and then you’ll get 20 workout options or the ability to make your own workout.

You can choose how long you have to do a workout so that you can fit time into your day, even when you only have a few minutes. During the sessions you see real people doing the exercise in a video with instructions and audio cues.

Sworkit is free with access to everything mentioned above, and there is a premium option that removes ads, offers low impact exercises for beginners and the elderly, the ability to do custom intervals, Ask a Trainer support and more.

Download Sworkit for iPhone or Android.

JEFITWorkout App

The JEFIT Workout app delivers fitness and workout training for users that need motivation and help to get back to the gym. The app includes over 1,300 exercises complete with animations so you know how to do them. The app allows you to track your progress and see statistics about your workout. This all syncs to the web so that you can check out your progress on a bigger screen.

Connect with communities for added support and follow your planned workout routines so that you know what you are going to do when it is time to work out. You can even find plans from community members if you need some help picking the right workout to get you started. This solves one of the biggest problems with getting into a workout — what you need to do, how much you need to do and how often to do it.

Download Jefit for iPhone or Android.