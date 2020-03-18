15 Best Free Android Games That Are Actually Free

These are the best free Android games that are actually free and worth downloading in 2020. These days there’s no shortage of great free games, but they are never really “free”. Instead, you have in-app purchases, tons of ads, or pay-to-win freemium titles. If you want to enjoy some games that truly don’t even cost a penny, give these a try.

And while the best games usually cost a dollar or two, there’s still a big market for games that are completely free. Whether you just can’t afford it or are trying to save money this year, we’ll give you some entertainment options.

A lot of “free games” end up having so many in-app purchases or limits on the gameplay that you basically have to spend money. That’s what we’ll help you avoid. And while some of our games might have the occasional ad, that’s about it. These are all completely free Android games without in-app purchases.

A great example is Clash of Clans or Brawl Stars. They’re amazing games that are completely free to play. You don’t have to spend any money playing them, and some don’t, but almost everyone will eventually spend at least $5. Additionally, a lot of racing games are free to play, but you’ll run out of gas and can’t race without waiting 2-3 hours or spending a $2. The entire design of those games is around in-app purchases and making you think you need to buy something.

There’s nothing wrong with spending a few dollars on a game you’ll enjoy for months or years. Or even spending $1.99 to get rid of ads and support game developers. We’re not against spending money on quality apps and games. Just the opposite, actually. The problem, however, is the freemium market and pay to win is getting way out of hand. Just look at Fortnite.

So while you’ll still find a few games with ads in our roundup below, that’s about it. Everything else is completely free to download, free to play, and free to enjoy without 20 ads or in-app purchases. Download one today or drop us a comment below with your favorite game that doesn’t cost any money.