Whether you just started working from home or you’ve done it for years these are the best MacBook accessories worth buying for the best experience.

Even if you don’t have extra space or a dedicated home office, you can easily make your day more comfortable and productive with a few simple items and gadgets. We’re not talking about a computer chair and lamps, but MacBook accessories that will actually make it easier to work from home, the couch, or in bed.

I’ve been remote working for nearly a decade, and from that experience, these are a few of the essentials that allow me successfully get my work done just about anywhere. These accessories work with MacBooks from 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 MacBook models, and more.

Here are the best MacBook Accessories for Working from Home

Apple sells a number of official accessories, but you can save money and get more selection by looking at Best Buy, Amazon, eBay and B&H Photo. Or, just select a few from our list below.

1. Seville Stand Up Desk Converter & Riser

No matter what type of job you have, when you work from home it’s easy to start feeling a little restless. One of the absolute best things you can buy for yourself, and your health, is a stand-up desk or a stand-up desk converter. This way you’re not sitting down for several hours at a time. The Seville Stand-Up desk converter is an awesome way to give you the best of both worlds.

Seville’s airLIFT is a height-adjustable stand that goes on the top of your current desk or surface. That way you can keep working like normal, or quickly raise everything and stand up while you work. This gets your blood flowing, keeps your energy levels up, and it’s just generally better for your health.

What’s great about this unit is the easy adjustments, dual monitor mounts, a slide-out keyboard tray, and the overall size. It’s small enough to go on your kitchen table in a pinch or your existing office desk, yet big enough to hold two monitors and even a laptop all at the same time.

2. Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse

A good mouse is key for being productive with an at-home office. And while you can buy something like the Apple Magic Mouse 2, our favorite is the Logitech MX Wireless Mouse. This thing has an amazingly comfortable ergonomic design so you can work hours at a time, plus everything about it is customizable. The back/forward buttons are handy, and it has a fast and smooth scroll wheel you’ll absolutely love. Or, if you just need a cheap wireless mouse for the occasional days you work at home, this Logitech mouse is only $20.

3. A Good 27-inch Monitor (Philips 27-inch 4k Monitor for MBP)

If you’re going to be working from home for an extended amount of time you’ll want to get a good quality yet affordable monitor, around 27-inches or bigger. It’s not good to sit and stare at that 13-inch Mac display for 8-hours a day. Honestly, if you’re considering a display to hook up, you might want to just consider something like the new 16-inch MacBook Pro or even a 21-inch iMac.

That said, if your employer managed to provide you with a MacBook and it’ll be your main work machine you’ll want to get a bigger screen and we recommend at least a 27-inch panel like the Philips 4k display.

4. USB-C Hub & Adapter

An essential tool for anyone that uses a MacBook, especially now that Apple took away all of our ports, is a good dongle and USB-C adapter. We’re all just living the dongle-life now. The Hoo-Too USB-C Hub is literally the MacBook accessory I use the most, by far.

This 7-in-1 tool lets you go from USB-C to HDMI so you can connect your Mac to one of the monitors we just recommended, not to mention a 100W USB-C power delivery port, three fast USB 3.0 ports, HDMI-out, and a spot to plug in any and all memory cards like an SD or microSD. It’s more expensive than some of the others on Amazon, but it’s honestly one of the best. Or, if you need something today consider this 9-in-1 from Best Buy.

5. Sofia + Sam MacBook Table Tray

Humans are creatures of habit, so if you’re struggling to get comfortable while working from home we have one more solution for you. Consider getting something like the Sofia + Sam laptop table tray. This thing is actually pretty amazing and ensures you can work with ease from the bed, the couch, outside on the patio getting fresh air, or anywhere else for that matter. It’s a little folding table built for your MacBook.

Some people like myself call these “lap desks” because that’s exactly what it is. I love this bamboo desk because it works perfectly with my MacBook and has a folding tray so you can get the perfect angle no matter where you’re trying to work. Plus, there are little stand slots built-in for a phone, iPad, and even a little drawer where you can store your USB-C adapter, some USB-C to lightning cables, and other little accessories. You’re able to sit a MacBook and even a wireless mouse on this little laptop table tray and get work done anywhere.

6. Logitech K480 Wireless Keyboard

If you just want a cheap little wireless keyboard you can use for the few times you have to work from home, look no further than the Logitech K480. Obviously a lot of Mac users will consider the Apple Magic Keyboard, but for those that don’t need something as permanent, the Logitech is perfect. It’s small, cheap, works great, wireless, and has a few controls at the top. Not to mention a spot to sit your phone while you get distracted from work to scroll through memes on Instagram.

7. Extra MacBook Pro Charger & Cables

Last but not least, for now, we wanted to recommend a few other things we use daily that makes working from home easier and less stressful. You’ll absolutely want to have a backup or extra MacBook Pro charger laying around somewhere. Whether that’s an extra for downstairs, your office, or the bedroom. Apple’s are super expensive, so we linked to a USB-C charger brick from Amazon instead.

Then, after years of working from home, I’ve learned that one of the best and most essential accessories is a crazy long 10-ft USB C cable. This will recharge your MacBook Pro from across the room, most Android devices, and much more. Plus, having a cord that long really opens up the possibilities. You should also get a good USB to HDMI cable, and perhaps another USB-C to Lightning.

In closing, just remember that all you really need to get your work done is a place to sit, your MacBook, and good WiFi. This list could go on and on when it comes to MacBook accessories, but we limited it to a few essentials to help you survive whenever you have to work from home.