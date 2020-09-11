Accessories
Best MacBook Pro 16 Cases, Covers & Skins
Here are the best MacBook Pro 16 cases, covers, and skins that you can buy. Apple’s new MacBook Pro with a 16-inch display is larger and thicker than the 15-inch model, so you will need to buy a new case or sleeve, but it should fit in most bags and backpacks.
With a thicker and heavier MacBook Pro, your choice of case or sleeve is even more important. The initial selection of MacBook Pro 16 cases is slim, but we expect to see this change quickly.
I’m a huge fan of using a MacBook Pro 16 skin and then putting it into a bag or a sleeve depending where I am going. The skin keeps the MacBook Pro looking pristine, which is great when you upgrade and sell it. A skin also makes it easier to customize the look and to easily add stickers to the MacBook Pro without leaving residue behind.
Apple sells an official leather MacBook Pro 16 sleeve, which looks very nice, but there will be other options out there soon as companies test fit and start shipping new cases, sleeves and skins.
- dbrand MacBook Pro 16 Skin – $24.95 and up
- Incase Compact Sleeve with BIONIC – $49.95
- Skinit MacBook Pro 16 Skins – $29.99
- i-Blason Halo Case – $24.99
- Woolnut Leather Sleeve for MacBook Pro 16 – €90 (~$99 USD)
- Moshi Codex MacBook Pro 16 Sleeve – $84.95
- Waterfield Vero Leather Sleeve for MacBook Pro 16 – $129
- Pad & Quill Cartella Slim Case – $101.96
- tomtoc MacBook Pro 16-inch Sleeve – $22
- i-Blason Rugged MacBook Pro 16 Case – $35.99
- Waterfield Suede Jacket Sleeve – $29
- STM Blazer MacBook Pro 16 Sleeve – $39.95
There are also plenty of great bags to put your MacBook Pro 16 in. I’m currently a fan of the SF Bags Pro Executive Backpack, but they also have a new Executive Leather briefcase made with the 16-inch Macbook Pro in mind.
dbrand MacBook Pro 16 Skin – $24.95 and up
dbrand makes great skins for the MacBook Pro and they have a version for the MacBook Pro 16-inch. they offer a range of materials including Matrix, Swarm, Camo, Dragon, Carbon Fiber, Stone, Leather, Matte, Metal, Wood, and True Color. You can choose to get the skin with or without an Apple Cutout. I normally choose without and go for Carbon Fiber. I like that the materials have some grip to them, which makes holding your Macbook Pro as you carry it around your house or an office much easier.
You can also pick an optional Trackpad, Palmrest, and Bottom skin. You can match these or you can choose different colors and textures to customize the look of your Macbook Pro.
The top skin is $24.95 and you can choose the other skins if you want them, bringing a full skin price up to $62.80.
Incase Compact Sleeve with BIONIC – $49.95
This is a great MacBook Pro 16 case that is created from BIONIC yarn that is a material made from recovered plastic pollution in the marine and coastal environments. This makes it a sustainable option, and it is a really nice option.
You get a decent amount of padding, a very nice zipper with a pull tab, and a zippered storage compartment for chargers and adapters. This sleeve is slim enough that you can still put it in a bag.
Skinit MacBook Pro 16 Skins – $29.99
Skinit offers an amazing array of MacBook Pro 16 skins that cover the back of your new MacBook. They sell Carbon Fiber and other textures as well as loads of licensed skins from Marvel, DC, the NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA, colleges, Disney anime and more.
This is an awesome way to customize the look of your MacBook Pro. You can even upload your own artwork or photo to be on the back of the MacBook Pro. Make a design you love or add a logo for your business.
The cases are $29.99 and you can often find discounts and deals on their homepage.
i-Blason Halo Case – $24.99
- Designed for New Apple MacBook Pro 16 inch (2019 Release), (Model Number: A2141)
- Flexible Hard Shell translucent cover with matte finish allows Apple logo to show through the case, yet provides protection from scratches and drops
- Bottom of case features elevated rubberized corners and is vented for safe heat disbursement
- Precise construction allows complete access to all ports, features, buttons, Touch Bar and Touch ID function
- iBlason offers a one-year warranty and 100% satisfaction guarantee
The i-Blason Halos MacBook Pro 16 case is a slim hard case that is clear and that will keep your MacBook Pro safe from scratches as well as help protect from drops and dings. The case is designed specifically for the new MacBook Pro, and there is ventilation and rubber feet on the bottom.
Woolnut Leather Sleeve for MacBook Pro 16 – €90 (~$99 USD)
The Woolnut Leather Sleeve is made of soft vegetable tanned leather from Scandinavia and it is one of the best leather sleeves you can buy. There is a 100% wool felt interior that keeps your MacBook Pro 16 safe from scratches and the seams add a lot of protection while looking beautiful.
Available in Cognac and Black, this is an amazing case that’s great for carrying your MacBook Pro 16 around, or for sliding into a bag for added protection.
Moshi Codex MacBook Pro 16-inch Sleeve
The Moshi Codex is a sleeve for the MacBook Pro 16-inch with a beautiful vegan leather finish in Onyx Black or Burgundy Red with a light leather tan accent. The interior is coated in Viscotex memory foam for protection.
The zipper wraps all around and the clamshell design keeps it on your MacBook Pro while you are using the computer. There are small rubber feet inside to keep your MacBook in place.
Waterfield Vero Leather Sleeve for MacBook Pro 16 – $129
The Waterfield Designs VERO Leather Sleeve is an amazing MacBook Pro sleeve that fits nicely and offers a good deal of protection if you like to carry your MacBook in just a sleeve.
The reinforced grip area makes it easy to hold onto and the corners are very tough to add protection. The stitching looks great and has held up nicely. This also wears over time, picking up a patina and scratches that only add to the look of this case. There is an opening near the top so you can still charge the MacBook Pro while it is in this sleeve.
Pad & Quill Cartella Slim Case – $101.96
The Pad & Quill Cartella slim MacBook Pro case looks like a book, and it’s made using the same binding techniques that bookmakers have used for years. This is a slim option that looks impressive, is hand made and comes with a 1-year warranty. There is a 3M adhesive technology to lock the MacBook Pro in place, but you can take it out and put it back in many times with no residue. There are three color options, Linen Gray, Charcoal and Cranberry. The Moleskin inspired design inclides an elastic strap to keep it closed.
$101.96 at Pad & Quill
tomtoc MacBook Pro 16-inch Sleeve – $22
- CornerArmor Patent: Compared with other similar laptop sleeve, tomtoc sleeve comes with original CornerArmor patent design at the bottom protects your device from drops and bumps, like the car airbag
- 360° Protection: Thick internal plush lining cushioning provides shock absorption; 360° protective padding around the zipper prevents potential scratches
- Durable & Compact: Specially made with YKK zipper for secure and long-lasting usage; Compact design, easy to carry alone or fit inside another Messenger Bag or backpack
- Accessory Pocket: Comes with a front pocket for accessories, such as iPad, charger, cable, smartphone, etc.
- Custom Made for Perfect Fit: Internal Dimensions - 14.13" x 9.73" x 0.71", Designed for 16-inch New MacBook Pro 2019-2020 (A2141) | 15-inch Old MacBook Pro Retina 2012-2015 (A1398); Also fit: 15 inch Microsoft Surface Book 3/2 | ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 2 (15”)
For users looking for an affordable sleeve that offers padded protection and that is spill-resistant, the tomtoc MacBook Pro 16 sleeve is a nice option. This includes re-inforced corners for added protection, an outer pocket to carry a charger or accessories and uses YKK zippers.
i-Blason Rugged MacBook Pro 16 Case – $35.99
Users that need more protection will appreciate the i-Blason rugged case that is designed to protect the MacBook Pro 16 from drops up to 48 inches repeatedly. The corners are designed to absorb a lot of shocks and keep your MacBook Pro safe. This snaps on and includes openings for ventilation. You also get raised rubber feet and the top of the lid is clear so you can show off the Apple logo.
Waterfield Suede Jacket Sleeve – $29
The Waterfield Suede Jacket MacBook Pro 16 sleeve is a super slim sleeve that is perfect for putting your MacBook Pro in and then putting it in a bag. This is incredibly thin and light, so it’s perfect for short trips or for keeping your MacBook Pro safe on a plane when your bag is in the overhead. This s my favorite super-slim MacBook Pro sleeve.
STM Blazer MacBook Pro 16 Sleeve – $39.95
STM offers the Blazer MacBook Pro 16 sleeve with a sharp-looking design, four color options, and an accent color, plus you also get a strap to carry the sleeve with if you want to travel light. The material is water repellent to keep rain and spills off your MacBook Pro. There is an external pocket for storing items and the sleeve uses 8mm foam for added protection.
Nimble Disc Case Review: Recycled CD iPhone Case
The Nimble Disc Case is an iPhone case made from 100% recycled compact discs. Yes, there is a chance that this awesome clear case is made from parts of the N’Sync, Britney Spears, or Sublime CDs you carried from your car to your bedroom back in high school. Or whatever your favorite CD is.
Made from REPLAY post-consumer compact discs, these cases are available for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and iPhone SE 2020 models for $39.95 at Nimble and Verizon.
I’ve been testing the Nimble Disc Case on the iPhone 11 Pro Max for a few weeks and I’m impressed with the quality and excited about the sustainability factor that this case offers.
The Nimble Disc Case offers a lot of grip, and the edges have the right amount of give to them. Many cases are too rigid on the edges, which makes it harder to hold. This case doesn’t add much thickness to the iPhone 11 Pro Max and it still offers six feet of drop protection. This is more than enough protection for my day-to-day needs and while I haven’t tossed this case to the ground with my phone in it, there are features to help keep the phone safe.
There is a nice lip on the front of the Nimble Disc case that keeps the iPhone screen off surfaces when you set it face down, and it helps protect the phone when you drop it. On each back corner is a small raised section that keeps the phone from sliding on smooth surfaces. Overall the case feels very solid and it features all the hallmarks of a protective case in this class.
Even with the raised edges, I am still able to reliably use the gestures on the iPhone 11 Pro Max. This was a concern with many of the cases I originally tested that featured lips. The inward curve on the lip helps alleviate that, and possibly I am more adept at using the gestures. I still prefer a case with no lip on the bottom edge, but this one doesn’t hinder switching apps or going to the home screen.
The clear design shows off the color of your iPhone, which is a nice feature. The case is made with anti-yellowing technology so it should stay as clear and crisp looking as day one. After a lot of outdoor use and a day at the beach, the case looks as good as the day I put it on. There is a Nimble Recycle logo on the back, near the bottom of the case and on the right edge of the case is “MADE FROM RECYCLED COMPACT DISCS” text.
The case is scratch-resistant, and it does a decent job of holding up to scratches, but after a month of heavy use, there are a few scuffs and scratches on the outside. This is to be expected, especially since I took this case on multiple hikes where I leaned it up against rocks and trees and to a rocky beach.
There is an anti-microbial coating, which helps keep the case clean. The biggest downside to this case is that like most clear cases, it shows fingerprints. I find myself cleaning the case at least once a week to keep it looking fresh and clean. That’s fairly common though some cases do use an oleophobic coating to keep fingerprints at bay.
When I first started using the case the power button, or what Apple calls the side button, on the iPhone 11 Pro Max was very stiff and the phone was taking screenshots and it was not easy to activate. I took the case off, flexed the power button 20-30 times and it was better. After a few days of use, the power button started to feel exactly as expected. I would prefer the functionality on day one. Be prepared to wear in the buttons before you put the case on, and then for the first few days of using the case. The iPhone SE case was perfect right out of the box with no flex needed to get a perfect feel for the buttons. The iPhone 11 Pro case we tested did not loosen up enough to use, after trying to flex the buttons the case routinely made the test phone take screenshots when we tried to power it on. It is a good idea to check this when you get your case.
With each purchase, you get a free shipping label to send any used plastic case in for recycling. When you recycle an old case, you get 15% off your next order. The packaging for the case is plastic-free for easy recycling.
Even with the short wear-in period for the iPhone 11 Pro Max case and the issue with the iPhone 11 Pro option, I still like the Nimble Disc Case. The amount of branding just right and it’s a big bonus to have a sustainable case option that doesn’t sacrifice protection. You can buy one at Nimble or from Verizon.
Best AirPods Skins, Cases and Covers for 2020
Apple only sells one AirPods color, but with the best AirPods skins, cases, and covers you can customize the look of your AirPods. These work with all AirPods models including the first generation and the current models. These also work on AirPods with wireless charging case.
For less than $20 you can add color or a design to your AirPods and to the AirPods charging case. You can also pick up shock-resistant and rugged AirPods cases that will protect your AirPods when they are in the charging case.
I’m not a huge fan or most AirPods accessories, since the ear loops and neckbands take away from the simplicity that makes AirPods so great, but a skin or a case is a great option to customize your AirPods. If you want to spend more, you can get custom painted AirPods in any color if you want to go that route.
Here are the best AirPods skins that cover each AirPod and skins and cases for the case.
Casetify AirPods Skin Case
The Casetify Neon AirPods Skins are awesome, because they are almost as thin as a skin, but they slide on like a case. That means no lining up the 3M pieces like with most skins, and you still get bright colors and protection for your AirPods case.
I’m using the neon orange AirPods skin from Casetify that comes in a bundle with a red and an orange skin. You can share one color with a friend, or you can mix and match colors. It’s a really nice option and the price is right.
If you have the new wireless charging AirPods 2 case, you can still see the LED through the translucent material. While I still like the waterproof option from Catalyst, this is my new everyday favorite AirPods skin.
$24.95 for a two-pack at Casetify
Element Case Black Ops AirPods Case
The Element Case Black Ops AirPods Case works with the first and second-generation AirPods. It is made from anodized aluminum, polycarbonate, and silicone to protect your AirPods, offer excellent grip and hand-feel. This case is a match for the Element Case Black Ops case and is designed to withstand drops. You also get a strap to secure them to yourself while on the go. there is a latch to keep the case closed and the design is optimized to work with wireless or wired charging.
dband AirPods Skins
You can get a dbrand AirPods skin or AirPods skin, including an option that works with the wireless charging case. These include some awesome texture and color options.
Pick from 11 different textures and a wide range of colors and patterns. This includes the new swarm option as well as matrix, camo, carbon fiber and some cool natural color options.
These cover just the case, but they cover the full case.
$12.95 at dbrand for AirPods and AirPods 2
DecalGirl AirPods Skins
The DecalGirl AirPods skins come in a wide range of art, designs, logos and patterns. If you are looking for something more than colors and carbon, this is your go to place.
There are artistic designs as well as cool logos from the USAF and other organizations. There are nearly 1,000 AirPods skins to choose from at DecalGirl, which is the largest set of options we’ve found.
DecalGirl is a well known skin maker and these cover the AirPods as well as the case, leaving the corners of the case uncovered.
Most reviews are good, though some users report problems lining up all the holes on the skin with the AirPods.
$9.99 at DecalGirl
AirPods Skins & Stickers on Etsy
Etsy is home to a ton of AirPods skins and AirPods stickers that style up your AirPods case. Most of the AirPods skins on Etsy cover the case and are fun stickers rather than full-on skins.
Some of the best examples are;
- AirPod iPod Classic Sticker
- AirPods Floss Sticker
- AirPods Tic Tacs Sticker
- AirPods Mom Sticker
- AirPods Monogram Stickers
These stickers add a little bit of humor to your AirPods and can help you pick yours out easily if you share them with other people in your house or if half of the office has AirPods too.
$2 and up at Etsy
Catalyst Waterpoof AirPods Case
- ✅ BETTER BE SAFE THAN SORRY: Protect your AirPods, it worth every penny. It keeps your AirPods safe at all times. A great protection to protect your investment. No elements with get your AirPods down, unless you get striked by the thunder. The Catalyst AirPods case is waterproof 3.3ft and will protect your device against
- ✅ PEACE OF MIND WITH MILITARY GRADE SHOCK RESISTANCE PROTECTION: Catalyst Case for AirPods exceeds MIL-STD 810G military standard for shocks and drops up to 4ft (1 meter). It is made of impact resistant, scratch proof, rugged polycarbonate with a light premium silicone case.
- ✅ ENJOY THE OUTDOORS: Rain – Water – Snow – Smudge – Seawater – Dust – the elements don’t hold back the Catalyst Case for AirPods, you can adventure with assurance and without damaging or scratching your case (or Air Pods!).
- ✅ PORTABLE & PRACTICAL: The detachable carabiner makes the Catalyst Case for Apple AirPods accessible and secure against loss and thefts. Not compatible with AirPods Pro.
- ✅ IMPRESSIVE DESIGN & QUALITY: The Catalyst Case for AirPods is made of premium silicone, which is robust and designed to last. The smart design gives you easy access to the Lightning port.
The Catalyst waterproof AirPods case is an epic accessory if you want to take your AirPods anywhere without worrying about water damage.
This silicon case is open at the top so you can easily take your AirPods out, but when closed it seals the opening flap as well as the Lightning port so you don’t need to worry about your AirPods getting wet while fishing, hiking or at the pool.
The Catalyst AirPods case is available in many colors and comes with a carabiner clip to attach it to your backpack or a belt loop.
$24.99 at Amazon
Silicone AirPods Case
- AT ELAGO ALL CASES ARE DESIGNED JUST FOR YOU with a simple and functional design in mind. These cases support BOTH WIRED AND WIRELESS charging for AirPods 2 & 1. We want to make your life SIMPLE AND HASSLE FREE!
- THE PROBLEM WITH MOST CASES ARE that they don’t fit correctly and don’t protect from drops well. ELAGO CASES ARE MADE WITH premium silicone and a special coating applied inside the cap to PREVENT IT FROM FALLING OFF to give you the BEST DROP PROTECTION!
- THE CASE ALWAYS STAYS on with the hinge design - NEVER HAVE TO WORRY about losing the cap or it falling off. Since the case was MADE SPECIFICALLY FOR AIRPODS, FULL ACCESS TO ALL FEATURES and functions are a given!
- PERFECT GIFT FOR any AirPods user! Great for BIRTHDAY PRESENTS for loved ones and gifts during the holiday season – ESPECIALLY CHRISTMAS FOR STOCKING STUFFERS!
- elago is a DESIGN COMPANY FIRST AND FOREMOST. Our motto is SIMPLE SOPHISTICATION because we create products that are USEFUL AND AWESOME! WE ALWAYS CREATE products that WE OURSELVES USE, so we know YOU WILL LOVE IT!
If you don’t need a waterproof case, you can get a more affordable silicone AirPods case from Elago.
Unlike some of the other AirPods cases, there is no branding on the back, it’s just a simple silicone case that protects your AirPods charging case from scratches and adds a little impact protection.
Elago offers the AirPods silicon case in white, black, dark gray, lovely pink, and glow in the dark blue. That last option actually glows slightly in the dark.
$7.99 at Amazon
3 Reasons to Wait for the AirPods 3 & 4 Reasons Not To
“Should I wait for the 2020 AirPods?” That is something I am hearing more and more from friends and readers who want to know if it is worth waiting for AirPods 3. This is what you need to know and if you should wait. In reality, these may not be the 2020 AirPods after all.
We’ve been hearing about AirPods 3 in some form for all of 2020, and as the September release season approaches, there is still a lot of interest. Rumors pointed to an AirPods 3 release date any moment for much of the year, but here we are at the end of August with no new AirPods.
I’ve been monitoring the rumors to stay on top of what may be coming, and what you may want to wait for. Whether you are using the original AirPods, AirPods 2, or AirPods Pro, this is what you need to know about waiting for the new AirPods this year — whatever they are called.
If you buy AirPods right now, your options are to get the AirPods (2019) model or AirPods Pro. You can still find the original AirPods on sale, but they aren’t worth buying in 2020 unless you find an amazing deal on them.
Here are the reasons you should wait for the AirPods 3 before you buy;
- Wait For New AirPods Features
- Wait If You Want Over the Ear AirPods
- Wait for Better Water Resistance
While it does make sense for many shoppers to wait, it will be a while before we see new models, so there are also a good number of reasons not to wait for the 2020 AirPods including;
- Don’t Wait if You Can’t Wait for 2021
- Don’t Wait If You Need New Headphones Now
- Don’t Wait for Deals
- Don’t Wait If You Find a Good Alternative
Despite multiple reports of 2020 AirPods being ready to roll out at any moment, the latest rumors suggest that you may need to wait until 2021.
We had heard that Apple pushed back the release due to COVID back in May, and plenty of chatter about a summer release, but the latest report from a trusted source indicates that we will likely not see 2020 AirPods. Ming-Chi Kou reports that AirPods 3 will launch in the first half of 2021 with a style similar to AirPods Pro. Kou specifically says that Apple will likely sell AirPods 2 through the holiday season.
A rumor about future AirPods states that Apple could add ambient light sensors to the AirPods, but this is for AirPods coming in the next year or two. We don’t expect that this will come to the 2020 AirPods.
Read below for more on each of these reasons. I will update the rumors section above as we learn more about what you can expect from 2020 AirPods.
New InvisibleShield Screen Protectors Kill Coronavirus
You can add a layer of protection to your phone and your health with the new InvisibleShield Screen Protection with Kastus Anti-Microbial technology. This screen treatment is confirmed effective against human coronavirus and 99.99% of the most common surface bacteria.
These screen protectors were tested to ISO standards to kill up to 95% of human coronavirus in 30 minutes. You can buy these at Zagg for new iPhone and iPad models. Prices start at $44.99.
This is a potentially helpful tool to add to your phone, but it is important to note that this is not tested specifically against COVID 19, as there is no Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 consumer product testing available yet. The Invisibleshield screen protector can help keep your phone screen safe from human coronavirus and other common surface bacteria, but it does not directly protect you from exposure.
While not specific to Coronavirus, the CDC estimates that 80% of all infections are transmitted by hands, and another study found that up to 82% if common bacteria on a person’s fingers were present on their phones.
The InvisibleShield screen protectors bake in Kastus technology that lasts the life of the screen protector, so buyers don’t need to worry about the effect wearing off. This is done with a ” unique Photo-physical coating process fueled by ambient air moisture and light,” which means it never runs out of fuel. The surface disrupts the cell wall until it is eliminated. Kastus states that “bacteria cannot build up a resistance or immunity to Kastus coating technology and as the fuel source is unlimited, the protective antimicrobial power is ‘always on’ through the lifetime of the product.”
“At InvisibleShield, we are driven by our mission to deliver industry-leading screen protection products for mobile devices that also protect our customers’ well-being,” said Patrick Keenan, vice president, global product for ZAGG Brands. “There has never been a stronger need to protect against bacteria and viruses that are known to accumulate on our mobile device screens. Through our partnership with Kastus, our anti-microbial products not only provide the ultimate in digital wellness, but now also protect consumers against the human coronavirus.”
You can find these screen protectors at Zagg and soon at carriers and retailers. The screen protectors include a lifetime warranty that replaces it if it is worn or damaged during the life of your device, you just need to pay for shipping.
Secretlab SoftWeave Black3 Gaming Chair Channels Streetwear Style
The Secretlab SoftWeave Black3 gaming chair takes the style and comfort of one of our favorite gaming chairs up a notch with a stunning black SoftWeave fabric. It’s a stylish look for a gaming room, but also subtle enough to look perfect in your new work from home office as a companion on your endless Zoom calls.
Secretlab went back to the drawing board to combine three shades of black, for a black on black on black softweave look that takes cues from streetwear style to deliver a very special look.
You can order the new Secretlab SoftWeave Black3 chair today from Secretlab in the Omega, Titan, and Titan XL models. Pricing varies by region but pre-orders start at $409 for OMEGA, $459 for TITAN, and $529 for TITAN X in the U.S.
Ian Ang, co-founder of Secretlab describes the ideation behind this new model, “Many of us at Secretlab are fans of the iconic Triple Black colorway ourselves, and we wanted to create a chair that would be as sleek and versatile as the classic sneakers that we love. There’s just something rebellious and yet understated about the color black, and the Secretlab SoftWeave® BLACK3 is the culmination of our desire to marry the increasingly overlapping worlds of gaming and streetwear.”
This chair’s unique look makes it stand out and the SoftWeave finish is designed to help you stay cool during the summer and during long gaming sessions. The material is made from densely woven short yard with high tensile strength and it goes through a special process to deliver a soft and breathable finish with what Secretlab calls a “fluffy texture.” The logo, chair name and branding is in a matching black, keeping in line with the style of this chair.
In addition to the new style, this chair keeps the Secretlab features that we love from the 2020 Series including;
- 4 direction armrests adjustments
- Full backrest recline
- Excellent Class 4 hydraulics for adjusting the chair position
- Aluminum wheelbase
- Built-in lumbar support on the Titan and Titan XL
Our 2020 Secretlab Titan review above covers the features and comfort of this model, and you can also watch our 2020 Secretlab Omege review, which outlines the features on the slightly smaller model.
If you need help deciding which Secretlab gaming chair is right for you, we cover the differences in the video below and dive into what sets each apart in this comparison.
You can pre-order the Secretlab SoftWeave Black3 today directly from Secretlab in Omega, Titan, and Titan XL.
