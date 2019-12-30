18 Best MacBook Pro Cases and Covers in 2020

Here are the best MacBook Pro cases and covers to keep your shiny new MacBook Pro safe, free of scratches and to customize it with new colors. Apple only lets you choose the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar in silver and space gray, but you can customize the look easily with a new MacBook Pro skin or case. This also includes a good selection of MacBook Pro sleeves.

The best 2016, 2017, 2018 or 2019 MacBook Pro 13-inch and 15-inch cases and covers protect your $1,299 to $7,000 purchase for a fraction of the cost. I’ll show you my favorite MacBook Pro cases, skins, and covers that fit a variety of needs and styles. If you buy a MacBook Pro in 2019 you are buying one of these models.

Even if you put your MacBook Pro in a bag, a slim cover or skin can help prevent scratches and other damage. Not only will this keep your MacBook pro looking nice, but it will also help resale value down the road. This is a great gift to give, or it is a great thing to buy as soon as you get a new MacBook Pro. It will protect it and keep it looking like new for years.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

You will find a limited selection of MacBook Pro cases and sleeves at the Apple Store, but for the best products and biggest range in fashion, function, and colors you will want to look online.

Why You Can Trust Me: I’ve spent the last decade testing bags and sleeves for notebooks, tablets, and phones. I’ve tested and tortured more bags than I can count. I regularly rotate through sleeves, messenger bags and cases for the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air to test usability and durability.

Best New MacBook Pro Cases, Covers & Sleeves

Woolnut Leather MacBook Pro Sleeve – $99 dbrand MacBook Pro Skin – $24.95 to $56.54 Moshi iGlaze – $54.99 STM Knit Glove MacBook Pro Sleeve – $29 Skinit MacBook Pro Skins – $29.99 SF Bags Maxwell Sleeve for MacBook Pro – $99.99 Mission Mercantile Laptop Sleeve – $130 Gelaskins Custom MacBook Pro Skin – $30 ProCase MacBook Pro Sleeve – $18.99 Pad & Quill Valet Luxury Laptop Bag – $159 Tom Bihn Cache & Brain Bag – $40 Speck Presidio CLEAR for MacBook Pro – $53.88 SF Bags VERO Leather Sleeve for MacBook Pro – $119 Colorware MacBook Pro Skins – $79 Skinit MacBook Pro Skins – $29.95 Pelican Rugged MacBook Pro Case – $58.16 Betabrand Concealed MacBook Pro Sleeve/Backpack – $78 Cover-Up Wood MacBook Pro Skin – $59

These are the best sleeves, cases, and skins you can buy for the MacBook Pro to protect your laptop and add style and personality to your new Apple laptop. You should also check out our Best MacBook Pro accessories.