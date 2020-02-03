10 Best Surface Pro Alternatives in 2020

There are Surface Pro alternatives that offer lower prices, more battery life, more storage and include the accessories you need for a Surface Pro experience on the go. Whether you are looking for a Surface Pro 7 alternative, more features than on the now budget Surface Pro 6 or you just need to save some cash, this is the ultimate list you need to check out.

We recognize that there’s more than just the newest models, so if you are still looking older models you’ll find some Surface Pro 5 and Pro 5 alternatives in this listing.

The Surface Pro 6 is a great device, and the Surface Pro 7 is a nice upgrade, but there are a lot of options in 2020 if you want a Windows device that offers a little more.

Surface Pro alternatives deliver longer battery life and more ports while keeping the same design as Microsoft’s Surface Pro. These devices have keyboard covers for typing documents and interacting with Windows with a touchpad instead of their touchscreen. Every Surface Pro alternative that we recommend can run Microsoft Office 365, iTunes and every other desktop app that you use on your laptop or desktop today. The best Surface Pro 7 alternatives have USB ports, two cameras and a digital pen for you to take notes and draw with. Most of these also have a USB C port like the Surface Pro 7.

Many of these Windows 10 2-in-1s cost less than Microsoft’s latest model. That’s what really makes them exciting. Some of these more affordable models include a pen and a keyboard cover, which are all extra on the Surface Pro 7. This lets you get going with your new tablet without extra purchases. Compare that to the $129.99-$159.99 you must spend on a Surface Type Cover to use the Surface Pro as a laptop away from home. The Surface Pen costs another $99.99. The cheapest Surface Pro you can buy today starts at $699 for the Surface Pro 6 and $899 for the Surface Pro 7.

Some of the best Surface Pro alternatives are essentially clones that are cheaper and have a different logo on the back. Other rivals are more durable and stylish. Many of these Windows 2-in-1s use USB C and Thunderbolt 3 ports to sync your smartphone or connect to a dock with a single cable. A few rivals dump the Surface Pro’s Windows Hello camera for a fingerprint reader that’s more convenient when using them as a tablet instead of a laptop. You cannot get a Surface Pro 7 LTE yet, but you can find integrated LTE on the best Surface Pro alternatives.

As you consider these alternatives to Surface Pro, keep these things in mind. Microsoft replaced the Surface Pro 4 with the 2017 Surface Pro, aka the new Surface Pro, in early 2017. This was essentially the Surface Pro 5. The Surface Pro 5 delivered a more sensitive screen, longer battery life and as of early 2018 was available with LTE connections. You can still buy the 2017 Surface Pro at retailers alongside the Surface Pro 6 and the Surface Pro 7.

If cost is why you’re looking for Surface Pro alternatives, use Microsoft’s Student and Military Discount to save money on the Surface Pro 7. This discount gets students, parents, teachers and military personnel 10% off any Surface. The military portion of this discount applies to active duty, former and retired service members and their families. With these savings, a Surface Pro 7 starts at $809.10 instead of $899. That’s pretty generous compared to other store discounts. Parents of kids in school as young as kindergarten age can use this discount. You can check out the latest Surface deals at Microsoft.

With Surface All Access you can buy a Surface Pro starting at $41.62 a month for 24 months with 0% APR. This includes a Type Cover and Office 365.

Best Surface Pro Alternatives

ThinkPad X1 Tablet – $1,730 Samsung Galaxy TabPro S – $849 Surface Pro with LTE – $1,335.76 Surface Pro X – $999.99 Surface Go – $419.95 Dell Latitude 7200 2-in-1 Business Laptop – $919 Surface Pro 6 – $699 HP Elite X2 – $1,499.99 Surface Book 2 – $1,049 HP Envy X2 – $799.99

