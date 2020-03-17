30 Best Offline Android Games to Play Without Internet

These are the best offline Android games worth playing in 2020. Fun games you can enjoy on your Galaxy, Pixel phone, tablet or Chromebook anywhere and everywhere. Whether you’re away on a vacation, a subway commute, or enjoying the wild outdoors, these games don’t need the internet, WiFi or any cell service.

These days most games need a data connection to work. That’s how Fortnite adds your skin and finds players, how Pokemon spawns new monsters or Clash of Clans loads your village. So while most games need internet, if you’re on a flight without it there are other addicting games to try.

After digging through the Google Play Store these are the best offline Android games available right now. Games you’ll want to have ready or buy for upcoming flights, travel, or anything else really.

Additionally, these are great games for your kids to play on a tablet. Most Android tablets don’t have a SIM card like your phone and only work on WiFi. If you’re in the car for a road trip, or on a plane, your kid’s tablet can still play these games.

Keep in mind that some of the games on our list need internet access at least once. Requiring WiFi to install the game and download any additional files or connect to Google Play. Basically, you’ll want to open the game once at home or the hotel, where you have internet access, just to make sure it’s all good. After you do this once you’re all set and can take your trip or start an adventure.

Best Offline Android Games

You can stay entertained or kill some time with fun games like Altos Adventure, Grand Theft Auto, Minecraft, Fallout: Shelter and more without the internet. Or, play casual games like Angry Birds, Subway Surfers, or Plants vs Zombies.

However, our list also details some great games you’ve probably never heard of or didn’t know worked offline. Including BADLANDS, Cut the Rope, Crashlands, Adventure Llama, Pac-Man 256, and even the popular NCIS: Hidden Crimes. Even, the popular shooter game Dead Trigger 2 doesn’t need WiFi. In total, we found 30 different games from several genres and have something for everyone.

You can find more info about each game and a link to download them in our slideshow below. Keep in mind that these are in no particular order. So play anything that sounds interesting, download a few to take with you on your next vacation.