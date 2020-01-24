15 Best OnePlus 7 Pro Cases (2020)

These are the best OnePlus 7 Pro cases worth buying in 2020. With a big 6.67-inch bezel-free screen and glass covering both the front and the back, protection is highly recommended. Plus, cases will help you keep a grip on this slippery phone. These cases also fit the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G.

In our search for smartphone protection we found several great cases for under $8, which is better than spending $200+ to fix a broken or shattered screen. Additionally, you can spend a few more dollars on something extra durable, or on a case made by OnePlus themselves.

Choose from thin cases, clear cases, kickstand and wallet cases, rugged cases or even military-grade protection below.

While the OnePlus 7 Pro is an affordable phone and available for under $600, it’s still expensive enough that you’ll want to keep it protected so it lasts.

Our first recommendation is always a durable case from a trusted brand, but even a cheap $8 TPU case from Amazon is better than nothing. Cheap cases that will help keep it safe from any accidents or life’s daily hazards.

We even have a few clear cases for those that want to see the beautiful Nebula Blue color option shine through. So, if you’re still using this phone, these are the best OnePlus 7 cases available so far from Spigen, Speck, Tudia and other trusted manufacturers. Buy one today and ensure your phone lasts long enough for you to wait for the OnePlus 8T that’s on the way.