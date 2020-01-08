Best Galaxy Note 9 Cases in 2020

These are the best Galaxy Note 9 cases available right now to protect your big phone and its 6.4-inch curved display. With an all-glass design and curved edges on the front and the back, we highly recommend you get a case. Here are some of your top options.

Our video below gives you a good look at a rugged Tech21 case, which is one of several styles worth considering. Whether you’re looking for cheap Galaxy Not e9 cases, a rugged case, or even something with a built-in wallet or kickstand we have you covered. We’ve found cases for as low as $9, which is a lot better than spending over $200 to fix your broken phone or screen. Basically, be smart and get a case.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

While we recommend investing in a quality case from Samsung or a popular trusted brand like Speck, even a cheap $10 TPU case is better than nothing. You’ll want some sort of protection with a phone this big and slippery. And if you don’t want to cover the premium Galaxy Note 9 design or that fancy blue color, we have some clear cases for you to consider.

Remember, this is a big heavy phone. A case will help prevent damage or scratches to the dual cameras on the back, keep that 6.4-inch screen safe from life’s daily hazards, and make the phone easier to hold. That last one is important, too. Keeping the phone comfortably in your hand.

Below, scroll through our slideshow of top Galaxy Note 9 cases from the best brands like Spigen, Otterbox, Tech21, Speck, Urban Armor Gear, Samsung, and even real wood cases. Then, before you go, take a peek at these 40 Galaxy Note 9 tips and tricks. The upcoming Galaxy Note Android 10 update will breathe new life into your phone, so ensure it lasts by keeping it protected from daily mayhem.