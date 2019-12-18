15 Best Galaxy S10 Cases Available Right Now

These are the best Samsung Galaxy S10 cases worth buying right now to keep your fancy phone safe and the screen scratch-free. With curved glass on both the front and the back, a case is almost necessary to protect your phone from life’s daily hazards.

Below we recommend everything from Galaxy S10 thin cases, cheap options to heavy-duty protection. We even have thin clear cases for those that typically don’t like cases. Not to mention wallet, kickstand, and even Galaxy S10 battery cases.

Additionally, we have great cases made by Samsung. Some of the cases we found are under $8, but more reputable brands or durable options cost a little more. Either way, you’ll want something to protect your phone.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

While we typically suggest quality and durable cases from a big-name brand first, even a cheap $9 TPU case from Amazon is better than nothing. Seriously, just use a case. Not to mention TPU cases are thin, light and usually work with wireless charging, that way you’re not losing features. That said, the more expensive cases will do a better job of protecting your phone.

Luckily, being Samsung’s newest phone you have dozens of cases and brands to choose from. And you’ll need one, too, especially if you don’t want to spend $200 to fix a broken screen.

This is a big, fancy, premium phone with tiny bezels and curved glass edges, which means it’s super fragile. Don’t let the first time you drop it be the last time you use your Galaxy S10. So, choose great protection from Spigen, Speck, Incipio, Olixar, Samsung, Nodus and more from our slideshow below. These are the best Galaxy S10 cases you can buy.