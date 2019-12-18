Accessories
15 Best Galaxy S10 Cases Available Right Now
These are the best Samsung Galaxy S10 cases worth buying right now to keep your fancy phone safe and the screen scratch-free. With curved glass on both the front and the back, a case is almost necessary to protect your phone from life’s daily hazards.
Below we recommend everything from Galaxy S10 thin cases, cheap options to heavy-duty protection. We even have thin clear cases for those that typically don’t like cases. Not to mention wallet, kickstand, and even Galaxy S10 battery cases.
Additionally, we have great cases made by Samsung. Some of the cases we found are under $8, but more reputable brands or durable options cost a little more. Either way, you’ll want something to protect your phone.
While we typically suggest quality and durable cases from a big-name brand first, even a cheap $9 TPU case from Amazon is better than nothing. Seriously, just use a case. Not to mention TPU cases are thin, light and usually work with wireless charging, that way you’re not losing features. That said, the more expensive cases will do a better job of protecting your phone.
Luckily, being Samsung’s newest phone you have dozens of cases and brands to choose from. And you’ll need one, too, especially if you don’t want to spend $200 to fix a broken screen.
This is a big, fancy, premium phone with tiny bezels and curved glass edges, which means it’s super fragile. Don’t let the first time you drop it be the last time you use your Galaxy S10. So, choose great protection from Spigen, Speck, Incipio, Olixar, Samsung, Nodus and more from our slideshow below. These are the best Galaxy S10 cases you can buy.
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
Latest
Featured
5 Reasons You Need a Robot Vacuum Cleaner in 2019
If you’ve been holding off on adding a robot vacuum to your house, now is the time to upgrade your...
18 Things the iPad Pro Can Do
The iPad Pro is a powerful tablet that can do way more than most people think. It’s no longer the...
J P SULLIVAN
04/16/2019 at 6:01 pm
My choice for S10 is the clear full protection TORRAS now on AMAZON which fits perfect.
Ajay
06/27/2019 at 3:56 am
Don’t want to make your Galaxy S10 heavier but Stylish? Then get a customized sticker for your phone.
Visit: https://www.skin4gadgets.com/products/customized-samsung-galaxy-s10-skin-sticker