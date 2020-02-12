10 Best Samsung Galaxy S20+ Cases (2020)

In this guide we’ve gathered a list of the best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus cases worth buying right now. If you couldn’t bring yourself to buy the expensive Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, you’ll still love the Galaxy S20+ and need to keep it protected.

Before your pre-order arrives you’ll want to buy a case from our list below. These are the top Galaxy S20 Plus cases we’ve found in several different styles. From rugged cases, thin cases, and even a wallet case. Some even have built-in kickstands so you can enjoy that fancy new screen. Here are a few we can comfortably recommend.

The Best Galaxy S20 Plus Cases

Spigen Neo Hybrid Case – $15

Ringke Fusion X Case – $8

Caseology Parallax Rugged – $14

Smartish Galaxy S20 Wallet Case – $20

Totallee Ultra-Thin Case – $35

X-Doria Defense Shield – $30

Otterbox Commuter Series – $41

Speck Presidio Grip Case – $40

Spigen Liquid Air Armor – $11

UAG Plasma Rugged Case – $40

1. Spigen Neo Hybrid Case

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

$15 at Amazon

As always, our first recommendation is a Spigen case. A fan-favorite is the original Spigen Neo Hybrid, and it’s back for the Galaxy S20 series. It has a durable shock-absorbing TPU material that’s tough and lightweight, along with an extra layer of durable polycarbonate plastic that wraps around the sides and back of the phone. We love the brushed gunmetal color option shown above.

2. Ringke Fusion-X Case

$8 at Amazon

You’ll either love or hate the looks of the Ringke Fusion-X case, but that’s ok. Ringke uses a hard polycarbonate clear plastic for the mainframe, then covers the outer edges in a soft impact-resistant TPU material. It’s the best of both worlds while remaining thin, lightweight, yet super tough. This case will keep your new Galaxy S20+ safe from all of life’s daily hazards.

3. Caseology Parallax Rugged Case

$14 at Amazon

The Caseology Parallax is pretty neat with the wavy 3D pattern on the back which makes the phone easier to hold and grip. Plus, each Caseology has raised bezels for screen protection and easy-to-press buttons on the side. This case comes in a few fun colors and we’re loving this Aqua Green.

4. Smartish Galaxy S20 Wallet Case

$20 at Amazon

If you want one less thing to worry about and carry get the Smartish wallet case for the Galaxy S20+. They use a strong dual-layer design and reinforced corners with air-gap technology to keep the screen safe if you drop it. Then on the back, there’s a TPU frame capable of holding 2-3 credit/debit or ID cards, plus cash if you’re still that old-school.

5. Totallee Ultra-Thin Case

$35 at Totallee

Totallee cases have no branding, no flair, and are quietly some of the best cases around. These are ultra-thin cases that don’t offer a ton of protection, but if you just want a little peace of mind, try one of these.

6. X-Doria Defense Shield

$30 at Amazon

Those looking for a rugged, durable, tough case consider the Defense Shield. This case meets MIL-STD-810G specs for a 10ft drop protection rating, which isn’t a bad idea when the phone is huge, slippery, and costs so much money. We like the clear hard plastic back and soft bumper corners for drop-protection. Plus, you’ll love the oversized buttons and the anodized aluminum outer frame.

7. Otterbox Commuter Series

$41 at Otterbox

Otterbox needs no introduction, as they’re one of the most popular case brands around. The Otterbox Commuter series is rugged, tough, but also super bulky. However, most people that buy Otterbox already know what they’re getting into, and expect a big thick case as long as it keeps the screen from breaking when they drop their phone. So, if you’re clumsy, get this.

8. Speck Presidio Grip Case

$40 at Speck

Surely you’ve seen Speck cases in almost every carrier retail store throughout the US. That’s because they’re great cases that will absolutely keep your Galaxy S20+ safe. Each Speck case uses a dual-layer design with a soft TPU inner core and a hard polycarbonate outside shell. Then, cutouts in the frame allow that soft TPU to squeeze through and give you a better grip. That design gives it a 13-ft drop protection rating, too.

9. Spigen Liquid Air Armor

$11 at Amazon

The case I bought for my Galaxy S20+ is the Spigen Liquid Air Armor. It has an awesome textured diamond pattern on the back that’s just the right depth to look good and give me extra grip without being irritating. Spigen cases are thin, flexible, protect the screen with raised edges and they have the easiest buttons to press, which is important to me. Or, get the Tough Armor with a built-in kickstand.

10. UAG Pathfinder Series Case

$40 at UAG

Last but not least is the UAG Pathfinder with its sweet army green color option. UAG cases have a design you’ll love or hate, but it’s one of the thinnest and most durable cases on our list. Basically, it’s worth the price if you can handle the looks. Each UAG case has a soft featherlight and flexible impact-resistant core, plus textured traction grips on the sides for comfort. They use oversized easy-to-press buttons and claim these cases will protect your Galaxy S20+ from a 10-ft drop. They have several colors and styles to choose from, but this one is our favorite.

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ is brand new and just got announced, so we’ll keep an eye out for more cases and protection in the coming weeks and months. For now, buy a case from our list below and have it ready for the day your new phone arrives.