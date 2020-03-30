Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered: 5 Things You Need to Know in 2020

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered release date may arrive on March 31st.

There is a listing on the PlayStation Store and we’re seeing some people reportedly playing Modern Warfare 2 Remastered.

In 2016 Activision bundled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered with a special edition of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, later selling it as a standalone game for $40 in 2017.

This is what you need to know about the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered release date and potential upgrades.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Release Date

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered release date is March 31st according to the now pulled PlayStation Store listing.

A report from Eurogamer claims this is not a mistake and that the release will arrive this week.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Price

When the listing was up, we saw Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered listed for €25, which is about $27 USD.

Expect to see a U.S. price of around $25, which makes sense considering this is reportedly only for the single-player mode of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Game Modes

This is the single player version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. That means no online component, but the good news for many users is that this does include the No Russian level in the campaign.

In case you were wondering…. No Russian is still in Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, and it's not changed. (Users in Germany on PS4 are already playing it; credit: @Racerize) pic.twitter.com/xGYICie2qQ — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) March 30, 2020

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Graphics

With a remaster you can expect a big upgrade to the graphics. The listing originally stated that the new campaign includes, “completely remastered with improved textures, animations, physical rendering, HDR lighting, and more.”

The video above showing the differences between Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and the Remastered version gives you an idea of what you can expect.