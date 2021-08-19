Call of Duty Vanguard: Which Edition to Buy?

The Call of Duty: Vanguard release date is confirmed for November and that means pre-orders have begun. If you’re thinking about buying the new Call of Duty right now, you’ll want to pick the right edition for your budget and interest level.

Activision and Sledgehammer have revealed the 2021 version of Call of Duty and Vanguard will take players back to the battlefields of World War 2.

The game’s release date is currently scheduled for November 5th and it will be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on Battle.net.

Fortunately, you’ll be able to try a portion of the game before that thanks to the Call of Duty: Vanguard open beta. The beta will launch sometime before November 5th, likely in October, and it will give you access to a portion of the game ahead of its arrival this fall.

There are currently three Call of Duty: Vanguard editions: a standard version, a Cross-Gen Bundle, and an Ultimate Edition. Each comes with a different set of bonuses.

If you decide to pre-order a copy of Call of Duty: Vanguard, you’ll want to pick the edition that best suits your needs. Each has its pros and cons and in this guide we’ll walk you through each edition and we’ll also tell you about the key differences between a physical and digital copy of the game.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Standard Edition

The Call of Duty: Vanguard standard edition is the most basic version of the game and it’s also the cheapest. It’ll cost you $59.99 without a deal.

If you pre-order a copy of the game you’ll get early access to the Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer beta, a Mastercraft Blueprint in BOCW/WZ, Operator Arthur Kingsley in BOCW/WZ, and a Frontline Weapons Pack.

There aren’t a ton of Call of Duty: Vanguard deals out there right now, but we should see some offers popup in the weeks leading up to the game’s release date in November. Who should buy the standard Call of Duty: Vanguard edition? Those who are more concerned with price rather than the latest and greatest features.

Those who want early access to the MP beta. PS5 and Xbox Series X owners can buy a digital version of the Standard Edition, but it will run via backwards compatibility which means it won’t take advantage of next-gen upgrades. You can pre-order it right now at various retailers like GameStop.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen Bundle

If you own an Xbox Series X or PS5, or you’re planning to upgrade to a PS5 or Xbox Series X later this year, there’s the Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen bundle.

The Cross-Gen Bundle is $69.99 and it comes with the pre-order bonuses along with a few additional bonuses. This bundle includes Vanguard for PS4/PS5 or Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S, early access to the beta, Mastercraft Blueprint in BOCW/WZ, Operator Arthur Kingsley in BOCW/WZ, Frontline Weapons Pack, and five hours of 2x Weapon XP.

So who should opt for Call of Duty: Vanguard Gold Edition?

PS5/Xbox Series X|S owners or those who plan to upgrade to a new console.

People who want an XP boost.

Note that if you pre-order the Digital Standard Edition of Call of Duty: Vanguard, you will have the option to upgrade to the Cross-Gen Bundle separately and at a later time. This will give you access to the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S version of the game.

You can pre-order it right now at various retailers like GameStop.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Ultimate Edition

And then there’s the Call of Duty: Vanguard Ultimate Edition which is even more expensive. It will cost you $99.99 without a deal.

The Call of Duty: Vanguard Ultimate Edition comes with everything from the Standard edition and Cross-Gen Bundle, but you also get some additional extras.

These include 5 Hours of Player 2XP, Task Force One Pack (3 Operator Skins, 3 Weapon Blueprints w/ Tracer Rounds), and the game’s Battle Pass Bundle. The Battle Pass redemption applies to one season of Vanguard Battle Pass only.

If you pre-order the Ultimate Edition from the in-game Black Ops Cold War or Warzone stores, you’ll be rewarded with 10 Battle Pass Tier Skips which can be immediately used in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

So who should buy the Call of Duty: Vanguard Ultimate Edition?

People who know they’re going to invest a ton of time in Vanguard.

People who love customizing their characters.

People who want an XP boost.

You can pre-order it right now at Microsoft or Sony.

Call of Duty: Vanguard: Digital vs. Physical

Like most games, Call of Duty: Vanguard comes in physical and digital formats. Unfortunately, there isn’t a disc version for Windows PC. That said, here are a few things to consider before you pick one or the other.

If you’re sick of discs cluttering up your house, you should go with a digital version. You’ll also want to go digital if discs sometimes go missing or get damaged in your home.

If you play a lot of different games and don’t want to pull the disc out every time you want to play, go with a digital copy. Downloading a digital copy means you’ll have easy access to the game every time you start up your machine.

If you want to play the game ASAP in November, purchase a digital copy. You can pre-load the game ahead of its release date which lets you to start playing the second it goes live on your platform of choice.

There are also a few reasons to go with a physical copy of Call of Duty: Vanguard.

If you buy a physical copy you’ll be able to sell it to GameStop or a reseller like Craigslist or eBay if you get tired of it down the road.

You’ll also be able to lend your copy out to friends or family members when you decide to move onto another game.

