Common Madden 21 Problems & How to Fix Them

This is how to fix Madden 21 problems on PS4, Xbox One, and PC so that you can start playing Madden 21 without waiting for EA to fix issues or issue an update.

The Madden 21 release date is this week for all versions, with some players getting access tonight while others will need to wait until Friday. You can already play on EA Play, which is going smoothly now, but we did run into errors when starting.

The good news is that you can fix many Madden 21 problems on your own, especially issues with the trial, slow downloads, and even some of the MUT problems. In other cases, you may need to wait for EA to issue an update or push a server-side bug fix.

Here are the most common Madden 21 problems and how you can fix them to get back to playing.

How to Fix Madden 21 Download Problems

A common issue is slow Madden 21 downloads or failed downloads. If you cannot download your copy of Madden 21 or the updates needed to make your physical copy work, there are some steps you can take.

The first thing to try is pausing your download and resuming. This often helps on the PS4, but it can help on other devices as well. On PS4 go to downloads, press X to pause, and then again to restart. On Xbox One, go to Games & Apps, choose the Queue and then on Madden 19 press the three lines button on your controller and choose pause installation. After a few seconds, resume the download.

If possible stop watching movies or using your Internet for other activities while the download takes place. Check your overall Internet speed and reliability. Can you do other things on your device or on your network? If not, you may need to restart your router and your modem. To do this, unplug both from power, then plug the modem back in, and when it is connected plug your router back in.

How to fix Madden 21 Installation Problems

A very common issue is not being able to install Madden 21 on your console or PC. This is often very easy to fix.

The first thing to try is restarting your console or PC. This is simple and will fix most installation problems. We’ve even seen it fix a dirty disk error.

Do you have enough space for Madden 21 on your hard drive? Check to see if there is enough room in the storage settings, and if needed delete an older game or buy a new external hard drive.

You can also try clearing the system cache to solve Madden 21 installation problems. If you clear the local saved games on Xbox One, you will lose progress unless you have them synced to the cloud.

On the Xbox One: Settings -> All Settings -> System -> Storage -> Clear local saved games. Once this is done, go to Settings -> All Settings -> Network -> Network Settings -> Go offline. Now restart your Xbox One by holding the power button for 10 seconds and try installing the game while you are offline. When finished, connect to the Internet and install any updates.

On the PS4, you can clear the PS4 Cache manually by turning the console off, unplugging it for a minute and then plugging it back in.

If nothing else works, you can try deleting the Madden 21 installation that failed and starting over from scratch.

How to Fix EA Play Madden 21 Trial Issues

Are you running into problems using your Madden 21 trial? If you’ve been able to download and install the game, but it is not working now, you should try restarting your console or PC.

We haven’t seen widespread issues, but if you cannot get the trial, you should restart your device and then check the EA Play app again. If you see an error that you used your trial up when you didn’t you should reach out to EA, but they typically cannot help you much.

Make sure you quit the game fully when you are done playing the trial so that you don’t end up in a bad situation.

How to Fix Missing Madden 21 Bonus Items

If you run into issues finding your Madden 21 bonus items, you need to double-check in the MUT section of the game. Almost all of the in-game bonuses are in Madden Ultimate Team. Depending on the version you buy and from where, you may need to redeem a code.

Open Madden 21, go to Ultimat Team. Now go to Unopened Packs, and you should see your content there. If you don’t, it may be due to sharing the game. If you share with friends only the first player gets the bonus items.

When this issue happened in previous years the way to fix it on the Xbox One was to;

Turn the Xbox completely off. Unplug the power cable for 2-3 minutes. Plug the cable in, turn the Xbox on and open Madden. Go to MUT, to Store and Claim Packs even if it says 0.

It’s worth a try, and if that doesn’t solve the issue then you can contact EA Help.

How to Fix Madden 21 Lag and Connection Issues

If you run into Madden 21 lag, connection errors, or aren’t able to use voice chat, you may need to adjust settings on your network.

Before you go that far, it is a good idea to restart your console, router, and even your modem. This can solve a lot of issues without messing with your router.

If that doesn’t help, you can try opening ports on your PC or console. Here is a rundown of the ports to open.