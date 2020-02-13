Editorials
16 Common Netflix Problems & Fixes
This guide will show you how to fix many common Netflix problems without waiting for Netflix support to get back to you with a solution. Sometimes Netflix is down, but most of the time when you see a Netflix error or cannot stream, it is something you can fix.
When you find yourself asking, “Is Netflix down?” or “Why do I have these Netflix problems?” on a regular basis this guide will help you fix the issue so you can get back to watching Netflix. We’ll also explain how to reset Netflix and what to do if you can’t download Netflix movies on iPhone or Android.
We’ll cover Netflix error codes, Netflix connection problems and common Netflix problems on iPhone, iPad, Android, and PC. We’ll also walk through steps to take if you have trouble streaming Netflix to your Apple TV, PS4, Xbox One, and other connected devices.
If you always have trouble in streaming in a specific room, you may need a better router
We don’t see Netflix down for extended periods for all users, but there are many places you can run into a problem that will interrupt your streaming session on Netflix when other apps and your Internet work just fine.
We’ll walk through a collection of Netflix problems with specific fixes, and fixes that you need to try when you simply cannot stream Netflix, but you have a problem.
Is Netflix Down?
We often see people asking if Netflix is down because they see one of the following Netflix errors.
- Sorry, we are unable to reach the Netflix service. Please try again later or visit www.netflix.com
- Cannot Connect to Netflix
- Cannot reach Netflix.com
- Netflix is Not Available
- Netflix is Unavailable
- Unable to Connect to Netflix
- Android Error: Connection Failed
If you want to find out if Netflix is down, you can use DownDetector to see where people are having trouble using Netflix.
If Netflix is down according to this service or there is a huge spike in complaints it may not be worth continuing right now as system-wide problems will require a fix from Netflix. You can try to reset your connection or test on a cell phone connection to see if there is a local problem, but it may be bigger than that.
You can also see recent Netflix problems on the Netflix CS Twitter feed, where the company recently confirmed problems searching Netflix, Netflix streaming problems, issues with Netflix on Smart TVs or the Apple TV and other bugs that can ruin your plans. This is as close to an official Netflix status page as you will find.
It is possible that Netflix is down, but it is also very possible that there is a Netflix problem that starts in your home, with your Internet connection or on the way to Netflix Servers. Here’s how you can fix these common Netflix Problems.
How to Fix Netflix Streaming Problems: Bad Quality or Loads Slowly
If Netflix streaming problems prevent you from enjoying your show you may see bad quality video or it may simply take a long time to actually start the show.
This is likely due to a bad internet connection. This can happen at home, but it is also very common when on a shared Internet connection. You can run a Speedtest on your device to see if you have the minimum required speed for SD and HD quality.
Here’s how to fix many Netflix streaming problems.
- Restart your iPhone, Smart TV, Game Console or whatever device you are using to stream Netflix.
- Restart your Router. Unplug your wireless router from power for 60 seconds then plug it back in.
- Restart Your Modem. Unplug the modem from your Internet company for 30 to 60 seconds.
- Check the WiFi Router Location. If your router is hidden behind something, move it to a higher place and out from behind items.
If you still have issues, you can try directly connecting your device to the modem from your ISP with an Ethernet cable to figure out if your router is the problem or if it is an issue with the company you pay for Internet access. Many times the company you pay to get online will blame your router, so trying this step will let you see where the fault is and get support from them on the phone.
If your router is old, you may need to upgrade to a newer router or whole-home WiFi setup that can cover bigger homes.
How To Fix Netflix App Crashing
We often hear from friends asking, “Why does the Netflix app keep crashing?” It’s very frustrating, but you can fix it quite easily in most cases. The exact solution will depend on what you are trying to watch Netflix on.
The first thing you should try on any device is to restart the app. If that fails, you need to restart the device by turning it off and back on. This works for TVs, Blu-Ray players, and phones.
if that doesn’t fix the Netflix app crashing you will need to dive deeper into the problem. If you are on a phone, tablet or a streaming box like the Apple TV, you should try to uninstall the app, restart your device and then reinstall Netflix.
On Smart TVs and on some blu-ray devices you should sign out of the Netflix app and then try signing back in. You can also check for updates to the app with your manufacturer.
If your Netflix app crashes and you have the Linksys RE6500 AC1200 Wireless Range Extender at your house, you need to update that firmware. Netflix is aware of this issue and the fix is upgrading the range extender. Here’s more on what to do if your Netflix app is crashing.
How to Fix Netflix 4K Problems
You need a TV that supports 4K, and optionally HDR, a device that can stream Netflix in 4K HDR and a fast enough internet connection to use Netflix in 4K. You will also need to subscribe to the most expensive Netflix plan. Some users will run into Netflix 4K problems due to one of these issues. You also need to be watching a show or movie that is available in Ultra HD. Most Netflix originals and some other shows are part of this collection.
Check to make sure you are on the plan with Ultra HD and 4 screens of streaming. You can check your plan with this link.
Check your Internet connection speed. Netflix recommends 25Mbps down or faster to stream 4K.
If you have those setup and aren’t getting 4K or 4K HDR, you need to check the device you are streaming from. A 4K Smart TV will stream in 4K if you meet the options above, but older Apple TV, Fire TV, and other streaming devices will not unless they explicitly support 4K streaming. You may need to buy a new device or stream from a device like your TV, Xbox One S, Xbox One X or a cable box that supports Netflix 4K.
If you are using the right TV, streaming box and plan, but you still do not see the Ultra HD icon next to a movie, you should check the HDMI cables. You may need to plug into a different port. Some TVs only support the right set of standards with a single connection. Your TV and the streaming device need to support HDCP 2.2 to watch Ultra HD content. Here’s more on what devices support 4K on Netflix.
How to Fix Netflix Movies Won’t Download
You may run into problems with the new Netflix feature that lets you download movies to your iPhone, iPad or Android phone.
Before you look for fixes, make sure you are on iOS 8.0 or higher or Android 4.4.2 or higher and on the latest version of Netflix.
If you are jailbroken or rooted you may have problems downloading Netflix movies. Netflix won’t let you download on these devices.
When you experience Netflix download problems on devices that are approved, you need to check to make sure the Netflix app is updated, that you have enough storage and that your Internet connection is working.
On Android, you may also run into problems with some phones like Huawei, Honor and other brands that aren’t listed on the HD streaming support page.
How to Reset Netflix
If you have Netflix problem on your Smart TV, PS4, Xbox One or other connected device you can try entering the following code on your device.
Open Netflix and then use your remote to enter, “Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Up, Up, Up, Up”
When this opens, you should see an option to deactivate Netflix. From here you can sign back in like new. Sometimes this will clear up annoying problems with your service on consoles.
How to Fix Netflix Connection Problems
If you cannot connect to Netflix at all, you should check to see if you can visit other websites on that computer or device. Assuming you are able to visit other websites we can attempt to fix the Netflix connection problems.
Users who are on a mobile device should switch to cellular or WiFi to see if that will fix the problem. Sometimes you are on a bad connection and switching to the other form of connectivity that your phone offers will start Netflix.
Other common steps are restarting the Netflix app, restarting your device or uninstalling and re-installing Netflix. Use this guide to troubleshoot your specific device when you can’t connect to Netflix.
How to Fix Netflix Error 1011 & 1012
Two of the most common Netflix problems on iPhone or iPad is Netflix Error 1011 and Netflix Error 1012.
If you already went through the connection troubleshooting listed above, you may need to take additional steps to fix the problem. Here’s a step by step guide to fix Netflix iPhone problems.
The first thing to try is resetting the Netflix app. Open your iPhone Settings -> Scroll down until you see Netflix -> Tap on Netflix -> Tap on Reset -> Press your Home Button. Open Netflix again and sign back in.
If that doesn’t fix the problem try restarting your iPhone or iPad. If that fails, the next step is to long-press on the Netflix app and delete it. You can then install it again.
If that fails, turn your home network off and back on and try another Internet connection.
How to Fix Netflix Error 12001
Android Netflix problems are also common and normally include the Netflix Error 12001. When you see this it means that the data on your device is out of date and needs cleared.
The first thing to try is restarting your Android, but if that doesn’t work you will need to clear the Netflix data from your device.
Go to your Android Settings -> Application Manager (Apps or Applications) -> Tap on Netflix -> Tap on Clear Data -> Tap OK.
If that fails, you can try a different wireless connection or contact Netflix for support.
How to Fix Netflix Error 1016
Another common Netflix problem that iPhone and iPad users may run into will show the error code 1016. This happens when you cannot get a good internet connection.
The first thing to try is resetting the iPhone or iPad connection. Swipe down from the corner on your home screen and tap on the airplane icon. Wait 30 seconds or so and then tap on the airplane icon again to turn it off.
Try Netflix again to see if this fixed your problem. If not you can try restarting the device, your network or using another Internet connection.
How to Fix Too Many Users on Netflix
If you share your Netflix password with others or if you suddenly lose your connection you may see a message stating, “Your Netflix account is in use on another device. Please stop playing on other devices to continue. Visit Netflix.com/help for more information.”
If this happens because you lost connection to the Internet or power suddenly it should go away on its own, but it can take up to two hours.
You can check to see who is connected to your account. Many plans only include the ability to use one or two screens at a time. If you need more screens you might need to upgrade to a more expensive plan.
If you need to disconnect someone who you don’t want to share your account with any more you can change your password and then go to the Netflix website, My Account, Sign Out of All Devices. This may take several hours to complete.
How to Reset Netflix Password
You will likely need to change your Netflix password at some point and this will walk you through how to do that if you can still log in and how to get a new Netflix password if you forgot your login information.
On the website log in to Netflix and click on My Account. Next, click on Change password. Enter your old password once and your new password twice.
Here, you can choose if users will need to sign in again with the new password or not. If you are trying to kick someone off your account or worried about unauthorized access this is an option you want to check.
If you forgot your Netflix password you can reset it by clicking Forgot password on the Netflix login page. You can choose to reset by email, text or a voice call.
How to Fix Netflix Suspicious Sign-In Problems
You may receive an email from Netflix with the subject, “Netflix Password reset required” and directing you to create a new Netflix password. If you get an email that says the following, you need to take action.
“We have detected a suspicious sign-in to your Netflix account. Your Netflix account may have been compromised by a website or a service not associated with Netflix. Just to be safe and prevent any further unauthorized access of your account, we’ve reset your password.”
We don’t recommend clicking any of the links in the email since there is always a chance that a scammer is posing as Netflix. Instead, we suggest you go to Netflix and choose to forgot your password to get a reset link sent to you.
From there you can make a new password. If you re-used that password it is a good idea to change it on those services or websites as well.
How to Fix Netflix Apple TV Problems
If you cannot watch Netflix on your Apple TV, you may need to take action to fix problems playing Netflix movies.
Assuming you can already use your Apple TV to connect to other Internet services you can try to restart your Apple TV. Unplug int from the Internet and from the TV for a minute and then plug int back in and turn everything back on. This will solve many problems.
If that fails, you should sign out. if you see an error on your screen press the play button and then choose sign out or deactivate.
If you see the error when you are watching a movie, press menu. When you see the Who’s Watching Netflix message you can choose Sign out. Sign back in after these tasks and see if it works.
If all else fails, you may need to update your Apple TV to newer software. Use this guide to update your Apple TV.
You may also want to upgrade to the Apple TV 4K to get Dolby Atmos and 4K streaming support.
How to Fix Netflix PS4 Problems
Users who run into PS4 Netflix problems, but who can still use other Internet apps and services on the PS4 should try to reinstall the Netflix app.
Go to the TV & Video screen on your PS4. Press the Option button on the controller. Choose Delete then OK.
After you delete it the Netflix icon will still be on your screen. Select it and it will re-download. After it completes sign in and start streaming.
How to Fix Xbox One Netflix Problems
If you experience Xbox One Netflix problems there are a few steps you can take immediately to fix the issues.
The first thing to try is to completely turn off your Xbox One for 15 to 30 seconds. This will fix most problems with the app.
If that fails you should open the Netflix app, press the Xbox One menu button on the controller and choose Settings -> Log Out. Now log back in and see if it works.
For users who still cannot use Netflix, it’s time to uninstall the app and then search for the app and re-install it.
How to Fix Netflix Black Screen Problems
When you try to stream Netflix on your Mac or PC and see a black screen there are several steps to take. Hopefully, within a few minutes, you can fix your Netflix black screen problems.
The first thing to do is to go to the Netflix Cookie Clearing website. This will sign you out of Netflix and remove some files from your computer. After completing this, go back to Netflix and sign in.
If this does not work, try closing your browser completely and then streaming. if that still doesn’t work try using Chrome or Firefox instead of Safari or Internet Explorer.
You may also need to uninstall the Silverlight Plugin from your computer. Use this guide to do that if you are on Windows or Mac.
Other problems may include Firefox plugins and antivirus software. If your antivirus software is out of date it may prevent Netflix from working.
Contact Netflix for Help with Netflix Problems
If you cannot solve your Netflix problems with our guide, you should ask Netflix for help. The company offers phone, chat and Twitter support.
You can often connect to someone at Netflix by phone or chat in less than five minutes and you can send a Tweet about your problem to @NetflixHelps and get support.
Samsung Galaxy Android 10 Update Info (2020)
With the Samsung Galaxy Android 10 update rolling out to some devices and new info starting to emerge, we want...
15 Exciting Things You Can Do With the New Moto 360
The new Moto 360 (3rd Gen) is a smartwatch that runs Wear OS and connects to your Android or iPhone...
ladyandbossy
10/15/2015 at 11:03 am
charles345
Olivia Anthony
03/05/2017 at 5:28 am
Benjamin Dover
06/22/2019 at 2:50 pm
yep..and why go through these gymnastics with netflix..all my other apps work–netflix drops..ridiculous..i have a fast internet connection.. i’m getting rid of them..
Liz
06/24/2019 at 6:50 pm
I couldn’t find a solution to my problem in this my search spyglass won’t work is there a way to contact Netflix do you know
McKayla Miller
11/29/2015 at 3:35 pm
annon
Kofod
12/13/2015 at 11:24 am
Tried but still no Netflix on my iPad
Jerry Engelbach
12/19/2015 at 5:11 am
Everything works on all five of our computers and mobile devices except the movie services: Netflix, HBOGO, and Crackle.
Mike
12/20/2015 at 5:33 pm
John
02/21/2016 at 2:59 pm
wow! a whole two minutes. i bet you have no life anyway. did you lose two minutes of your precious netflix time? stop complaining you lazy piece of crap.
bl[email protected]
02/24/2016 at 1:44 pm
Oh, John, thank God you’re around. A redundant comment mocking the redundancy of a comment…… sigh…
JohnHasIssues
02/29/2016 at 9:47 pm
Clearly it is you, John, that does not have a life. Tell us: is it that you lack the intelligence to follow such technological topics, or that you haven’t gotten laid in a very long time that is reason for you trolling little comment?
Two words for you: Anger management.
Little boy.
johnhasissueshasissues
04/13/2017 at 10:23 am
That’s four words you mug.
Susan jones
01/18/2016 at 7:38 am
I can get Netflix on my IPad but not my tv ,was getting it awhile back but then it stopped it says no internet connection .I changed my internet connection to a stronger connection but I still can’t get Netflix on the tv
Becky
04/08/2016 at 5:24 pm
This is my prob too! Did u ever fig it out??? I’m about ready to return my tv
bobthortan
01/21/2016 at 4:57 pm
nothing helped, I clicked sign in and it goes to, start your free trial, so I goto click sign in again, put in data and still goes to start trial now
Victoria Lee
01/21/2016 at 7:35 pm
what # siverlight is to be used? I tried it 10 xs & it shows it on my downloads?
Justin
01/22/2016 at 5:45 pm
Useless. I have the new Apple TV, Netflix was working fine on both the TV and my iPad, then all of the sudden, when I’d try to use Netflix on my TV, I’d get the Netflix logo and loading circle to appear very briefly, then black screen. No error messages, nothing. When I’d exit and try to relaunch the application, all I’d get is a black screen. Seems to work fine on my iPad. I’ve reset my Apple TV, restarted my router, everything else works but that. Wtf?
emma
01/30/2016 at 1:28 am
Did you fix this by any chance cause that is exactly what ours is doing and it’s driving me crazy. Works fine on computer and downstairs tv but not upstairs??
Justin
01/30/2016 at 8:10 am
Yes, I did fix it. Uninstall the app on your Apple TV by going to the main screen. Sweep to enlarge the app like you would before starting, then hold the button down (instead of pressing to launch the application) and the app will start to shake. At that point, you want to delete it entirely. Then go ahead and reinstall it. Enter your info and you should be good to go. PITA, I know, but it worked. Let’s hope it’s not a regular occurrence.
Steve
03/04/2016 at 12:49 am
Thanks, Justin! The reinstall works! You’re a life saver!
Patricia Shears
01/24/2016 at 12:05 am
Need to know what Code nw-1-1000 is Also when Netflix is running why does it keep reloading.
Guy
01/24/2016 at 3:30 am
I get “error loading your movie lists” and didn’t find a solution here…
Susanne Shaw
01/30/2016 at 6:00 pm
This is a complete pain in the ass! FIX yourself, NETFLIX! I would like it working when I want it!
philico
02/07/2016 at 9:30 am
Totally useless advice. And Netflix support is useless too. I’m getting Netflix timeout issues on my Android devices but never on my Rokus. They are both on the same network. Netflix support blames the cable provider for throttling instead of their useless Android app. I’m tired of this blame game. I like my Android devices and I would like to keep them around. Anyone has any advice besides ditching Netflix on those devices?
Kathy Kincade
02/14/2016 at 9:47 am
Tried everything to fix error 139 but nothing works. Any advice would be appreciated !!!!!
Asia Spruell (@jazzylover678)
02/16/2016 at 4:22 pm
What can I do if it’s just loading forever but it never shows me anything it’s just Netflix in red letters and the little circle thingy moving underneath it, Yunno the loading symbol . What can I do if this is all is shows me ? I tried restarting my iPad and it shows the home page for a second then it like kicks me out of the app completely then when I try to go back to it it’s Shows the loading thing again but it never stops loading!! Someone please help me!!???
Canoe place
02/28/2016 at 2:36 pm
Netflix would no longer load for about 3 days early this week on iMac or iPad. Followed suggestion to update silver light on iMac and then it would load on both devices but will no longer feed video to standard tv from iPad thru apple patch cord (audio only) as it would previously. Other streaming services continue to feed video and audio as previous. Any suggestions?
Lulz
02/29/2016 at 9:52 pm
Won’t be keeping subscription after free trial ends. The loading problems are ridiculous. Hopefully, Netflix will move into the 21st century and catch up with the rest of the internet someday.
Kristen
02/29/2016 at 10:35 pm
While watching a show Netflix continually interrupts to load “loading” with a red bar, them show starts again. Durimg1 hour show, will load 5-6 times
Jeanne
03/04/2016 at 9:19 am
Won’t even load. This is annoying
CHRISTOPHER QUICKER
03/07/2016 at 3:10 pm
Netflix not loading on HP Android tablet. Last “update” smoked it! Called Netflix, they have folks who have ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHAT’S GOING ON. Inane support. If “customer support” can’t help out, ya think
that looking online would be the solution. NOT!
Crosby Lame
dgray
03/20/2016 at 7:22 pm
Netflix Support told me to tell my internet service provider to “flush my DNS”
WTF?
Everything else on the internet works fine. Netflix is busted.
stubboorn
03/20/2016 at 11:21 pm
im sso frustrated ii think everybody is paying n amount of money every month for thse stupid error problems ND LOADING SESSIONS netflx really needs to fix the problem like right nw please
Mumontheedge
03/27/2016 at 11:53 am
Trying to connect through PS4. Have deleted and reinstalled and …. nothing grrrrr
Elise Moran
04/08/2016 at 7:02 am
Maria Jose Serres-Rouse
04/12/2016 at 1:00 pm
AMAZING ADVICE!! Thank you very much, I followed it, deactivated it from my smartTV, activated again and it worked.
KC
04/13/2016 at 8:39 pm
Name
KC
04/13/2016 at 8:39 pm
Christopher Quicker
04/15/2016 at 2:03 pm
I’ve found a pretty “solid fix” for the problems:
1) Sign into your Netflix account on a COMPUTER.
2) Sign OUT of your NETFLIX account, so that you’re NOT signed in on ANY device.
3) Go here: https://netflix.en.uptodown.com/android/old
and download the version of Netflix that LAST WORKED ON YOUR TABLET.
(I FOUND THAT THE SECOND DOWNLOAD WAS RIGHT FOR ME ;))
4) After downloading the “older version of Netflix”, open the app on your tablet, and sign into your
Netflix account.
5) Try to load a movie/TV show and see if that worked. I’ve done that on my and my partner’s tablet
and now Netflix is working as it should.
I hope that helps those of you who are having a difficult time with loading shows/movies on your tablets……..
Al
02/19/2017 at 7:46 pm
Christopher,
Thanks for your solid fix.
Surface Pro 3 w/ AMI DuOS emulator/ Lollipop 5.1.1
Netflix 4.87 works for me.
Any version above 4.87 Loading….
Thanks again… You the man
Forget all that clear cache, reset, reinstall nonsense posted all over the web.
Listen to Christopher people.
Bruh25koolaid
05/21/2016 at 11:12 am
U the real mvp
Mar02
06/04/2016 at 2:45 am
I have just signed up for Netflix and can’t start anything. I have the screen saying watch Netflix on your phone or tablet and can’t go any further. Not very tech savi thought this would be easy help
John
06/13/2016 at 3:19 pm
Same issues you guys have with System Time is Updating. I didn’t have an issue until my BluRay wanted to upgrade firmware. Now won’t work on TV. iPad worked fine. Cancelling my subscription as I M not buying another new BluRay. Samsung BluRay, don’t buy it. Won’t work with Netflix.
williamrain
06/20/2016 at 4:25 pm
Has anyone else got error W800A03EA? It keeps showing up when I try to open up Netflix on my laptop.
Lloyd's of Rochester
06/20/2016 at 9:30 pm
After several frustrating hours I learned it is not always easy to find out if you have the latest version of Silverlight (go to https://www.microsoft.com/getsilverlight/get-started/install/default.aspx). If you don’t then click on the name which will take you to the latest download (other sites gave me the slightly older version and my problem persisted!). Download. Uninstall the old one (I use Iobit’s Uninstaller and the use the “Powerful Uninstall” to get rid of everything), then re-install. Worked for me, but I didn’t realize I could be downloading an older version because I wasn’t given a choice! The Microsoft site at least showed me what I had and what I should have. And no, you can’t just install over it to update, it must be a clean install.
Dennis
07/15/2016 at 8:28 am
My netflix stops reacting when at the account screen and I tried to re-instal but that doesn’t work it still doesn’t react but now on the sign in screen and it does work on other devices
Joseph Thomas
07/26/2016 at 10:43 am
I have opted for free trial of Netflix in India. It is useless. It only has problems and no solutions
james
09/11/2016 at 6:45 pm
for TV’s …
1. unplug your TV from the power outlet
2. unplug for 30secs your modem/router
3. wait till all lights on your modem/router is all green
4. plug in the TV back to the power outlet
5. wait for 10-15 seconds then connect your TV back to your network
6. try to access your netflix app
Rebecca Rumley
09/19/2016 at 4:28 pm
One of my kids’ shows is restarting over and over agin. Every other show is aorkibg except for this one…it has been like this for about a month now. Any suggestions?
Wdyntk Catching
09/22/2016 at 8:13 pm
What about how to change the language/audio when it doesn’t give you the option to??
Errol Bradfield
10/07/2016 at 11:46 pm
Whow do you fix error 000013
Susan painter
10/16/2016 at 6:22 pm
Why is my Sony Netflix not working and how can I get it working
Bhoopesh
12/18/2016 at 4:31 am
I have tried this and yeah few of them works but not all of them Seriously
Thanks anyways
Travis Mann
01/01/2017 at 8:24 am
The remote control tip saved me a ton of time with my Samsung smart TV. Thank you!!!
George
01/07/2017 at 12:36 pm
Totally of no value. Here’s another tip… Check to ensure your iPad is plugged in.
Susie
02/10/2017 at 12:02 am
I have a new Sony 4k smart tv. Netflix has been working fine until this evening. My message states can not find Internet message -100. Tells me to make sure my WiFi is working. Everything is working. I can get netflix on my phone and my tablet but not on my tv. Other apps are working on my tv also. HELP,,!!!!!
Flavia
02/10/2017 at 9:03 am
My iphone 6s is not buffering or downloading any netflix show with wifi conection even though there is no problem at all when using internet data. Please help!
Esther
02/25/2017 at 11:39 am
Hello
I had a problem but that was caused by a trojan horse that was hidden as a cd:rom om my computer. Just to let you all now that that could cause it aswell.
jack
03/10/2017 at 8:02 am
While watching several shows they suddenly freeze in place, and if I try to fast forward the show goes automatically to the end of the show.
Our neighbor suggested a software problem but we’re not sure how to get a software update or if that is the problem. Tried shutting down netflix and that didn’t help. So please tell us what to do step by step or who can help us. Thank you. – Jack
Ronda
03/12/2017 at 2:57 pm
Just got wifi on the farm, and wanted to watch a movie on our netflix. we can not get it to work. we signed into wifi now went to main menu, down to Netflix when we click on it it goes from show to hide
Bruce Harvey
03/14/2017 at 7:31 pm
When we log into Netflix, the graphic icons showing each video offering is blank. When the cursor is moved onto the blank space, a line or two of text appears giving the title of the featured video. Where are the graphic icons and why are they absent from our system?
Lisa
03/15/2017 at 7:00 am
I found out yesterday that and old plug adapter/expander I was using to plug in my smart tv to the wall was making Netflix not be able to work. I spent lots of time troubleshooting before I finally unplugged the adapter and then Netflix worked perfectly. I don’t know if this is a known issue but it should be.
Julie
03/15/2017 at 1:33 pm
The “very long wait” changing to “short wait” then changing back to “very long wait” and then to “long wait” and then to “short wait” etc….is bad business. If a movie has moved from “long wait” to “short wait” it should not return to “long wait”. Bad programming.
Mary Lou Ferris
03/17/2017 at 5:37 pm
I can’t access Netflix on TV. Says IPS no. Incorrect. For some reason ou there is a MAC no. Showing. TV is Sony. Netflix on IPad fine. TV says can’t connect to nternet. How do I find correct IPS no?
Wayne Goins
03/18/2017 at 11:49 am
Picture freezing on roku while trying to watch American crime S1E7
Michael Coughlin
03/24/2017 at 8:29 pm
I cannot access the sign in feature on netflix. I have tried EVERYTHING! When I go to Netflix and get the initial introductory page I click on sign in in the top left corner of the screen and a little window opens up and has the correct email address and password. But when I click on sign in again, it is unresponsive. It will respond to everything else in that box, but not sign in. I cannot as a result access the site.
I have reset safari and rebooted my computer and tried everything to no avail.
Doreen Sewell
03/27/2017 at 10:51 am
Every time I go to watch something on Netflix I have to sign in. What is the problem? Occasionally I would have to sign in but not every time! Help!
Carol
03/28/2017 at 4:46 pm
Trying to stream Netflix from tablet to TV using Ip7 plus to HDMI adapter. I can stream on the tablet. When. Hook up to TV I get message. Thus format not supported.
How to fix?
Joe Marino
03/31/2017 at 7:34 pm
When I try to connect to Netflix, I get a message that says I am not getting a connection to my internet. I have tried suggested fixe but sill no luck. Can you help me please?
Steven
04/02/2017 at 12:33 pm
Thanks for the list – I could not connect to NETFLIX, yet HULA, etc. was working. I shut down modem, Smart TV, – several times. Finally – I just ‘DEACTIVATED NETFLIX”, re-signed back in – it worked.
Winnie
Debbie
04/04/2017 at 12:41 pm
Hi, my error to connect to Netflix comes up with this:
Unable to connect
Firefox can’t establish a connection to the server at http://www.netflix.com.
The site could be temporarily unavailable or too busy. Try again in a few moments.
If you are unable to load any pages, check your computer’s network connection.
If your computer or network is protected by a firewall or proxy, make sure that Firefox is permitted to access the Web.
I have tried just about everything I possibly can. My hubby and daughter can connect from their computers no problem but from my laptop it won’t let me connect whatsoever.
Any help would be awesome.
Sterling Mateer
04/06/2017 at 12:14 am
I can’t get Netflix to open, it looks like it is trying then it closes again. I cannot get it to open to watch any thing. It’s been working fine up until yesterday, now it won’t open at all I have been using it on my iPad Pro and iPhone 6. I use a different email address to login it is [email protected]. I am in the Philippines and have been here for almost 6 months now. Can you tell me what is wrong thank you.
Robert marien
04/06/2017 at 9:04 am
I have Netflix on a Samsung smart tv when I try to enter Netflix the tv goes back to the channel it was on Netflix does not come on
charlie
04/06/2017 at 2:04 pm
once I have entered email address and password and pressed enter nothing happens. On a laptop
Roselind Millerlile
04/08/2017 at 3:05 am
We can open movies to watch. A few minutes into the movie the movie freezes. There is sound in the background but the picture is frozen. This has been happening for a week now and it applies to just about every movie that we try to watch. Can you help us?
Jon Fleming
04/08/2017 at 10:38 pm
why don’t you have a help place to call or email netflix. I don’t have a tweet or know what it is.
Nancy
04/11/2017 at 6:38 pm
2016 LG Smart TV Netflix will not load. WiFi is connected.
Message says, “Cannot access this service”
What should I do????
Could my router be outdated and not strong enough to access Netflix service from the Smart TV? Help please!
blake
05/05/2017 at 2:54 pm
restart your router.
Marc and Mary Heuer
04/19/2017 at 6:43 pm
We have Netflix on our Smart TV as well as on ROKU. The ROKU works fine. The Smart TV feed keeps giving us the message that the ‘Title Is Not Available” this is true for all selections.
Can we get an answer and a possible solution?
Stephen taylor
04/19/2017 at 8:27 pm
Hi I’m in Adelaide Australia and constantly getting ” An error occurred loading this content ” on movies , can’t watch 4 out of 5 movies !! Help please
Walter L. Smith
04/21/2017 at 2:41 pm
Cannot access my account page. Not shown anywhere. Have seen the accounts section in the past, but not now. Very annoying.
Andrew cameron
04/21/2017 at 7:19 pm
I can not get in i tune store
Victoria
04/22/2017 at 9:45 am
Vito box
When I go to Netflix it comes up with error code ph6 ??
Can anyone help me
XIMENA FLORES
04/23/2017 at 4:00 pm
liHI My name is Ximena Flores I got an account with you, but the netflix is not working only in my computer, it works in the other devices but not in the TV LG this is not an smart tv that is why we have to use the computer and use the cable HDMI, please can you help me as soon as possible please.
Brooke
04/29/2017 at 10:21 pm
I am trying to use my Netflix account on my iphone. I am connected to wifi, I have tried all the suggestions to fix it, but, an error code keeps coming up when I try to play a show that says “Error Code: 10008 The request timed out”
blake edward
05/05/2017 at 2:52 pm
mine too. try restarting your phone. it fixed mine for about two hours, but it started acting crazy again..
Paul Giannone
04/30/2017 at 5:47 pm
When I pull up a movie the screen indicates only a XX% match. When I try to download the movie might play but constantly stops with a spinning circle in middle of screen indicating download issues. The movie may start again but this happens multiple times in the movie.
Emily Macfarlane
05/01/2017 at 3:58 am
My Netflix keeps saying “cannot play title, please try again later. Error 10013”
Peyton
05/01/2017 at 4:23 pm
It didn’t answer my question.
blake edward
05/05/2017 at 2:51 pm
i need help with the Error: 10008
Luis martinez
05/09/2017 at 10:45 pm
I have an ipad2, but when I try to sign into my Netflix account nothing happen, though I enter my ID & password correctly + return, the screen seems like is ignoring the commands. The I tried to change my password as if there is an option to do it, but the sign in page is ignoring the commands. I do sign in to Facebook, hotmail, etc except Netflix…any clues?
ruth
05/13/2017 at 2:53 am
my tv and my netflix seem frozen with a screen that shows some sort of negative device plus a circulating green arrow I cannot turn off the tv/change anything on the screen….have disconnected evrything for sevral minute over the past 90 minutes…but the same screen returns so the tv is basically disabled
.jjameschop
05/14/2017 at 8:53 am
My netflex isnt working i changed my plan my plan to the 999 I must plant I would like to change back to the 1199 a month plan I tried but I couldn’t do it can you fix my Netflix please
diana
05/14/2017 at 7:07 pm
my movie will play for a minute then they will just stop
Ellen
05/16/2017 at 8:18 am
I pay for Netflix on 2 tv’s. Last week I downloaded it onto ipad2. And now it only works on 1 tv. I deleted it from iPad but can’t get it back onto the second tv. Please help!!
Ginger Thompson
05/18/2017 at 10:23 pm
In signing up for Netflix, it asked me for a code for the smart tv that I am hooking it up with. Where/how do I get that code, I haven’t a clue. Thank you somebody, anybody,,,,,,,,help.
Etsuko
05/19/2017 at 8:12 pm
Donna Sills
05/21/2017 at 4:37 pm
I can download movies on my computer, but don’t know how to download so I can stream on my TV
Leticia
05/27/2017 at 9:26 pm
klime pdf
05/30/2017 at 9:53 pm
Ella Robertson
02/27/2018 at 1:19 pm
i encounter the same error code, did try everything solution but seems that doesn’t do anything until i found this website, the provide steps by step in details.
Solution 3. Reinstall Netflix on iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch
https://www.errorsolutions.tech/error/netflix-error-11800/
Allen. W
01/20/2019 at 3:36 am
Quite a detailed guide. I noticed recently that uninstalling and reinstalling the app could fix half of these issues, according to multiple forums that I have been seeking information from. It worked on my case too.
modapkx
05/01/2019 at 5:06 am
While watching a show Netflix continually interrupts to load “loading” with a red bar, them show starts again. Durimg1 hour show, will load 5-6 times
Ancoll
harry thomas
05/28/2019 at 12:30 pm
Thank you for your this amazing writing on the above topic, please keep helping us in future as well by providing similar content on the internet all the time.
Alejandra
cdhpl.com
06/09/2019 at 3:27 am
Thanks for detailed Netflix problems fixes the post.
Bilibgam
