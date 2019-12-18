10 Common OnePlus 6T Problems & How to Fix Them

The OnePlus 6T is still a great phone and an excellent value, but it’s not perfect. Even after the upgrade to Android 10, some owners are complaining about a variety of small but frustrating OnePlus 6T bugs and problems. In this post, we’ll go over what you need to know and how to fix those problems.

You won’t need help from a T-Mobile store or have to browse the OnePlus forum for hours. You’ll just need the latest update and to follow some of our tips, tricks, and advice. Then, we’ll regularly update this post with helpful info and new fixes as they arrive.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

It’s still a worthy replacement for the OnePlus 5T and a great alternative to the Galaxy S10. In fact, this is one of the best phones they’ve ever released, although the OnePlus 7 is pretty amazing too.

That said, we’re seeing a lot of small complaints at the official OnePlus forum, and popular sites like XDA Developers. Everything from GPS issues, WiFi drops, charging or battery complaints, heat issues, camera complaints, missing features, Bluetooth fails, text bugs and more.

Remember, don’t let that list scare you. You might only face one or two of those, or none. The phone runs perfectly for most users. Plus, big updates are on the horizon thanks to the new beta program. In fact, the latest December Android 10 beta 3 added some big changes, new features, and fixed a few things as they continue working on the Android 10 rollout.

How to Fix OnePlus 6T Battery Life Problems

It’s a never-ending cycle. Every new phone arrives with complaints about battery life. That said, we’re seeing a lot of them about the OnePlus 6T, even though it has a big 3,700 mAh battery. There’s a massive thread at the official forum full of details.

With a big 6.4-inch screen the battery will drain fast during intensive tasks, but the 6T has the biggest battery of any OP phone yet. So, for starters, here’s a detailed guide for how to fix bad OnePlus 6T battery life.

Next, go to settings and make sure an app isn’t draining your juice. Head to Settings > Battery and see what’s at the top of the list. Typically Android system, Android OS, or the screen uses the most battery. If there is something else at the top, like Face Unlock, something isn’t right. Uninstall it, disable the app, or tap on it and hit “Force Close” to kill an app that’s draining the battery. Or, try a quick and simple reboot.

We also recommend customizing location settings, turning the screen brightness down to around 40% or automatic, and closing big apps you no longer need. Don’t forget to take advantage of Google’s Android Pie battery optimizations. The December 21st 9.0.10 update made huge improvements to battery life, as did the December 27th, 2018 release. Whether you’re on the beta or the latest stable Oxygen OS 10, battery life should be better than when you first got it.

How to Fix OnePlus 6T WiFi Problems

Another common complaint is WiFi or WiFi drops. From poor connectivity, drops, to even 5GHz not working right. We had similar issues on the OnePlus 5T and 6, but they’re usually easy to fix.

Read: How to take a Screenshot on the OnePlus 6

If you’re having WiFi problems here are a few suggestions. For one, try turning your WiFi off and then back on. It’s also a good idea to power down your WiFi router at home for a minute, or even unplug it for 5 minutes before turning it back on. Another option is to head to Settings > WiFi and forget your wireless network. Then search again and reconnect, put in the password, and try it again. This completely resets the connection between your phone and WiFi and gives it a fresh start.

How to Fix OnePlus 6T Bluetooth Problems

We’re mainly seeing car audio, car stereo, or Android Auto complaints in terms of Bluetooth, and that happens with most phones.

The biggest complaint is Bluetooth in cars, where the phone simply won’t connect. For starters, the OnePlus 6T connects but the phone icon is greyed out. If so, turn off HD calling in settings, as a few users claim that fixed the problem. Another idea is to simply reboot your device, or restart your car and stereo. Bluetooth is always a little tricky, so try to forget all pairings and start over and see if it goes away.

Basically, unpair everything and start over. Bluetooth is another area that gets more stable over time. We also recommend checking for updates to your car stereo, like a Pioneer head unit.

How to Fix OnePlus 6T Face Unlock Problems

One of the best features on the OnePlus 6T is the very fast face unlock. It’s not as secure as something like the iPhone Xs, but it’s super fast. Well, as long as you’re not having problems.

No matter what update or OxygenOS version you’re running, redo the face unlock process to get rid of any weird issues or failures. Simply delete your registered face and redo the recognition process. Take it slow, and make sure you complete the scan in a room with a lot of light, or even outdoors. This gives it the best scan possible and will help the phone register your face in less than ideal situations.

How to Fix OnePlus 6T Fingerprint Scanner Problems

The star of the show here, aside from the screen, is that fingerprint scanner inside the display. The scanner is under the glass, and it’s really neat. However, we’re seeing a lot of complaints that it’s slow, doesn’t work all the time, or gets way too bright.

Go to Settings, tap the search icon and type in Pocket Mode. This is an optional setting you can enable if you keep getting false readings from the scanner in your pocket or a purse.

Then, as far as actual scans and such go, we have a few other tips. The first thing you’ll want to do is delete your saved prints, wash your hands, and clean your screen. Then, redo the fingerprint recognition process. Especially if you bought and added a screen protector. They change the angle and reading, so redo it after you install the protector. There’s even a chance that protector is interfering with the in-display sensor.

Additionally, the August 2019 update has a few fixes specifically targeting the fingerprint scanner. So, hopefully it’s a little better now. The in-screen fingerprint is neat, but it’s too slow.

How to Fix OnePlus 6T Text Message Problems (and MMS)

For the first time ever, the OnePlus 6T is available from T-Mobile and works on Verizon Wireless. The T-Mobile model is fine, but those taking it to Verizon are having a heck of a time with 4G LTE, text messages, or sending MMS picture messages. For one, make sure you’re using the right APN settings.

Additionally, here’s what we’re hearing will fix Verizon OnePlus 6T text problems. You can call Verizon and they’ll slowly walk you through a few steps. Or, login to your account, then head to My Verizon>My Device>Activate or Switch Device>Activate On an Existing Line, and then follow the instructions that pop-up. This gives the phone what it needs to communicate with Verizon and CDMA-Roam.

How to Fix OnePlus 6T Audio Problems

Another relatively common complaint is regarding audio. From the speakers overall, ringtones, or while watching videos. Honestly, we’re not sure why, because it all works fine here. Of course, everyone uses their phone differently. That said, we are seeing a lot of comments about call and overall speaker sound levels. Or ringtones being too quiet, and audio out of sync.

Plus, some users are unable to hear anyone on a phone call until they hang up and call back. Essentially, basic functions like phone call volume and phone call stability are struggling. OnePlus is reportedly aware of these issues and are working on a quick fix. We saw something similar with the 6, and they fixed it within a month or two.

How to Fix OnePlus 6T Camera Problems

Looking through the forum we’re seeing a few complaints about the camera too. Whether that’s the camera app restarting while trying to record 4K, lack of detail, or just poor photos overall.

Being a high-end phone with all the bells and whistles for only $549, one or two areas won’t be the best. Unfortunately, that’s the camera. OnePlus doesn’t use the same quality of camera as an iPhone Xs, Pixel 3, or Galaxy S10. However, it still takes pretty great photos.

Plus, the company slowly improves the speed, stability, clarity, and sharpness of photos over time, as they’ve done with each new phone released. Each update makes the camera better and better. The latest beta added smoother video and FPS controls. Then, we’re seeing the best results using the Google Camera app on the OnePlus 6T. Give that a try.

OnePlus 6T Display Issues (Waves, etc)

While the OnePlus 6T doesn’t have complaints about the screen like older phones, we are seeing a few odd bugs. For one, people are talking about the display colors. You can easily change those in settings, so give that a try.

However, the weird fuzzy wave of static or “fuzz” that people are occasionally seeing on the second half of their screen is more concerning. We’ve seen multiple comments about this on the OP forum, and the company is investigating it as we speak. This could be a software bug or a hardware problem. If you’re dealing with this, contact OnePlus for more info or a replacement.

General OnePlus 6T Problems & Bugs

Of course, these are just a few of the many potential issues someone could face. We’re seeing others, but they’re not as widespread. If you’re running an Oxygen OS beta, instead of the stable release, here’s how to revert back to the stable channel. Don’t forget to scroll through this list of common Android Pie problems and fixes.

For any and all other problems, the first step is to quickly reboot your OnePlus 6T. Whether that’s screen glitches or rotation, app crashes, battery drain, overheating, lag, or other minor things, try rebooting your phone. Actually, you can fix almost all little problems by rebooting the phone. Simply long-press the power button, and hit “restart”.

This is by far the best solution to any minor issue. If the phone is completely unresponsive push and hold the power button, and hold it down for 10 seconds. This forces the OnePlus 6T to do a hard reset and reboot. It won’t erase anything, but it’ll give you a fresh start. Remember, there’s the official OnePlus 6 and 6T Android 10 update that’s readily available, then there’s an additional beta program that gets updates before the general public. If you’re not ok with dealing with problems, stay on the stable channel.

How to Factory Reset the OnePlus 6T

In closing, if you are experiencing major problems or can’t find a solution to something, try a factory data reset. This is the last resort and will erase everything, but it can fix most problems. Backup anything important, then follow our steps below.

Head to Settings by pulling down the notification bar and hitting the gear-shaped icon near the top. In settings scroll down to Backup & reset and then tap Factory Data Reset. The phone will reboot a few times, erase everything, and boot up fresh and ready to go. This will give you a completely fresh start, and often solves pesky problems.

What’s Next for the OnePlus 6T?

So what’s next for you and your phone? Well, considering it’s already running Android 10 (for most people) and received several monthly and stability patches, the next logical thing is Android 11. Yes, Google’s Android R beta will likely get announced in March of 2020 in about three months.

For now though, you can expect another update soon to further squash most of the bugs and improve camera, display, and battery stability on the Android 10 update. They’re still busy fixing a few little issues and releasing beta versions of Oxygen OS 10, but for the most part, it’s a stable and enjoyable experience.

Read: 10 Cool Features in Android 10

In the meantime, stay tuned to the official OnePlus forums for more information, incoming updates, and other helpful advice. As soon as new software arrives to fix any of these problems we’ll update this post. Before you go, don’t forget to keep your phone safe with one of our recommended OnePlus 6T cases.