10 Common OnePlus 7 Pro Problems & How to Fix Them

The OnePlus 7 Pro is one of the best phones you can buy right now, but it’s not quite perfect. And while they’ve fixed several issues over the last few months and delivered Android 10 already, we’re still seeing complaints about a variety of small but frustrating OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro problems. Here’s everything you need to know, changes from the latest update, and how to fix any issues yourself.

Don’t go to the T-Mobile store for help or browse the OnePlus forum for hours. Just follow some of our tips, tricks, and advice. Plus, we’ll regularly update this post with helpful info and fixes as they arrive.

This phone is a worthy replacement for the OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6, or even a great Galaxy S10 alternative. That said, we’re seeing complaints at the official OnePlus forum and popular sites like XDA Developers. Everything from GPS issues, WiFi drops, charging or battery complaints, heat issues, camera complaints, weird sounds, missing features, Bluetooth fails, weird time issues in the status bar, sound problems with wireless headphones, blank screen or black bar problems, ambient display issues and more.

Remember, don’t let that list scare you. You might only face one or two of those problems, or even none, it just varies. The phone runs perfectly great for most users and OnePlus is very quick when it comes to software updates.

Before we begin, make sure you’re on the latest software from the company. As of right now, that’s Oxygen OS 10.0.3 and the all-new Android 10 release. And yes, most of this software is the company “resuming” Android 10 with some important bug fixes and stability improvements. It adds a slew of new features and fixes several little problems. After Google and Essential, OnePlus was the fastest company to release Android 10. Here’s some more changes from a few weeks ago.

Additionally, owners can join the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 beta program, which is still active after the Android 10 release. They’re currently on the 7th beta build of Android 10 with even more fixes and changes. Keep in mind that while beta software will get you fixes and new features faster than the regular global updates, they could add new bugs at the same time. Just be prepared.

How to Fix OnePlus 7 Pro Battery Life Problems

First things first, we want to mention battery life. It’s a never-ending cycle. Every new phone arrives with complaints about battery life. That said, we’re seeing a lot of them about the OnePlus 7 Pro due to the massive screen and 90Hz refresh rate only getting a 4,000 mAh battery. There’s a big thread at the official forum full of details.

Thanks to a 6.67-inch screen even with the biggest battery of any OnePlus phone ever released, we’re still seeing complaints. First, we recommend you start with our OnePlus 7 Pro battery life guide, then keep reading.

Next, go to settings and make sure an app isn’t misbehaving and draining the battery. Head to Settings > Battery and see what’s at the top of the list. Typically Android system, Android OS, or the Display uses the most battery. If there is something else at the top (aside from a game you’re playing), something isn’t right. Uninstall it, disable the app, or tap on it and hit “Force Close” to kill an app that’s draining the battery.

We also recommend customizing location settings, turning the screen brightness down to around 40% or automatic, disabling 90Hz, and closing big apps you no longer need. Don’t forget to take advantage of Google’s Android Pie battery optimizations. Plus, the company will likely refine the performance and battery life within the next few months as more people buy and use the phone.

OnePlus released Android 10 in September, then canceled the rollout. Now, a new 10.0.3 release is available as of December with some tweaks and better battery life.

How to Fix OnePlus 7 Pro Fingerprint Scanner Problems

The star of this phone aside from the screen and pop-up camera is the fingerprint scanner inside the display. The scanner is under the glass, and it’s really neat. However, we’re seeing a lot of complaints that it’s slow, doesn’t work all the time, or gets way too bright.

The first thing you’ll want to do is delete your saved prints, wash your hands, and clean your screen. Then, redo the fingerprint recognition process. Especially if you removed or bought a new screen protector. They change the angle and depth of the reading process, so redo it after you install one.