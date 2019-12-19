10 Common OnePlus 7T Problems & How to Fix Them

The OnePlus 7T is one of the best budget phones you can buy right now, but it’s not perfect. And while it already runs Android 10 and has most the fixes the OnePlus 7 Pro received, we’re still seeing some complaints about a variety of small and frustrating problems. Here’s everything you need to know and how to fix those issues yourself.

Don’t go to the T-Mobile store for help or browse the OnePlus forum all night. Just follow some of our tips, tricks, and advice. Then, we’ll constantly update this post with helpful info and fixes as we find them.

This phone is a worthy replacement for the OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6T, or even a great Galaxy S10 alternative. That said, we’re seeing some small complaints at the official OnePlus forum and popular sites like XDA Developers. The biggest one being display problems and a green tint making the screen look terrible and uneven. Not to mention GPS issues, WiFi drops, charging or battery complaints, heat issues, camera complaints, missing features, Bluetooth fails and more.

Remember, don’t let that list scare you. You might not deal with ANY of these problems, or only one, it just depends. The phone runs perfectly great for most users and OnePlus is very quick when it comes to software updates, so a lot of this will get fixed if it isn’t already.

Before we begin, make sure you’re on the latest software from the company. As of right now, that’s Oxygen OS 10.0.7 from late December and the all-new Android 10 release.

How to Fix OnePlus 7T Battery Life Problems

The first thing we want to mention is battery life. It’s a never-ending cycle. Every new phone arrives with complaints about it. That said, we’re seeing a lot of them for the OnePlus 7T already thanks to the big screen and 90Hz refresh rate only getting a 3,800 mAh battery. There’s a big thread at the official forum full of details.

While the screen is down to 6.55-inches vs to 6.67 in the Pro, it still has a 90Hz display and a smaller battery. First, we recommend you start with our OnePlus 7 battery life guide, then keep reading.

Next, head to settings and make sure none of your apps are misbehaving and draining juice. Go to Settings > Battery and see what’s at the top of the list. Typically Android system, Android OS, or the display uses the most. If there is something else at the top you don’t actively have open, something isn’t right. Uninstall it, disable the app, or tap on it and hit “Force Close” to kill that app.

We also recommend customizing location settings, turning the screen brightness down to around 40%, disabling 90Hz, and closing big apps you no longer need. Don’t forget to take advantage of Google’s Android 10 battery optimizations. Plus, the company will likely refine the performance and battery life within the next few months as more people buy and use the phone.

How to Fix OnePlus 7T Fingerprint Scanner Problems

The star of this phone aside from the screen and camera trio is the fingerprint scanner inside the display. The scanner is under the glass, and it’s really neat. However, we’re expecting several complaints about it, just like we saw with the OnePlus 6T and 7 Pro. People complain that it’s inconsistent or the screen gets way too bright.

Our first tip is to delete your saved prints, wash your hands, and clean your screen. Then, redo the fingerprint recognition process. Especially if you removed or bought a new screen protector. They change the angle and depth of the reading process, so redo it after you install one.

Next, go to Settings, tap the search icon and type in Pocket Mode. This is an optional setting you can enable if you keep getting false readings from the scanner in your pocket or a purse, which also drains the battery and is a complaint we’re seeing.

OnePlus 7T Display Issues (Colors, Tint, Uneven, Lines, etc)

In what is slowly becoming a common trend for OnePlus, we’re seeing a ton of complaints about the OnePlus 7T display. More than we’re comfortable with. For one, the forum is filled with people talking about the display colors, green tints, red tint, or uneven brightness. You can easily change some of the colors in settings, but that may not solve all of your problems.

There’s also talk of OnePlus 7T eye strain, brightness glitches and phantom touches. This phone has a high 90Hz refresh rate and your eyes may need a day or two to get used to it. Or, go to Settings > Display > and turn it back down to 60Hz like most phones. This’ll improve battery life too.

Perpahs my biggest concern is regarding the display tint and unevenness. There’s an entire thread at the OnePlus 7T forum where over 40% of buyers have this problem. Not all of them are as obviously awful as our image above, but they’re still bad. Some are red but most have this green tint. Anyone using a dark theme or watching YouTube or Netflix will see this, and that’s bad.

This is a quality control issue that OnePlus will likely sort out. However, those who bought the 7T on Amazon are having no luck getting a replacement from OP. So, send it back to Amazon or T-Mobile and get another one. Better yet, wait as long as the return period allows, then return it, and hope you get a new batch. We’ve reached out to OnePlus regarding this issue and will report back if we learn anything.

We’re also seeing issues about tap to wake, ambient display, and it going off in people’s pockets. Turn on pocket mode, decrease screen sensitivity, and turn off the ambient lift to wake modes.

How to Fix OnePlus 7T WiFi Problems

Another thing we see with every phone release is complaints about WiFi, WiFi drops, or WiFi speed. We saw similar issues on the OnePlus 6 and 6T, and they’re usually easy to fix.

If you’re having WiFi problems try turning your WiFi off and then back on. It’s also a good idea to power down your WiFi router at home for 5 minutes before turning it back on. Another option is to head to Settings > WiFi and forget your wireless network. Then search again and reconnect, put in the password, and try it again. This completely resets the connection between your phone and WiFi and gives it a fresh start.

How to Fix OnePlus 7T Bluetooth Problems

Bluetooth is better than ever on Android 10 on the OnePlus 7T. That said, we are seeing a few complaints about it from people trying to use it in a car, truck, or with Android Auto.

The biggest complaint is Bluetooth in cars, where the phone simply won’t connect or it will but the car infotainment system has your OnePlus device greyed out and unavailable. We’re also hearing talk of a small delay in the audio. If so, turn off HD calling in settings, as a few users claim that fixed the problem. Another idea is to simply reboot your device, or restart your car and stereo. Bluetooth is always a little tricky, so try to forget all pairings and start over and see if it goes away.

Basically, unpair everything and start over. Whether that’s your car, a speaker, or some headphones. We also recommend checking for updates to your car stereo, especially if you use something like a Pioneer.

OnePlus 7T Camera Problems

This year OnePlus really stepped up its game for the cameras, front and back, but we’re still seeing some complaints. Mainly about the overall quality or speed of the auto-focus, two areas that can and will improve over time. They’ve made small changes with each update, and more in the Android 10 release.

However, the other complaint is when you go to take a photo the phone says “recording is occupied”.

Yes, some users are unable to take photos or record a video, as the phone will randomly say it’s busy. We’re hearing that turning off NFC fixes this, which is really odd. Are you getting this popup on your phone? Let us know in the comment section below.

Aside from a few random complaints and typical comments about the speed of the camera (or switching between lenses) we’re not seeing anything major yet. That said, the company specifically mentioned camera fixes and improvements in the December 2019 update, and you can expect more updates throughout 2020. We’re seeing something similar for the OnePlus 7T Pro.

How to Fix OnePlus 7T Text, MMS, VoLTE and WiFi Calling Problems

The OnePlus 7T is available form T-Mobile, and it works on other carriers like Verizon and AT&T. The T-Mobile model is fine, but those buying one from Amazon and taking it to Verizon are having issues with 4G LTE, calls, text messages, or sending MMS picture messages. For one, make sure you’re using the right APN settings.

Additionally, here’s what we’re hearing will fix Verizon OnePlus 7T text problems. You can call Verizon and they’ll walk you through a few steps. Or, login to your account, then head to My Verizon > My Device > Activate or Switch Device > Activate on an Existing Line, and then follow the instructions that pop-up. This gives the phone what it needs to communicate with Verizon and CDMA-Roam.

If you’re facing WiFi calling drops, VoLTE issues, or other carrier related things let us know or mention it at the OnePlus forum so they can fix it.

We saw something similar for the OnePlus 7 Pro that was quickly fixed. This is typically an issue early on with Verizon’s system more so than the phone itself. So hang tight.

General OnePlus 7T Problems & Bugs

This post just goes over a few of several small issues, or potential issues you might deal with. We did see a few other small complaints, but they weren’t widespread enough to mention. Android 10 is still brand new on OnePlus phones, so expect a few big updates in the next 1-2 months that makes the entire experience vastly better. Then, don’t forget to scroll through this list of common Android 10 problems and fixes.

For any and all other problems, the first step is to quickly reboot your OnePlus 7T. Whether that’s screen glitches or rotation, app crashes, battery drain, overheating, lag, or other minor things, try a reboot. Actually, you can fix almost all little problems by rebooting your phone. Simply long-press the power button, and hit “restart”.

In fact, rebooting the phone at least once a week is probably the best thing you can do for performance, battery life, and just in general. If the phone is completely unresponsive push and hold the power button and volume down for 10-15 seconds to force a reboot. This should fix most little issues.

How to Factory Reset the OnePlus 7T

In closing, if you are experiencing major problems or can’t find a solution to something, try a factory data reset. Honestly, we don’t recommend this unless it’s a last resort because it erases everything from your phone. However, it’s been shown to fix a variety of problems both big and small. Backup anything important, then follow our steps below.

Pull down the notification bar and hit the gear-shaped icon near the top. In settings scroll down to Backup & reset and then tap Factory Data Reset and confirm your action. The phone will reboot a few times, erase everything, and boot up fresh and ready to go. This will give you a completely fresh start, and often solves pesky problems.

What’s Next for the OnePlus 7T?

So what’s next for your phone and you? Well, considering it already has Android 10 ahead of almost every other phone on the market, the next step is waiting for OnePlus to improve Oxygen OS10. This was a big release with a ton of new features. Enjoy Dark Mode, better privacy controls, gestures and stay tuned for more details. OnePlus is already up to 10.0.7 in December that improved things. They’ll continue to listen to customer feedback and update the OnePlus 7T on the fly.

Other than that, the next actual update for the OnePlus 7T aside from bug fixes updates is Oxygen OS 10.1 early next year. Then, of course, is the eventual Android R Beta in March of 2020. Yes, we’re already talking about Android R.

In the meantime, stay tuned to the official OnePlus forums for more information, incoming updates, and other helpful advice. As soon as new software arrives to fix any of these problems we’ll update this post. Before you go, keep your phone safe with one of these best OnePlus 7T cases.