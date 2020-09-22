7 Common WatchOS 7 Problems & How to Fix Them

The watchOS 7 update brings new features, but it also brings new problems and errors. We will show you how to fix many of the common watchOS 7 problems that are popping up.

Apple is already working on a watchOS 7.1 beta that will fix some of these issues, but there is no specific release date for it yet.

The current watchOS 7 problems include familiar issues like; bad battery life, slow performance, connectivity errors, problems installing the update, watch face issues, and apps that don’t work.

You can try most of these fixes at home, but you cannot downgrade to watchOS 6. If you run into problems that you cannot fix, you can go to an Apple Store for help. It’s smart to make an appointment before you go.

This guide will walk you through fixes for some of the most common watchOS 7 problems. If your Apple Watch battery is draining fast, or the watch is feeling sluggish and experiencing connectivity issues, this guide will help you get your Apple Watch back to like new.

watchOS 7 Installation Problems

You may see watchOS 7 installation problems depending on your Apple Watch model, your Internet connection, and the demand at the time.

It can take a while to download and install watchOS 7, so plan for that. You can speed this up by connecting to faster WiFi, or by waiting for others to finish and trying later.

If your iPhone doesn’t see the watchOS 7 update, you need to make sure that you install iOS 14 first. If that doesn’t work, restart your iPhone and your Apple Watch and see if that solves the problem.

Users who tried the watchOS 7 betas, need to delete those profiles to install the official release. Go to Settings -> General -> Profiles and then delete the beta profiles.

watchOS 7 Connection Problems

Is your Apple Watch not working with Bluetooth, WiFi or LTE? While not common, an update like this can cause some weird connection errors.

Try turning these connections off and then back on. You can also try turning AirPlane mode on and then off.

Swipe Up from the bottom of your Apple Watch Tap on WiFi to turn it off. Wait for a second and tap again to turn it on.

You can try the same thing with LTE. If you need to fix Bluetooth issues the best bet is to restart the Apple Watch. To do this, hold the side button and then slide power off to the right and then after the watch powers down press the digital crown to start it back up.

watchOS 7 Battery Drain

Is your Apple Watch battery life bad after installing watchOS 7?

It may be a watchOS 7 problem, or it could be that you are using the watch for sleep tracking more and need to change when you charge.

This is a very common watchOS 7 problem for the first day or two after the update. This should stop relatively quickly though. If not, there are some steps that you can take.

Try restarting your Apple Watch and your iPhone. This can solve many issues. Press and hold the digital crown and the side button at the same time until you see the Apple Logo. Then let go.

You can also try to limit notifications, or uninstall apps you no longer use.

Another option is to turn on power reserve mode if things get really bad. This isn’t a fix for bad battery life problems, but it will get your Apple Watch through the day. To do this, hold the side button until the menu pops up and then swipe over on power reserve.

For users with bad watchOS 7 battery life after a few days, you may need to unpair and re-pair the Apple Watch and iPhone. To do this, you need to go to the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

On your iPhone open the Watch app. Tap on My Watch and tap Apple Watch. Tap to Unpair Apple Watch. Next, tap to confirm and if you have Activation Lock on, enter your Apple ID password to turn it off.

Once this is done, you can connect the device and set it up with your iPhone again.

Missing Watch Faces in watchOS 7

Apple adds new watchOS 7 watch faces with this update. Some users are having trouble finding them. Ther are two reasons for this.

If you are on the official watchOS 7 update then you need to swipe and add the new watch faces.

Press on any watch face. Swipe all the way to the right. Tap on New (+) Scroll with the Digital Crown to find the face.

If you don’t see any of the new watchOS 7 watch faces, you may be on the watchOS 7.1 beta, which at this stage does not have the new watch faces.

Slow Apple Watch After Installing watchOS 7

Is your Apple Watch running slow after installing watchOS 7? These fixes are similar to those for bad battery life on watchOS 7.

Try restarting your Apple Watch.

Try Restarting your iPhone.

Do a Hard Reset – Hodl the Digital Crown and Side Button for 10 seconds until you see the Apple Logo.

If these don’t work, you can try waiting a day or two for the device to index and update all the apps and adjust, or you can try to un-pair and re-pair. To do that,

On your, iPhone open the Watch app. Tap on My Watch and tap Apple Watch. Tap to Unpair Apple Watch. Next, tap to confirm and if you have Activation Lock on, enter your Apple ID password to turn it off.

This process takes a while, so only do this when you are ready and able to dedicate time to the process.

WatchOS 7 App Crashes & Errors

If you experience watchOS 7 app crashes or errors there are a few things that you can try.

Restart your Phone and Watch Update All Your apps Uninstall and Re-install the App

We’ve run into some apps asking for location access again with new prompts, so you may need to allow location access for different apps before they work. In most cases, you will get a pop-up. You can also change these settings in the Watch app on your iPhone.

How to Fix Lingering watchOS 7 Problems

If you experience annoying problems and issues, you may need to reset your Apple Watch. Here is how to do that.

On your, iPhone open the Watch app. Tap on My Watch and tap Apple Watch. Tap to Unpair Apple Watch. Next, tap to confirm and if you have Activation Lock on, enter your Apple ID password to turn it off.

This is resetting your watch, so you will need to set it back up. Once you do this, you can choose if you want to restore the backup or start from scratch. Most users will want to restore from backup.