9 Cool Things the Galaxy Note 20 Can Do

What can the Galaxy Note 20 do? The new Galaxy Note 20 5G and Note 20 Ultra 5G offer new features, important upgrades and can do a lot of cool things.

The Note 20 phones are also surprisingly affordable with a trade-in and Samsung pricing, so you might wonder if they can actually do much compared to the older models.

You can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G devices at Samsung today or find them at most carriers and soon at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

The Galaxy Note 20 5G is $999.99, but as low as $349.99 with trade. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is $1,299.99 or as low as $649.99 with trade-in.

Here is a look at the cool things the Galaxy Note 20 5G and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G can do.

New S Pen Features Play Xbox Games on Your Phone Add up to 1 TB of Storage with Micro SD Brighter, Better Display Last Longer with All-Day Battery Super Fast Charge, Fast Wireless Charge & PowerShare Connect to 5G Networks Be More Productive With Your TV Simple Sharing to Friends Major Camera Upgrades

Read on below to learn more about the cool things that the Galaxy Note 20 5G and note 20 Ultra 5G can do.

New S Pen Features

With the new faster 120Hz display, the S Pen performs better so you can write more naturally according to Samsung.

You can also use the S Pen as a wireless controller for your phone since it has Bluetooth.

This pairs up with handy S Pen features like writing converting to text and now your Samsung Notes sync to your PC and to Outlook with OneNote.

Play Xbox Games on Your Phone

While this is not an exclusive feature to the Note 20, you can play Xbox Games using Game Pass Ultimate.

With this service, you can attach a controller to your phone and play over 100 Xbox games right on your phone. These stream to your device and the WiFi 6 support and WiFi Optimize helps you keep connected with low latency.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate launches September 15th and requires a subscription.

Add up to 1 TB of Storage with Micro SD

You can buy the Note 20 with up to 512GB of storage, but you can also add up to an additional 1TB of storage with a MicroSD card.

This is an awesome way to avoid paying extra upfront and to have room for photos, movies, and much more right on your device.

Brighter, Better Display

If you opt for the Note 20 Ultra you get a 120Hz display that delivers faster response and you get better S Pen experience since it refreshes faster.

The Note 20 Ultra detects what you are doing and automatically adjusts the refresh rate so that you get the best performance when you need it and the best battery life later.

The Ultra also delivers a brighter 1500 nits display and it reduces blue light so that your eyes don’t strain as much.

Last Longer with an All-Day Battery

The Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra pack in up to 4,500 mAh of battery capacity and when paired with the intelligent battery features, you can expect all-day power from the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.

Super Fast Charge, Fast Wireless Charge & PowerShare

When you need power, the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G both pack in two special charging options and one way to charge your other devices.

The Super Fast Charge gets you up to 100% of your power in an hour. That’s enough for you to easily charge up before you head out and it’s perfect for busy people or for forgetful chargers.

With Fast Wireless Charge, you can enjoy the convenience of wireless charging without getting locked into place for a long time. It’s a more convenient way to charge.

PowerShare lets you charge your Samsung smartwatch, Galaxy Buds, or your friend’s phone. If it works with Qi charging, you can probably use this to charge it.

Connect to 5G Networks

Does your carrier offer 5G coverage in your area? If so, you can use the 5G connection to do more on the go.

This is handy if you like to download movies or things on the go, rely on video calls, and do a lot more on the go.

Be More Productive With Your TV

Samsung DeX now lets you pair up with your Samsung TV to use the phone and then use the display to watch videos while you get work done on your phone.

This isn’t a full-on computer experience, it is letting you work on your phone while streaming on your TV.

It only works on TVs right now, but it will come to monitors in October according to Samsung.

Simple Sharing to Friends

AirDrop is a major feature for iPhone users, and Samsung’s new Point to Share feature makes it easier to share files with your friends.

You can send pictures, videos, and files to other Samsung devices faster. Point your phone at their device and then tap Share.

