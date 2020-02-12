Samsung’s new Galaxy S20 lineup are powerful phones with a bunch of neat features, especially the Galaxy S20 Ultra. You’ll love the huge Infinity display and four cameras on the back, but those aren’t the only crazy cool S20 features. In fact, here’s a list of 10 cool things the Galaxy S20 can do to help you enjoy your new phone to the fullest.

Compared to the Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S10 these new phones have a ton that’s new and exciting. Whether that’s the 30x telephoto zoom lens, the crazy fast 120Hz display, or that you can charge other phones right from the back of the Galaxy S20.

There’s a lot you probably don’t know, and you’ll want to take advantage of every one of these Galaxy S20 features.

10 Cool Things the Galaxy S20 Can Do

240Hz Touch Response & 120Hz Display

Amazing 100x Telephoto Zoom Camera

Add Live Captions on any Video

Take 10 Photos & 4 Videos with one Tap

Powershare Reverse Wireless Charging

Go Faster with 2 Types of 5G Connectivity

Record in Stunning 8K Video

Tons of Storage (Up to 1.5TB of space)

Turn Your Phone into a Computer with DeX

Create a GIF from any Video or Movie

As you can see, the Galaxy S20 has some crazy new features when compared to the Galaxy S10 and even the Galaxy Note 10+ from late 2019. Samsung showed off some awesome features when they announced these phones, but you can only show and say so much up on stage. As a result, we’ve gathered our favorite features for you below. Features that make this the best phone you’ve ever had.

We’re talking about magically getting captions for any video you watch while you’re on a commute or plane ride, creating a GIF from any video, or zooming in further than ever before to snap mind-bending photos. Not to mention charging your headphones, watch, or even charge a friend’s phone WITH your Galaxy S20 — wirelessly. That’s on top of 8K video recording and so much more.

Basically, we’ll show you what the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G can do. The best and most amazing Galaxy S20 features you’ll absolutely want to know about and try.