10 Things to Do Before the Cyberpunk 2077 Release Date

If you’re thinking about buying Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or Windows PC there are some things you should consider before the game arrives later this year.

CD Projekt Red, the developer behind the popular Witcher series, is planning to release its next big game in 2020. Assuming it doesn’t get delayed again, Cyberpunk 2077, a sequel to Mike Pondsmith’s pen and paper RPG Cyberpunk 2020, is slated to go on sale on September 17th.

Like The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 is a single-player roleplaying game with an intriguing storyline, a huge cast of characters, powerful weapons and gadgets, and lots of choice. For instance, you can beat the game without killing anyone.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

It’s one of 2020’s most anticipated games and it’s currently up for pre-order ahead of its release date this fall.

There are currently two versions of Cyberpunk 2077: A standard version and a Collector’s Edition that comes with interesting bonuses.

You can buy the Cyberpunk 2077 Standard Edition at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, NewEgg, and Walmart. The Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition is also available at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop.

The release date is still a few months away, but there are some things you should do in the buildup to the game’s arrival.

In this guide we’ll take you through a few things that might help prospective buyers and those who’ve already put in a Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order.

Decide If You Want to Pre-Order

While you might be tempted to buy Cyberpunk 2077 ahead of its release date, there are actually some legit reasons why you might want to hold off.

We’ve released a guide that will take you through the best reasons to, and not to, pre-order a copy right now and it’s worth a look if you’re currently on the fence.

Go through it and decide if it’s worth the investment right now. Remember, most retailers allow you to cancel a pre-order, free-of-charge, before a game ships.

That said, there are some retailers that will charge you for a game immediately. Sony is one of them. That’s something to think about if you aren’t prepared to cough up the cash for the game right now.

Buy the Correct Cyberpunk 2077 Edition

Again, retailers are currently selling two versions of the game. And while most people will probably want to go with a standard copy, the Collector’s Edition has appeal.

If you aren’t sure which one you want to buy, take a look at our guide to the Cyberpunk 2077 editions. It will take you through each and make some recommendations.

Track the Collector’s Edition If You Want It

If you think you might want the Collector’s Edition, but don’t want to buy it right now, make sure you track its stock as we push toward the release date.

There’s no guarantee the Collector’s Edition will sell out ahead of the release date, but there’s a chance that it does.

There’s also a good chance we see temporary sell outs at various retailers throughout the year. Fortunately, there’s an easy way to check the bundle’s status at retailers in the United States.

For more on how to do that, please take a look at our guide.

Avoid Buying the Collector’s Edition on eBay

If you want the Collector’s Edition, want to play the game on September 17th, but don’t want to pay more than retail price for the bundle, make sure you pre-order ahead of time.

Again, there’s a chance the Collector’s Edition becomes hard to find ahead of the game’s release date. And that might push you to look at resale sites like eBay or Craigslist.

We’re already seeing the Collector’s Edition on eBay for $300+ and that price could jump up in the buildup to the game’s release date.

We probably won’t see a ton of deals on this bundle so if you can find it for $250 and you can afford it, you’ll probably want to order.

Remember, you should be able to cancel if you decide you no longer want it.

Keep Tabs on Your Order

As we push toward the game’s release, make sure you keep an eye on your pre-order. This will help you avoid headaches.

Make sure your delivery information is up-to-date. If you recently moved, you might have forgotten to change your address. You’ll also want to make sure your payment information is correct.

And if you decide to pre-order the Collector’s Edition, make sure you check on it once in awhile to make sure everything is still good to go.

Buy an External Hard Drive If You Need One

Nothing is confirmed, but Cyberpunk 2077 will likely require a huge download.

The game’s page on the PlayStation Store originally stated that the game would require “80GB MINIMUM.” That information has been taken down, but if it holds, it means you’ll need at least 80GB of free space on your internal hard drive.

The game is still in development which means the download size could certainly change, for better or worse. In other words, there’s a chance the game pushes the 100GB mark like Red Dead Redemption 2 did in 2018.

Either way, given the game’s scope, it’ll probably be much larger than your standard game. So if you plan on playing day one, and you’re running out of room, make sure you’re ready.

If you already have a huge internal and/or external hard drive, you should be good to go. However, if you’re rocking an older console with limited amount of space, you might want to invest in an external hard drive. Fortunately, you’ve got a ton of options to choose from.

The Samsung T5 Portable SSD is one of our favorites, but it’s a little pricey. If you don’t want to spend that much, we recommend taking a look at the WD My Passport 4TB.

Look for Cyberpunk 2077 Deals

If you don’t want to pay full price for a copy of the game, make sure you keep your eyes out for deals in 2020.

Amazon is currently selling the standard edition for $49.94. That’s one of the best deals we’ve been able to find.

If you join Best Buy’s My Best Buy Program (it’s free), you get $10 in rewards certificates if you pre-order a copy of the game.

Retailers like NewEgg sometimes knock $5-10 off the price to stay competitive so make sure you look around before paying full price. Sites like Slickdeals will help.

If you don’t need to play the game right away, we could see some deals popup in late 2020 during Black Friday and the holiday shopping season so some of you might want to put off an order until then.

Follow Cyberpunk 2077 on Twitter

If you’re interested in the game, make sure you follow CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account for the latest info about the game, contests, and more.

Think About Upgrading Your Console

If you’re holding onto an original Xbox One or PlayStation 4, and you own a 4K television, you might want to look into buying an Xbox One X or PS4 Pro.

Cyberpunk 2077 will have upgrades for current-gen consoles including 4K support for the Xbox One X. So if you want the smoothest, best-looking version of the game, you’ll want to think about upgrading to a new console.

If you don’t have a clue about these consoles, we’ve put together guides to buying the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro and they will help.

With Microsoft’s Project Scarlett and Sony’s PlayStation 5 coming later this year, some of you might just want to hold out until then.

That said, you might find some great deals on the current-gen lineup. And a lot of you will be just fine with a PS4 Pro or Xbox One X in 2020 and beyond.

Consider Buying a Cyberpunk 2077 Strategy Guide

Cyberpunk 2077 will be a massive game with lots to do and so there might come a time when you’re looking for help with a quest or something else. If you’re in need of assistance, you’ll have plenty of options. Some are free, others cost money.

If you want easy access to information about the game, you might want to invest in the 368 page Cyberpunk 2077 guide. It’ll guide you through every item, quest, challenge, and choice in detail. It also has a map that will probably come in handy as you explore.

Here’s what you get:

100% authoritative: all branching paths, all side quests, all rewards, and all endings fully mapped out; also includes optional challenges, mini-games, unlockables, secrets, and more.

Foolproof explanations: every mission, every game mechanic, every meaningful choice covered with accessible solutions.

Hi-res maps of Night City: each annotated with locations of collectibles and points of interest.

Reference & Analysis Chapter: in-depth coverage of all major game systems, including character progression, abilities, perks, Street Cred, Trophies/Achievements, among others.

At-a-glance Walkthroughs: annotated screenshots and sequential steps show optimal ways through every mission.

Expert Combat Strategies: practical, reproducible tactics to crush all enemies and bosses.

Comprehensive references: all-inclusive appraisals of all items and weapons – including statistics and unlock conditions.

Spoiler-sensitive: carefully designed to avoid spoilers, ensuring you can read without ever ruining your appreciation of the story.

Instant searches: print navigation systems and an extensive index give you immediate access to the information you need.

Concept art: direct from the development team and beautifully laid out.

Keep an eye out for deals on the strategy guide as we approach the release date.

